Preview: Chicago Philharmonic Chamber Quartet and Music of the Baroque to Perform In-Person Concerts in Skokie

As part of its Out Back Summer Sessions, the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting the Chicago Philharmonic Chamber String Quartet and Music of the Baroque in this upcoming week. The concerts will take place in socially distant settings in the North Shore Center’s parking lot. As they arrive, attendees will be assigned a section of the parking lot where they can set up blankets and chairs. Face coverings will be required.

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, a string quartet formed by members of the Chicago Phil will kick off the 2020-2021 season with Romantic Strings. The program includes Tchaikovsky’s excellent String Quartet no. 1 in D major, op. 11, and works by Giacomo Puccini, Joaquin Turina, and the 20th Century American composer William Grant Still. The evening will conclude with the third movement Notturno from Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2. 6:00 pm, $38.00. Rain date: Monday, September 14, 6:00 pm.

On Wednesday, September 16, Music of the Baroque, headed by Concertmaster Gina DiBello will play Antonio Vivaldi’s classic Four Seasons. 7:00 pm, $30.00 Rain Date: Thursday, September 17, 7:00 pm.

North Shore Center for Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. There is a minimum purchase of two tickets and a maximum purchase of six tickets for both concerts. Tickets can be purchased here.