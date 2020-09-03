Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/3 and Beyond

It’s another great weekend in Chicago with plenty of things to do at home from a long list of amazing virtual plays to watching live streams of music and so much more! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THE WHOLE WEEKEND, SEPTEMBER 4th – 8th



Millenium Park at Home: Chicago Jazz @ DCASE’s YouTube page, the chillest spot at home, Thursday Noon – 1pm, Thursday- Sunday 4:00pm – 8:00pm

WHAT: Little bit of jazz for you labor day weekend

SO WHAT: The Millennium Park at Home: Chicago Jazz series will feature four days of free, virtual performances programmed with the Jazz Institute of Chicago over Labor Day Weekend! Top local and national Jazz artists will be on hand delivering some excellent tunes for your relaxing weekend! Each evening will also showcase the NextGenJazz emerging artist series, highlights from the Chicago Jazz Festival archives, and performances co-presented with local music organizations and filmed at music venues. Check out the lineup below and on their website!

September 3rd – “What Is This Thing Called Jazz?” featuring the topic “What Now?” moderated by educator and Grammy Award-winning drummer Paul Wertico with a panel including educator, saxophonist and composer Sharel Cassity; trumpeter and multi-instrumentalist Victor Garcia; pianist and composer Alexis Lombré; and bassist and composer Junius Paul. Plus performances from Nick Mazzarella Trio (feat. Matt Ulery, Quin Kirchner); Rempis, Reid, Abrams Trio (Dave Rempis, Tomeka Reid, Joshua Abrams), Tito Carrillo Quinte, and more!

September 4 – Performances from Matt Ulery Pollinator, Abigail Riccards, Bobby Broom Trio, Victor Garcia, and More!

September 5 – Performances from Reggie Thomas, Marlene Rosenberg (feat. Scott Hesse and Xavier Breaker), and more!

September 6 – Performances from Charles Rumback with Jim Baker and John Tate, Twin Talk, Bethany Pickens, and more!

NOW WHAT: The whole weekend is free to enjoy from home! Just head over to their YouTube for the performances and the Jazz Institute of Chicago’s Facebook for the opening day panel at Noon on Thursday!

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 4th

Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts

SO WHAT: RaviniaTV is a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. It’s a perfect addition to your Friday night and a nice taste of Ravinia’s programming during these times!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th

FitzGerald’s Online Concerts and Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, truck concerts on Saturdays 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages

WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and live-streaming it for all!

SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood and beyond through their Stay at Home Concert Series and regular live-streaming shows on their Facebook page. For the Stay at Home Concerts artists will be playing live from the back of a pickup truck somewhere in Berwyn, encouraging folks to stay home and watch from their porch or through their Facebook livestream. This weekend will feature a Community Trunk Concert with Matthew Scharpf in South Berwyn!

NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook! If you live on the lucky block where the performance is held, watch from your property and maintain quarantine! Fitzgerald’s has also opened their doors and will have live music on their patio. Check out their listings as well as a special pop up every Saturday in September

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND