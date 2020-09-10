Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/10 and Beyond

It’s another great weekend in Chicago with plenty of things to do at home from a long list of amazing virtual plays to watching live streams of music and so much more! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THE WHOLE WEEKEND, SEPTEMBER 10th – 13th

Filter Photo Festival @ Filter Photo’s Website (and physical location), your most artistically liberating space in your home, Thursday & Friday 10:00am – 7:00pm, Saturday & Sunday 9:00am- 7:00pm,

WHAT: A little bit of photo knowledge for your stay at home weekend!

SO WHAT: Filter Photo Festival is taking its annual celebration of photography online with a full weekend of workshops and artist talks! There is also the chance to have your photography portfolio reviewed virtually. Their physical space at 1821 W Hubbard St.is open as well and will feature the opening of two exhibitions (Interior Life and we like small things v.3) as well! If you go, remember to practice social distancing and wear a mask!

NOW WHAT: Check out their programming lineup on their website and make some time to further your photography skills this weekend!

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11th

Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts

SO WHAT: RaviniaTV is a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. It’s a perfect addition to your Friday night and a nice taste of Ravinia’s programming during these times!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show!

Steve Marquette @ Constellation’s Youtube Channel, a nice and comfy spot at home, 8:30pm

WHAT: A stream-only show at Constellation

SO WHAT:Steve Marquette is a fantastic guitarist, improviser and organizer based out of Chicago. He has become a staple in Chicaog’s improvised music community performing in ensembles like The Few with Macie Stewart and Charlie Kirchen, Kobra Quartet, Instigation Orchestra, as a member of Ken Vandermark’s Marker, and many more . This stream-only performance celebrates the release of Marquette’s first solo record “Familiar Quotations” on his own label, Two Cities. This two-suite release plays with acoustic and electric guitar sounds, exploring free improvisation and folk traditions in unique ways

NOW WHAT: Suggested stream donations are $12 for this great show. You should also check out the rest of Constellation’s upcoming shows including Sima Cunningham from one of our favorite bands OHMME performing on Saturday night!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th

FitzGerald’s Online Concerts and Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, truck concerts on Saturdays 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages

WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and live-streaming it for all!

SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood and beyond through their Stay at Home Concert Series and regular live-streaming shows on their Facebook page. For the Stay at Home Concerts artists will be playing live from the back of a pickup truck somewhere in Berwyn, encouraging folks to stay home and watch from their porch or through their Facebook livestream. This weekend will feature an enormous Community Trunk Concert in South East Oak Park for Barrie Fest! Check out the lineup at their event page and below!

Noon – 12:45pm Jim Haptonstahl – Between Highland – Cuyler

1:00pm – 1:45pm Sima Cunningham Ohmme – Between Humphrey – Lyman

2:00pm – 2:45pm Gem Tree – Between Taylor – Lombard

3:00pm – 3:45pm ROSALBA VALDEZ – Between Elmwood – Scoville

4:00pm – 5:00pm Casey McDonough (NRBQ, The Flat Five, The Western Elstons) – Between East Avenue & Euclid

NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook! If you live on the lucky block where the performance is held, watch from your property and maintain quarantine! Fitzgerald’s has also opened their doors and will have live music on their patio. Check out their listings as well as a special pop up every Saturday in September

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th

Millenium Park at Home: Virtual World Music Festival @ DCASE’s YouTube page, the chillest spot at home, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

WHAT: Little bit of world delivered to your home!

SO WHAT: The Millennium Park at Home: Virtual World Music Festival will take place throughout September, taking over DCASE’s YouTube channel on Sundays to deliver some incredible music from around the world! This Sunday will highlight Afro-Diáspora y Folklore programmed with and recorded at Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center! Celebrate the Afro-Latin folkloric musical traditions of some of the Latin American communities who call Chicago home. Lineup includes

Bombazo con Buya + special guest Eli Samuel Rodríguez (Bomba from Puerto Rico)

Los Pleneros de Don Segundo (Plena from Puerto Rico)

Ecos del Pacifico Afrocolombia (Bullarengue and Marimba from Colombia)

Tambor Chicago (Afro Cuban spiritual music and Rumba from Cuba)

NOW WHAT: The whole month of programming is free to enjoy from home! Just head over to their YouTube for the performances!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND



WHAT: Free reading of Voice of Good Hope about the life of Barbara Jordan, first Black Congresswoman from the Deep South.

SO WHAT: Just before theaters were shut down, City Lit had finished a production of Kristine Thatcher’s Voice of Good Hope, now nominated for a Black Theatre Alliance Award. The play focuses on the life of Texas Rep. Barbara Jordan, a devoted defender of the Constitution, Jordan’s words and legacy are even more relevant than six months ago. The original cast (including Black Theatre Alliance Award nominees Andrea Conway-Diaz and Noelle Klyce) is back together for this virtual reading of the play in its entirety.

