In Pictures: Chicagohenge 2020

Twice a year—on the vernal and autumnal equinoxes where the sun hangs directly above the equator—Chicago gets a spectacular light show at sunrise and sunset. Dubbed “Chicagohenge,” the effect is created by the sun rising due east and setting due west, almost perfectly aligning with the corridors created by the skyscrapers in the Loop.

Though the fall equinox occurred at approximately 8:30am Tuesday, the phenomenon was also visible on Monday, and will continue for a few days. Photographers flock to the Loop every year to capture it, and on Tuesday evening small crowds of people could be seen on most corners facing east-west along Michigan Avenue as well as El platforms and other prime spots to grab shots of the first fall sunset.

This year’s sunset was a deeper shade of orange and red than normal, due to the smoke from the wildfires on the west coast.

The next time you’ll be able to get a picture of the Chicagohenge phenomenon will be at the Spring equinox, which occurs Saturday, March 20, 2021.