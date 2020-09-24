Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/24 and Beyond

It’s another great weekend in Chicago with plenty of things to do at home from a long list of amazing virtual plays to watching live streams of music and so much more! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THE WHOLE WEEKEND & BEYOND, SEPTEMBER 24th – SEPTEMBER 27th

Chicago Latino Film Festival @ Eventive Streaming Platform, the spot in your home with the most movie theater appropriate atmosphere, pretty much whenever you want,

WHAT: After having to cancel the in person screenings in April, Chicago Latino Film Festival is back for their 36th year in a new virtual form! Read our preview and recaps of some of the films.

SO WHAT: Chicago Latino Film Festival gives audiences a look into the work of filmmakers from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the U.S. This year the festival will feature 43 fantastic films and and 38 shorts. Screenings will match similar short films with the full length feature, giving you as close to a normal festival experience as possible. You can check out the full lineup of films here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Each screening is $15 $100 for a 10-film Passport; ILCC members, students and seniors get discounted rates at $13 per screening and the 10-film Passport for $80. For more details on viewing the films, check out their handy post on how long you have to watch the film during its scheduled days!

Reeling The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival @ Eventive’s Streaming Platform, on your best screen for watching films, whenever your in the mood to watch a great film!

WHAT:This LGBTQ+ focused festival takes their awesome lineup of films online!

SO WHAT: Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival is the second longest-running film festival of its kind, showcasing the best LGBTQ+ films and videos each year. The festival always delivers a great range of films from award-winning international feature films to social documentaries to experimental shorts. There will also be tons of Q&As with directors, producers, writers and actors speaking on the fims they created!

NOW WHAT: Individual tickets are $12! There will also be three festival passes available: Pick 5 Pass ($50, $45 for Students and Seniors), Pick 12 Pass ($100, $90 for Students and Seniors), and All Access Member Passport ($150, $135 for Students and Seniors). Virtual film screenings are scheduled to premiere each day of the festival and will be available to watch within a 4-day window. Once you press play on the film, you will have 48 hours to watch the film.

The Chicago South Side Film Festival @ Seed & Spark’s streaming platform, , on your best screen for watching films

WHAT: Great films, shorts, and talks for film fans!

SO WHAT: The 2020 Chicago South Side Film Festival will take the the web and screen a wide variety of exceptional films which are relevant to Chicago’s South Side! Features, documentaries, shorts and cool panels will fill their schedule which kicks off on Friday September 25th with a virtual screening of No Lye: An American Beauty Story by filmmaker Bayer Mack!

NOW WHAT: Festival passes are $40 while individual screening tickets are $8!

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 25th

Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts

SO WHAT: RaviniaTV is a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. It’s a perfect addition to your Friday night and a nice taste of Ravinia’s programming during these times!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th *27th



The 14th Annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival @ Their website and around Hyde Park, the most musically inclined area of your place, Saturday’s streams 4:00pm-9:45pm, Sunday’s Mobile Stages and Pop concerts 1230pm – 5:30pm

WHAT: Another fantastic festival goes digital!

SO WHAT: The 14th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival is doing things a little differently this year. Split into two days: Saturday will be the live streamed performances from University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts while Sunday will feature small pop up concerts and mobile stages set up across Hyde Park. Check out Saturday’s streaming schedule below!

4–4:45pm Alexis Lombre Quartet

5–5:45pm Greg Ward’s Rogue Parade

6–6:45pm Charles Heath Quartet

7–7:45pm Dee Alexander and the A-Team

8–8:45pm Marquis Hill’s “Circle the Round”

9–9:45pm The Silent Hour with drummer Mike Reed, cellist Tomeka Reid, vibraphonist Jason Adasiewicz, trumpeter Russ Johnson and bassist Jakob Heinemann

NOW WHAT: There is a suggested donation of $5 for the streams! So donate some cash and enjoy the show!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th

Virtual World Music Festival @ DCASE’s YouTube page, the chillest spot at home, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

WHAT: Little bit of world delivered to your home!

SO WHAT: The Millennium Park at Home: Virtual World Music Festival will take place throughout September, taking over DCASE’s YouTube channel on Sundays to deliver some incredible music from around the world! This Sunday will highlight Afro-Diáspora y Folklore programmed with and recorded at Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center! Celebrate the Afro-Latin folkloric musical traditions of some of the Latin American communities who call Chicago home. This final day of the festival will feature The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra with a new vision under the direction of Fareed Haque and Wanees Zarour as a 12-piece ensemble of musicians!

NOW WHAT: The whole month of programming is free to enjoy from home! Just head over to their YouTube for the performances!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND



WHAT: Free reading of Voice of Good Hope about the life of Barbara Jordan, first Black Congresswoman from the Deep South.

SO WHAT: Just before theaters were shut down, City Lit had finished a production of Kristine Thatcher’s Voice of Good Hope, now nominated for a Black Theatre Alliance Award. The play focuses on the life of Texas Rep. Barbara Jordan, a devoted defender of the Constitution, Jordan’s words and legacy are even more relevant than six months ago. The original cast (including Black Theatre Alliance Award nominees Andrea Conway-Diaz and Noelle Klyce) is back together for this virtual reading of the play in its entirety.

Click here to view the play, which will be available through October 1. The reading is free but City Lit would very much appreciate your donation of any size. You can donate here