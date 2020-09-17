Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/17 and Beyond

It’s another great weekend in Chicago with plenty of things to do at home from a long list of amazing virtual plays to watching live streams of music and so much more! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

FRIDAY & BEYOND, SEPTEMBER 18th – SEPTEMBER 27th

Chicago Latino Film Festival @ Eventive Streaming Platform, the spot in your home with the most movie theater appropriate atmosphere, pretty much whenever you want,

WHAT: After having to cancel the in person screenings in April, Chicago Latino Film Festival is back for their 36th year in a new virtual form!

SO WHAT: Chicago Latino Film Festival gives audiences a look into the work of filmmakers from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the U.S. This year the festival will feature 43 fantastic films and and 38 shorts. Screenings will match similar short films with the full length feature, giving you as close to a normal festival experience as possible. You can check out the full lineup of films here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Each screening is $15 $100 for a 10-film Passport; ILCC members, students and seniors get discounted rates at $13 per screening and the 10-film Passport for $80. For more details on viewing the films, check out their handy post on how long you have to watch the film during it’s scheduled days!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th – 19th



Cold Waves Festival XIX: The Lost Weekend @ Cold Waves Twitch Channel, the spot in you home with the synthiest atmosphere, 7:00pm

WHAT: The 19th iteration of the fest goes virtual!

SO WHAT: Cold Waves is an annual celebration of synth-punk, industrial, and intense music beyond those labels. Much like every other festival, it has been forced to go digital, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be as fun as usual! Check out the programming details below or on their website!

Friday, September 18 – The Kickoff show takes a trip back in time with this stream of the first Cold Waves concert at Bottom Lounge in 2012, which featured the Cocks Members, Chemlab, Final Cut and many more

Saturday, September 19 – The Main Event catch new sets from the likes of Meat Beat Manifesto, DHS and Ash Code, as well as classic industrial music video with special commentary tracks from the performers and directors, plus rare and unseen live performance videos from The Young Gods, Front Line Asselmbly, and more

Sunday, September 20 – The Tributes night will let you catch a screening of Last Call 2350: The Neo Documentary, a special tribute to Dave Medusa’s and his iconic club, plus rare artist auctions and DJ sets!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Head over to their twitch and start jamming out this weekend!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th & 19th



WHAT: Lincoln Park Zoo’s craft beer party heads to your home!

SO WHAT: Enjoy the fun of Lincoln Park Zoo’s Craft Brews at the Zoo form the safety of home! Hosted by Lincoln Park Zoo and Lou Dog Events, this online version of the craft beer celebration will give you a taste beer and even educate you on them!. Each virtual ticket includes a 6-pack of local brews curated by Lincoln Park Zoo, a T-shirt, online videos explaining each beer, and access to two virtual experiences featuring local experts! Check out the beer lineup below and get ready for a fun craft beer experience!

City Water Mixed Berry Seltzer Solemn Oath Brewery

Snaggletooth Bandana IPA Solemn Oath Brewery

Zombie Dust, 3 Floyds Brewing Co.

Fader Pilsner, Half Acre Beer Company

Stromhaus Helles, Metropolitan Brewing

LeTub, Whiner Beer Company

NOW WHAT: The whole package is $49 ($45.10 for members)! You can choose your pick up time for your beers and t-shirt at Lincoln Park Zoo on either Friday, September 18 or Saturday, September 19 from Noon to 4pm. Proceeds will benefit Lincoln Park Zoo’s world-class animal care programs, innovative learning opportunities, and worldwide conservation initiatives.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 18th

Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts

SO WHAT: RaviniaTV is a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. It’s a perfect addition to your Friday night and a nice taste of Ravinia’s programming during these times!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show!

Max Bessesen @ Constellation’s Youtube Channel, a nice and comfy spot at home, 8:30pm

WHAT: A stream-only show at Constellation

SO WHAT: Max Bessesen is a saxophonist, composer, and educator based in Chicago, IL. This performance will be celebrating the release of his debut album Trouble!

NOW WHAT: Suggested stream donations are $12 for this great show. You should also check out the rest of Constellation’s upcoming shows at their website!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th

FitzGerald’s Online Concerts and Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, truck concerts on Saturdays 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages

WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and live-streaming it for all!

SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood and beyond through their Stay at Home Concert Series and regular live-streaming shows on their Facebook page. For the Stay at Home Concerts artists will be playing live from the back of a pickup truck somewhere in Berwyn, encouraging folks to stay home and watch from their porch or through their Facebook livestream. This weekend will feature the Community Trunk Concert in Riverside with Dag Juhlin!

NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook! If you live on the lucky block where the performance is held, watch from your property and maintain quarantine! Fitzgerald’s has also opened their doors and will have live music on their patio. Check out their listings as well as a special pop up every Saturday in September

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th

Virtual World Music Festival @ DCASE’s YouTube page, the chillest spot at home, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

WHAT: Little bit of world delivered to your home!

SO WHAT: The Millennium Park at Home: Virtual World Music Festival will take place throughout September, taking over DCASE’s YouTube channel on Sundays to deliver some incredible music from around the world! This Sunday will highlight Afro-Diáspora y Folklore programmed with and recorded at Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center! Celebrate the Afro-Latin folkloric musical traditions of some of the Latin American communities who call Chicago home. Lineup includes

Bombazo con Buya + special guest Eli Samuel Rodríguez (Bomba from Puerto Rico)

Los Pleneros de Don Segundo (Plena from Puerto Rico)

Ecos del Pacifico Afrocolombia (Bullarengue and Marimba from Colombia)

Tambor Chicago (Afro Cuban spiritual music and Rumba from Cuba)

NOW WHAT: The whole month of programming is free to enjoy from home! Just head over to their YouTube for the performances!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND



WHAT: Free reading of Voice of Good Hope about the life of Barbara Jordan, first Black Congresswoman from the Deep South.

SO WHAT: Just before theaters were shut down, City Lit had finished a production of Kristine Thatcher’s Voice of Good Hope, now nominated for a Black Theatre Alliance Award. The play focuses on the life of Texas Rep. Barbara Jordan, a devoted defender of the Constitution, Jordan’s words and legacy are even more relevant than six months ago. The original cast (including Black Theatre Alliance Award nominees Andrea Conway-Diaz and Noelle Klyce) is back together for this virtual reading of the play in its entirety.

Click here to view the play, which will be available through October 1. The reading is free but City Lit would very much appreciate your donation of any size. You can donate here