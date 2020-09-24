Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/24 and Beyond

It’s another great weekend in Chicago with plenty of things to do at home from a long list of amazing virtual plays to watching live streams of music and so much more! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.
While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.
- Drive-In movies!
- Chicago Drive In Hoffman Estates – this week showing Frozen, Rockstar, Pirates of the Caribbean, Encore Drive-In Nights Featuring Kane Brown, and Malificent
- Chicago Drive In Bridgeview – this week features Remember the Titans, Frozen, Rockstar, Pirates of the Caribbean, Encore Drive-In Nights Featuring Kane Brown, and Malificent
- Drive-in at Lincoln Yards Lot – This Sunday showing is Relic
- ChiTown Movies – This week showing The Secret Life of Pets, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Jurassic Park, and Elevated Films: Once Upon A River
- Drive-In concerts
- In Person Outdoor Concerts and events!
- Fitzgerald’s has their patio open and is featuring tons of fantastic performers!
- Evanston Space is also featuring some excellent shows in their side lot! Get you tickets fast because they sell out pretty quickly!
- Constellation has two shows lined up this weekend! One a Tribute to Fred Anderson and the other with Shi-an Costello! Both offer streaming tickets as well if you don’t want to head out!
- Midnight Circus in the Park on Saturdays at Douglass Park, Foster Park, McKinley Park and Welles Park. Reserve tickets midnight on the Monday before each Saturday show!
- Enjoy Begyle and Dovetails beer gardens as they celebrate Oktoberfest each weekend through October 31st1
- Art Galleries
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints up for you to decorate your space with! Check out some of their prints from their Vertical Gallery collab including “THBBPTHBPT!” by Curtis Readelat, “Free Range” by Cristi López, “Citadel” by Matthew Crumpton, “Midwest Totems” Roco Drillo and more! They also released some excellent JC Rivera hoodies today!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more! This weekend will feature Kaiju Days where you can purchase some incredible toys and original art of Godzilla, Utraman, Gamera, and more!
- Rotufugi will be showing Robots, Samurai & The Inbetween: New Works Hori Miso
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up feature the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Artisan and Farmer’s markets!
And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!
Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!
Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.
Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!
THE WHOLE WEEKEND & BEYOND, SEPTEMBER 24th – SEPTEMBER 27th
Chicago Latino Film Festival @ Eventive Streaming Platform, the spot in your home with the most movie theater appropriate atmosphere, pretty much whenever you want,
WHAT: After having to cancel the in person screenings in April, Chicago Latino Film Festival is back for their 36th year in a new virtual form! Read our preview and recaps of some of the films.
SO WHAT: Chicago Latino Film Festival gives audiences a look into the work of filmmakers from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the U.S. This year the festival will feature 43 fantastic films and and 38 shorts. Screenings will match similar short films with the full length feature, giving you as close to a normal festival experience as possible. You can check out the full lineup of films here!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Each screening is $15 $100 for a 10-film Passport; ILCC members, students and seniors get discounted rates at $13 per screening and the 10-film Passport for $80. For more details on viewing the films, check out their handy post on how long you have to watch the film during its scheduled days!
Reeling The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival @ Eventive’s Streaming Platform, on your best screen for watching films, whenever your in the mood to watch a great film!
WHAT:This LGBTQ+ focused festival takes their awesome lineup of films online!
SO WHAT: Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival is the second longest-running film festival of its kind, showcasing the best LGBTQ+ films and videos each year. The festival always delivers a great range of films from award-winning international feature films to social documentaries to experimental shorts. There will also be tons of Q&As with directors, producers, writers and actors speaking on the fims they created!
NOW WHAT: Individual tickets are $12! There will also be three festival passes available: Pick 5 Pass ($50, $45 for Students and Seniors), Pick 12 Pass ($100, $90 for Students and Seniors), and All Access Member Passport ($150, $135 for Students and Seniors). Virtual film screenings are scheduled to premiere each day of the festival and will be available to watch within a 4-day window. Once you press play on the film, you will have 48 hours to watch the film.
The Chicago South Side Film Festival @ Seed & Spark’s streaming platform, , on your best screen for watching films
WHAT: Great films, shorts, and talks for film fans!
SO WHAT: The 2020 Chicago South Side Film Festival will take the the web and screen a wide variety of exceptional films which are relevant to Chicago’s South Side! Features, documentaries, shorts and cool panels will fill their schedule which kicks off on Friday September 25th with a virtual screening of No Lye: An American Beauty Story by filmmaker Bayer Mack!
NOW WHAT: Festival passes are $40 while individual screening tickets are $8!
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 25th
Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts
SO WHAT: RaviniaTV is a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. It’s a perfect addition to your Friday night and a nice taste of Ravinia’s programming during these times!
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th *27th
The 14th Annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival @ Their website and around Hyde Park, the most musically inclined area of your place, Saturday’s streams 4:00pm-9:45pm, Sunday’s Mobile Stages and Pop concerts 1230pm – 5:30pm
WHAT: Another fantastic festival goes digital!
SO WHAT: The 14th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival is doing things a little differently this year. Split into two days: Saturday will be the live streamed performances from University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts while Sunday will feature small pop up concerts and mobile stages set up across Hyde Park. Check out Saturday’s streaming schedule below!
- 4–4:45pm Alexis Lombre Quartet
- 5–5:45pm Greg Ward’s Rogue Parade
- 6–6:45pm Charles Heath Quartet
- 7–7:45pm Dee Alexander and the A-Team
- 8–8:45pm Marquis Hill’s “Circle the Round”
- 9–9:45pm The Silent Hour with drummer Mike Reed, cellist Tomeka Reid, vibraphonist Jason Adasiewicz, trumpeter Russ Johnson and bassist Jakob Heinemann
NOW WHAT: There is a suggested donation of $5 for the streams! So donate some cash and enjoy the show!
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th
Virtual World Music Festival @ DCASE’s YouTube page, the chillest spot at home, 1:00pm – 3:00pm
WHAT: Little bit of world delivered to your home!
SO WHAT: The Millennium Park at Home: Virtual World Music Festival will take place throughout September, taking over DCASE’s YouTube channel on Sundays to deliver some incredible music from around the world! This Sunday will highlight Afro-Diáspora y Folklore programmed with and recorded at Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center! Celebrate the Afro-Latin folkloric musical traditions of some of the Latin American communities who call Chicago home. This final day of the festival will feature The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra with a new vision under the direction of Fareed Haque and Wanees Zarour as a 12-piece ensemble of musicians!
NOW WHAT: The whole month of programming is free to enjoy from home! Just head over to their YouTube for the performances!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
WHAT: Free reading of Voice of Good Hope about the life of Barbara Jordan, first Black Congresswoman from the Deep South.
SO WHAT: Just before theaters were shut down, City Lit had finished a production of Kristine Thatcher’s Voice of Good Hope, now nominated for a Black Theatre Alliance Award. The play focuses on the life of Texas Rep. Barbara Jordan, a devoted defender of the Constitution, Jordan’s words and legacy are even more relevant than six months ago. The original cast (including Black Theatre Alliance Award nominees Andrea Conway-Diaz and Noelle Klyce) is back together for this virtual reading of the play in its entirety.
NOW WHAT: Click here to view the play, which will be available through October 1. The reading is free but City Lit would very much appreciate your donation of any size. You can donate here.
Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie,
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre has reopened and you can go catch a myriad of great films like TENET, Dreaming Grand Avenue and 13 Going on 30 live and in person! But if your still feeling hesitant about going out and about during the pandemic, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their Virtual Cinema with The Music Box series! Check out films like Alone, Beau Travail, A Chef’s Voyage, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, Buoyancy, Chuck Berry, and Sibyl this weekend!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Their door are also open, so if you feel comfortable, put on your mask and go see a movie at the Music Box Theatre!
The Hideout Online @ Hideout’s current streaming Home: NoonChorus , on your favorite streaming device, usually in the evening
WHAT: Miss the good times spent at the Hideout? Well here’s the digital version!
SO WHAT: While we may not be able to properly hang at the Hideout just yet, we can still experience all the dancing, bingo, talk shows, music, comedy, and Robbie Fulks we can handle from home! You just jump on over to the brand new Hideout Online at NoonChorus to join in on the Hideout digital community. They are offering a monthly subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25! You can still check out individual shows with out the subscription, but that subscription is a fantastic deal! Check out their schedule below or at their website and get ready for some fun!
- Thursday September 24th – To The Front hosted by Kelly Hogan – 8:00pm – $10
To the Front is a series for Hideout Online where weekly rotating hosts (who just happen to be amazing musicians) select three artists that they love to perform. They’ll also be nominating an artist to host in the future, eventually letting the artists themselves become the curators of the entire show! Discover new acts you’ll love from acts you love without relying on those pesky algorithms. This week will feature Kelly Hogan calling the curating shots!
- Friday September 25th and every following Friday – LP’s Happy Hour – 5:00pm to 7:00pm – $5
Award-winning country singer, sought-after DJ, and long-time Hideout employee Lawrence Peters will be hosting a weekly happy hour on Hideout Online, from his home to yours. Maybe you’ll tune in for some deep cuts from his lauded collection of records, maybe some Hideout folks will drop in to swap stories about the bar, or maybe LP will even sing ya a tune. Join them with a drink in hand and enjoy a great night!
- Friday September 25th – Restroy (Release Show) with Space-Saver– 8:00pm – $10
Restroy is the dream project of Christopher Dammann, developed in collaboration with James Davis, Kevin Davis, Mabel Kwan, Paul Giallorenzo and the great Avreeayl Ra. They will be celebrating the release of their latest release Sketches alongside Space Saver on this fun Hideout Online show!
- Saturday September 26th – D.I.Y. FLY 2020 – 9:00pm – $10
D.I.Y. FLY 2020 is a watch-party designed to hype up your home during these weird times. The show will be filled with music, dance, visually-stunning live performance footage, and some Honey history to give folks something to tune into, get down on, and (safely) gather together around at home. Stay dialed-in for a post-show live stream DJ set to get the body moving.
- Tuesday September 29th – The Interview Show – 7:00pm – $15
Jump into the Interview Show! For over a decade, The Interview Show, hosted by Mark Bazer, has been featuring conversations with and performances by the most interesting people in Chicago and beyond.
- Wednesday September 30 – Jeremy Cunningham – 8:00pm – $15
Jeremy Cunningham is a drummer, composer, and improviser whose album The Weather Up There was written in response to the loss of his brother Andrew, who died in a home invasion robbery in 2008. The album is a gorgeous jazz album that confronts the tragedy violence and how it affects people around it. Seriously one of the most intense and personal albums you’ll hear this year.
NOW WHAT: Head to Hideout Online, tip these fine folks accordingly, and enjoy the Hideout vibes at home! Also be aware: starting in September, Hideout online will be moving to NoonChorus and will be offering a subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25 a month! Check out the full details here!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Enjoy films like Seasons of Change on Henry’s Farm, The August Virgin, Desert One, Epicocentro, Mr. Soul!, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Driven to Abstraction, House of Cardin, Conviction, God of the Piano, Saul & Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor Band Our Time Machine, Mikva! Democracy Is a Verb, Blackbird, The Artist’s Wife (starting 9/25), A Chef’s Voyage (starting 9/25), and more! Head over to their listings and start watching!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!
Staged – Live Concerts from Home @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 9:00pm
WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better
SO WHAT: The past few weeks, Audiotree has been putting up amazing live shows on the Lincoln Hall stage, with all the lights and stage presence you remember, for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live music. Check out their August lineup below and get ready for a fantastic concert streaming experience.
- September 24th – Bonelang
- September 28th – REZN
- October 7th – Deeper
- October 15th – DEHD (Flower Of Devotion Record Release)
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $11 for these great shows and are only available a short time after airing
Music Friendly Distancing @ Empty Bottle’s Youtube channel, at your place,
WHAT: Bring a little bit of Empty Bottle into your home through YouTube!
SO WHAT: Empty Bottle will be practicing #MusicFriendlyDistancing during these stay-at-home days. It’s perfect for those of us needing a little bit of that fun the Bottle would provide. Jump over to YouTube and catch some excellent content! You can check out the rest of the previous #MFD mixes here!
NOW WHAT: YouTube is the place to be! Log on and support the Empty Bottle. You can also send money to the storied venue here.
Hannibal Buress’ Miami Nights @ Youtube, at the most inviting place in your home, any time you need a laugh
WHAT: Since his live and in person drive in special is sold out this weekend, why not watch this recently released hour of comedy
SO WHAT: Chicago-born Hannibal Buress dropped his new special Miami Nights over the Fourth of July weekend and it’s great! The special was filmed at the end of last year, with the centerpiece of the hour+ special being his arrest in Miami in 2017 (clowning on crummy cops is always funny). Everything about the special feels essential, from the always amazing delivery that comes from Buress’ comedic cadence to the prescient content to the overwhelming entertaining production of the whole affair. Seriously it goes beyond the usual comedian on stage format and does something more throughout!
NOW WHAT: Here’s the link to the special! Start it up whenever you feel the need for a good laugh and enjoy!
Grant Park Music Festival 2020 Virtual Season: Festival Remixed @ YouTube and WFMT, at home with your favorite streaming device, Fridays and Wednesday 6:30pm
WHAT: Live music for your free time
SO WHAT: This year the Grant Park Music Festival went virtual with plenty of great concerts and events being livestreamed online on YouTube and WFMT (both on their website and FM). You can check out our preview of the season here. While the season is officially over, you can still check out their archive of 2020 shows here!
NOW WHAT: Head over to the Festival Remixed website, catch some of the previous shows, and enjoy!!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so be on the look out for new talks and check out the wealth of previous events in their archives! Here’s a quick look at what they have lined up this week!
- Thursday, September 24 – Claudia Rankine, Just Us: An American Conversation, 7pm
- Monday, September 28 – Mark Duplass and Sydney Fleischmann on HBO’s Room 104, 7pm
- Wednesday, September 30 – Sarah Broom and Natasha Trethewey on Memoir, 5pm
- Thursday, October 1 – What’s Next: Wealth, Property and Inequality , 7pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more details on upcoming events and take a look at their past events here! Register to receive a link to the event.
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. Check out part one of the roundup featuring tons of programming suggestions and then head over to part two where you can see even more great museums and info on how to support them!
NOW WHAT: Check out our article and discover something new!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they have released a few new FREE games for you to download including Roller Coaster Tycoon 3, Sludge Life, and Delores: A Thimble Weed Adventure! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental sound Studios, Your best sounding internet connected device, at various times
WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts
SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend includes Autistic Pride Day Concert, Concert for Chicago Freedom School, and tons more! You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.
NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.
Reading Events Online @ American Writers Museum, month of April
WHAT: The American Writers Museum is offering many programs online, including evening author talks and Saturday morning Little Squirrels Storytime.
SO WHAT: Kids can watch Little Squirrels Storytime at 10:30am on Saturdays, with three pre-recorded stories read each time. Watch it on Facebook but videos will also be posted to YouTube and IGTV if you can’t tune in live.
NOW WHAT: These events are free. Check the events calendar and register for author talks. Registration isn’t required for Little Squirrels Storytime.
The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+
WHAT: Quick plays online!
SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes is the online adaptation of the Neo Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home!
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
