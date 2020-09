She was the queen of Brooklyn

although she wore no gold crown

except in the public’s imagination

and on t-shirts. Instead

her apparel of choice was

a white frilly lace collar

that framed her black judicial robe.

Her dissenting collar

she called it

and she wore it with pride

like an ancient warrior

a modern-day Boudica

prepping for war.

She dissented

in the name of justice

in the name of fairness

in the name of equality

for you, for me, for everyone.