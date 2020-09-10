Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/10 and Beyond

It’s another great weekend in Chicago with plenty of things to do at home from a long list of amazing virtual plays to watching live streams of music and so much more! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.
While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.
- Drive-In movies!
- Chicago Drive In Hoffman Estates – this weekend showing Shrek, Wall-E, Hotel Transylvania, Alice in Wonderland, and Aquaman
- Chicago Drive In Bridgeview – this week is Riot Fest at the movies this weekend with some killer double features like Clerks + Kill Bill Vol 1 on Friday and The Lost Boys + Clockwork Orange on Saturday; then a regular showing of Aquaman on Sunday.
- Drive-in at Lincoln Yards Lot – This weekend showing Asian Pop-Up Cinema and All In: The Fight for Democracy
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend showing Finding Nemo, The Lion King, Mean Girls , and Night of the Living Dead
- Chi-Together Drive-In at Soldier Field – This weekend showing 42, Avengers-Endgame, Anchorman, and The Secret Life of Pets
- Drive-In concerts/plays
- Friday & Saturday September 11 & 12 – Under the Stars with Handbag: A Drive-In Festival featuring Bewildered
- Friday September 11th Markus Schulz w/ RJ Pickens @ Lakeshore Drive-In 7:00pm
- Saturday September 12th Sunsquabi @ Lakeshore Drive-In 7:00pm
- Sunday September 13th Alaska Live at the Drive-In @ Lakeshore Drive-In 7:00pm
- In Person Concerts!
- Saturday September 12th Sima Cunningham (of Ohmme!) @ Constellation 8:30pm (there is also a streaming option for those that want to stay home!)
- Art Galleries
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints up for you to decorate your space with! Check out some of their prints from their Vertical Gallery collab including “THBBPTHBPT!” by Curtis Readelat, “Free Range” by Cristi López, “Citadel” by Matthew Crumpton, and more! On spetemebr 10th at Noon they will be releasing “Woke Up an Optmist” by Sergio Farfan!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more!
- Rotufugi will be showing new work from Shawnimals: Support Systems
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up feature the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Artisan and Farmer’s markets!
And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!
Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!
Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.
Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!
THE WHOLE WEEKEND, SEPTEMBER 10th – 13th
Filter Photo Festival @ Filter Photo’s Website (and physical location), your most artistically liberating space in your home, Thursday & Friday 10:00am – 7:00pm, Saturday & Sunday 9:00am- 7:00pm,
WHAT: A little bit of photo knowledge for your stay at home weekend!
SO WHAT: Filter Photo Festival is taking its annual celebration of photography online with a full weekend of workshops and artist talks! There is also the chance to have your photography portfolio reviewed virtually. Their physical space at 1821 W Hubbard St.is open as well and will feature the opening of two exhibitions (Interior Life and we like small things v.3) as well! If you go, remember to practice social distancing and wear a mask!
NOW WHAT: Check out their programming lineup on their website and make some time to further your photography skills this weekend!
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11th
Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts
SO WHAT: RaviniaTV is a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. It’s a perfect addition to your Friday night and a nice taste of Ravinia’s programming during these times!
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show!
Steve Marquette @ Constellation’s Youtube Channel, a nice and comfy spot at home, 8:30pm
WHAT: A stream-only show at Constellation
SO WHAT:Steve Marquette is a fantastic guitarist, improviser and organizer based out of Chicago. He has become a staple in Chicaog’s improvised music community performing in ensembles like The Few with Macie Stewart and Charlie Kirchen, Kobra Quartet, Instigation Orchestra, as a member of Ken Vandermark’s Marker, and many more . This stream-only performance celebrates the release of Marquette’s first solo record “Familiar Quotations” on his own label, Two Cities. This two-suite release plays with acoustic and electric guitar sounds, exploring free improvisation and folk traditions in unique ways
NOW WHAT: Suggested stream donations are $12 for this great show. You should also check out the rest of Constellation’s upcoming shows including Sima Cunningham from one of our favorite bands OHMME performing on Saturday night!
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th
FitzGerald’s Online Concerts and Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, truck concerts on Saturdays 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages
WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and live-streaming it for all!
SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood and beyond through their Stay at Home Concert Series and regular live-streaming shows on their Facebook page. For the Stay at Home Concerts artists will be playing live from the back of a pickup truck somewhere in Berwyn, encouraging folks to stay home and watch from their porch or through their Facebook livestream. This weekend will feature an enormous Community Trunk Concert in South East Oak Park for Barrie Fest! Check out the lineup at their event page and below!
- Noon – 12:45pm Jim Haptonstahl – Between Highland – Cuyler
- 1:00pm – 1:45pm Sima Cunningham Ohmme – Between Humphrey – Lyman
- 2:00pm – 2:45pm Gem Tree – Between Taylor – Lombard
- 3:00pm – 3:45pm ROSALBA VALDEZ – Between Elmwood – Scoville
- 4:00pm – 5:00pm Casey McDonough (NRBQ, The Flat Five, The Western Elstons) – Between East Avenue & Euclid
NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook! If you live on the lucky block where the performance is held, watch from your property and maintain quarantine! Fitzgerald’s has also opened their doors and will have live music on their patio. Check out their listings as well as a special pop up every Saturday in September
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th
Millenium Park at Home: Virtual World Music Festival @ DCASE’s YouTube page, the chillest spot at home, 1:00pm – 3:00pm
WHAT: Little bit of world delivered to your home!
SO WHAT: The Millennium Park at Home: Virtual World Music Festival will take place throughout September, taking over DCASE’s YouTube channel on Sundays to deliver some incredible music from around the world! This Sunday will highlight Afro-Diáspora y Folklore programmed with and recorded at Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center! Celebrate the Afro-Latin folkloric musical traditions of some of the Latin American communities who call Chicago home. Lineup includes
- Bombazo con Buya + special guest Eli Samuel Rodríguez (Bomba from Puerto Rico)
- Los Pleneros de Don Segundo (Plena from Puerto Rico)
- Ecos del Pacifico Afrocolombia (Bullarengue and Marimba from Colombia)
- Tambor Chicago (Afro Cuban spiritual music and Rumba from Cuba)
NOW WHAT: The whole month of programming is free to enjoy from home! Just head over to their YouTube for the performances!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
WHAT: Free reading of Voice of Good Hope about the life of Barbara Jordan, first Black Congresswoman from the Deep South.
SO WHAT: Just before theaters were shut down, City Lit had finished a production of Kristine Thatcher’s Voice of Good Hope, now nominated for a Black Theatre Alliance Award. The play focuses on the life of Texas Rep. Barbara Jordan, a devoted defender of the Constitution, Jordan’s words and legacy are even more relevant than six months ago. The original cast (including Black Theatre Alliance Award nominees Andrea Conway-Diaz and Noelle Klyce) is back together for this virtual reading of the play in its entirety.
NOW WHAT: Click here to view the play, which will be available through October 1. The reading is free but City Lit would very much appreciate your donation of any size. You can donate here.
Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie,
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre has reopened and you can go catch a myriad of great films like TENET, 42, Rent-a-Pal, Sibyl, The Owners (final night 9/10), and Beau Travail (final night 9/10), live and in person! But if your still feeling hesitant about going out and about during the pandemic, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their Virtual Cinema with The Music Box series! Check out films like Beau Travail, Eternal Beauty; Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine; Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin; and Jazz on a Summer’s Day this weekend!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Their door are also open, so if you feel comfortable, put on your mask and go see a movie at the Music Box Theatre!
The Hideout Online @ Hideout’s current streaming Home: NoonChorus , on your favorite streaming device, usually in the evening
WHAT: Miss the good times spent at the Hideout? Well here’s the digital version!
SO WHAT: While we may not be able to properly hang at the Hideout just yet, we can still experience all the dancing, bingo, talk shows, music, comedy, and Robbie Fulks we can handle from home! You just jump on over to the brand new Hideout Online at NoonChorus to join in on the Hideout digital community. They are offering a monthly subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25! You can still check out individual shows with out the subscription, but that subscription is a fantastic deal! Check out their schedule below or at their website and get ready for some fun!
- Thursday September 10th – To The Front hosted by Lavender County – 8:00pm – $10
To the Front is a series for Hideout Online where weekly rotating hosts (who just happen to be amazing musicians) select three artists that they love to perform. They’ll also be nominating an artist to host in the future, eventually letting the artists themselves become the curators of the entire show! Discover new acts you’ll love from acts you love without relying on those pesky algorithms. This week will feature Lavender County calling the shots with acts like Paisley Fields, Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters, & Bad Ass Boots performing!
- Friday September 4th and every following Friday – LP’s Happy Hour – 5:00pm to 7:00pm – $5
Award-winning country singer, sought-after DJ, and long-time Hideout employee Lawrence Peters will be hosting a weekly happy hour on Hideout Online, from his home to yours. Maybe you’ll tune in for some deep cuts from his lauded collection of records, maybe some Hideout folks will drop in to swap stories about the bar, or maybe LP will even sing ya a tune. Join them with a drink in hand and enjoy a great night!
- Tuesday September 15th – Write Club – 7:00pm – $10
Write Club is an awesome literary event pitting two opposing writers/ideas against each other.
- Wednesday September 16th – Melkbelly – 8:00pm – $15
Need some excellent songs to knock you on your ass inn the middle of the week? look no further than Melkbelly’s noisey rock tracks that highlight dizzying guitars and Miranda Winter’s intense vocals! A must see and hear show in the middle of the week!
NOW WHAT: Head to Hideout Online, tip these fine folks accordingly, and enjoy the Hideout vibes at home! Also be aware: starting in September, Hideout online will be moving to NoonChorus and will be offering a subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25 a month! Check out the full details here!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Enjoy films like The Cuban (ending 9/10), Song Without a Name (ending 9/10), A Thousand Cuts (ending 9/10), Seasons of Change on Henry’s Farm, H is for Happyness, The August Virgin, Desert One, Epicocentro, Mr. Soul!, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Driven to Abstraction, House of Cardin, Conviction, Our Time Machine (starting 9/11), Mikva! Democracy Is a Verb (starting 9/11), and more! A few films’ availability end today, so head over to their listings and start watching!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!
Staged – Live Concerts from Home @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 9:00pm
WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better
SO WHAT: The past few weeks, Audiotree has been putting up amazing live shows on the Lincoln Hall stage, with all the lights and stage presence you remember, for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live music. Check out their August lineup below and get ready for a fantastic concert streaming experience.
- September 10th – ROOKIE
- September 18th – Knuckle Puck | 20/20 Album Release Stream
- September 24th – Bonelang
- September 28th – REZN
- October 7th – Deeper
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $11 for these great shows and are only available a short time after airing
Music Friendly Distancing @ Empty Bottle’s Youtube channel, at your place,
WHAT: Bring a little bit of Empty Bottle into your home through YouTube!
SO WHAT: Empty Bottle will be practicing #MusicFriendlyDistancing during these stay-at-home days. It’s perfect for those of us needing a little bit of that fun the Bottle would provide. Jump over to YouTube and catch some excellent content! You can check out the rest of the previous #MFD mixes here!
NOW WHAT: YouTube is the place to be! Log on and support the Empty Bottle. You can also send money to the storied venue here.
Hannibal Buress’ Miami Nights @ Youtube, at the most inviting place in your home, any time you need a laugh
WHAT: A new hilarious special from a fantastic comedian!
SO WHAT: Chicago-born Hannibal Buress dropped his new special Miami Nights over the Fourth of July weekend and it’s great! The special was filmed at the end of last year, with the centerpiece of the hour+ special being his arrest in Miami in 2017 (clowning on crummy cops is always funny). Everything about the special feels essential, from the always amazing delivery that comes from Buress’ comedic cadence to the prescient content to the overwhelming entertaining production of the whole affair. Seriously it goes beyond the usual comedian on stage format and does something more throughout!
NOW WHAT: Here’s the link to the special! Start it up whenever you feel the need for a good laugh and enjoy!
Grant Park Music Festival 2020 Virtual Season: Festival Remixed @ YouTube and WFMT, at home with your favorite streaming device, Fridays and Wednesday 6:30pm
WHAT: Live music for your free time
SO WHAT: This year the Grant Park Music Festival went virtual with plenty of great concerts and events being livestreamed online on YouTube and WFMT (both on their website and FM). You can check out our preview of the season here. While the season is officially over, you can still check out their archive of 2020 shows here!
NOW WHAT: Head over to the Festival Remixed website, catch some of the previous shows, and enjoy!!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so be on the look out for new talks and check out the wealth of previous events in their archives! Here’s a quick look at what they have line up this week!
- Thursday September 10th – Monuments and Memorials 7:00pm
- Friday September 11th – Rabbi Jonathan Sacks on Morality – Noon
- Wednesday September 16 – Jill Lepore on Data and Control – 7:00pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more details on upcoming events and take a look at their past events here!
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. Check out part one of the roundup featuring tons of programming suggestions and then head over to part two where you can see even more great museums and info on how to support them!
NOW WHAT: Check out our article and discover something new!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they have released a few new FREE games for you to download including Railway Empire, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Sludge Life, and Delores: A Thimble Weed Adventure! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental sound Studios, Your best sounding internet connected device, at various times
WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts
SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend includes Autistic Pride Day Concert, Concert for Chicago Freedom School, and tons more! You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.
NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.
Reading Events Online @ American Writers Museum, month of April
WHAT: The American Writers Museum is offering many programs online, including evening author talks and Saturday morning Little Squirrels Storytime.
SO WHAT: Kids can watch Little Squirrels Storytime at 10:30am on Saturdays, with three pre-recorded stories read each time. Watch it on Facebook but videos will also be posted to YouTube and IGTV if you can’t tune in live.
NOW WHAT: These events are free. Check the events calendar and register for author talks. Registration isn’t required for Little Squirrels Storytime.
The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+
WHAT: Quick plays online!
SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes is the online adaptation of the Neo Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home!
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
