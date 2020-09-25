3CR’s Guide to Record Store Day Drop 2 2020 in Chicago and Beyond

Hey folks, before we jump into the Record Store Day Drop 2 details, I should warn you that there are an annoying amount of COVID-19 reminders throughout the post. We here at Third Coast Review are committed to keeping our readers as safe as possible during the pandemic and urge you to stay home if you don’t feel comfortable going out. But if you do plan on going out to any of these stores, we want to make sure you remember to adhere to COVID-19 precautions: wear a mask, social distance, use hand sanitizer, and stay safe. And if you really don’t feel comfortable going out, there are a few online and curbside options available to partake in the event!

It’s another Record Store Day Drop! Since COVID forced the usual April festivities to be postponed, RSD has transformed into a three-day event! The first took place on August 29 with the second and third happening on September 26 (this Saturday!), and October 24.

The fun event has always had some criticism, specifically its focus on costly vinyl, records that don’t necessarily need to be repressed, flippers picking up all the rarest goodies to resell at even more ridiculous prices, etc. And now with the ever looming pandemic, safety has become an issue. Thankfully stores are adhering to their neighborhoods’ COVID-guidelines and making sure that everything is as safe as can be.

While a lot of the community aspects of the event are not happening (live music in store being a huge loss) the spirit of the event is still evident. RSD is meant to bring music lovers together and support these shops by packing a sizable list of exclusive releases to help celebrate the music community. Usually RSD is the biggest sales day of the year for these shops and with all the COVID closures, they sure as hell need the boost now.

If you don’t feel comfortable going out, don’t fret! There are plenty of stores offering curbside purchasing, online ordering, and more. You can still enjoy the event even if you don’t feel comfortable going out.

You can check out the list of releases at the RSD website! Below is a list of stores taking part in RSD as well as stores that are not. Saturday is a day to support all record stores, and if you don’t feel comfortable going out, most have an online store to purchase regular releases. You can see the almost fuller list of Illinois stores at the RSD website. We also mapped out the shops on Google Maps, so take a look at your neighborhood, click on your local record shop’s marker, and see what they’re doing for this first RSD Drop!

RSD ADJACENT: Chicago & Beyond!

Algonquin Records – 532 E Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines – (847) 827-0673

No new details on their RSD plans yet, but they did mention participating in Drops 2 and 3 back in April. So keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.

Bob’s Blues & Jazz Mart– 3419 W Irving Park Road – 773-539-5002

No details on their RSD plans yet, so keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.

Gramaphone Records – 2843 N. Clark St. – 773-472-3683 @gramaphonechi

No details on their RSD plans yet, so keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.

Groovin’ High – 1047 W. Belmont Ave. – 773-476-6846

Groovin’ High doesn’t have the most consistent schedule throughout the year (read: they’re almost always closed), and with COVID going on we’re not sure if they’ll open their doors.

Oak Park Records– 179 S Oak Park Ave., Oak Park – 708-524-2880

While Oak Park Records will not have the RSD records and will announce exactly what they be doing this Saturday soon! Keep an eye on their Facebook for details!

Purple Dog Records – 329 N Center St., Naperville – @PurpleDogRecord

Purple Dog Records couldn’t participate for the first drop, but they may be getting somethings for the 2nd! Keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.

Shady Rest Vintage & Vinyl – 1659 S. Throop – 872-444-6488

No details on their RSD plans yet, so keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.

Wild Praire Vinyl & Vintage– 1109 N. Western Ave – 773-580-7946

No details on their RSD plans yet, so keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.



RSD PLEDGED STORES : Chicago

606 Records – 1808 S. Allport – 312-585-6108 – @606records

606 Records will open at Noon with their stock RSD titles ready to go! Remember to shop safely with a mask and maintain social distancing!

Bric-A-Brac Records & Collectibles – 3156 W Diversey Ave – 773-654-3915 – @bricabracrcords

Full details for Bric-A-Brac’s RSD plans haven’t been sent out just yet, but they will have plenty of great titles for Drop 2! Sign up to their newsletter to stay updated with all their plans! They‘ll be donating 10% of all sales to the Louisville Community Bail Fund

Beverly Records – 11612 S. Western Ave. – 773-779-0066 – @BeverlyRecords

Beverly Records will have RSD releases this Saturday! Doors open at 8 am with COVID restrictions in place. Masks are required and they will only have 10 people in the store at a time.They will also be having a Facebook Live home shopping event on over the next few weeks where they will be selling anything they have left from over the weekend. They’ll also have a 20% off used vinyl promotion through the weekend. Check out more details on their website!

Bucket O’ Blood Books and Records – 3182 N Elston Ave. – 312.890.3860 – @bucketoblood

Bucket O’ Blood will have RSD releases and will be following a similar protocol to the last RSD Drop. Keep an eye on their event page for updates!

Dave’s Records – 2604 N. Clark St. – 773-929-6325 – @davesrecordschi

Dave’s won’t have any of the RSD releases on Saturday to curb the unsafe lining up. Instead he’ll be offering a buy one, get on 50% off sale. Dave’s will have some of the releases on Monday, so if you don’t get them at other locations you can head to Dave’s then! They will also have copies of the Situation Chicago Double LP which goes to help support independent venues in Chicago.

Dusty Groove Records – 1120 N. Ashland Ave. – 773-342-5800 – @DustyGroove

Dusty Groove‘s Record Store Day will run from 7am to 9pm. Check out their guidelines on how to pick up your RSD goodies here! They won’t be letting anyone in the store, instead you’ll fill out a form of what records you’d like and they’ll pull them out and service you through their side pickup window. Titles that do not sell out on-site between 7am and Noon Central will be available online, limit 1 copy per title, same for local customers in the morning. .

The Exchange

1524 N. Milwaukee Avenue – 773-252-9570

935 W. Belmont – 773-883-8908

The Exchange is an RSD pledged store and they usually have a few releases in store! If you do go, remember to have your mask and social distance!



Laurie’s Planet of Sound – 4639 N. Lincoln Ave. – 773-271-3569 – @lauriespos

No official word yet on Drop 2, but you can see what they had instore for Drop 1 below:

Laurie’s Planet of Sound will have tons of RSD releases waiting for you at the shop when they open at 9am! For COVID-19 precautions, they ask for you not to start lining up before 8am and to maintain social distancing, Laurie’s will have markers six feet apart for those in line. They are only allowing 10 people in the store at a time and you must wear a mask/hand sanitize before you enter the store. Laurie’s will provide hand sanitizer and extra masks for those in need. They will also have copies of the Situation Chicago Double LP which goes to help support independent venues in Chicago.

Pinwheel Records – 1722 W. 18th St. – 312-888-9629 – @PinwheelRecords

Pinwheel Records will not be opening their doors to the public on Saturday. All RSD releases will be available for purchase on their website beginning at 12pm CST. They will be limiting all RSD purchases to local customers, and orders must be picked up from Pinwheel on Saturday 9/26between 1-8pm. They will contact you when your order is ready for you. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing when picking up your order. They will open orders to be3 shipped at 4pm!

Rattleback Records – 5405 N Clark Street – 773-944-0188 –

Rattleback Records will open at 9am to 8pm for all your RSD needs! Just remember to wear a mask and social distance!

Reckless Records

Reckless will have RSD releases at their store, so keep an eye on their social media (Twitter, Facebook, and especially Instagram) as they finalize the details! Considering how safe they have been during these time, expect social distancing, masks, and more COVID guidelines to participate in their RSD!



Record Breakers – 2935 N. Milwaukee Ave. – (773) 698-8387 – @recordbrckrsCHI

RSD at Record Breakers will be begin at 9am, selling RSD releases through the front door until noon. Noon-6pm they’ll have the doors open for limited capacity in-store shopping. Face masks are required for purchase (outside and inside) and please follow social distancing guidelines. They will also be giving 15% off online purchases Sept 20-25. (Perfect for picking up on RSD) Use promo code RSDROP2 at checkout. Plus save 10% on your entire purchase at Wolfbait when you show your Record Breakers RSD receipt!

Shuga Records – 1272 N. Milwaukee Ave. – @Shuga_Records

Shuga will be opening at 9am for RSD with COVID guidelines in place! They will be allowing 7 people inside the store at the time and they must be wearing masks and maintain social distancing. You’ll have a 20 minute time limit inside the store and they will have gloves and masks to supply if needed.

Tone Deaf Records – 4356 N Milwaukee Ave. – 773-372-6643 – @tonedeafrecs

Tone Deaf Records will be opening at 9:00am and will be setting up a number of tables in the shop with the RSD goods on it. They will be respecting the order that people line up in to allow them inside, one person per table. You will not be allowed to browse the regular parts of the shop until the initial rush dies down. Everyone must wear a mask while in line out front and in the shop, and you must sanitize your hands before browsing (we will provide the sanitizer).

RSD PLEDGED STORES: Beyond Chicago

Audiophil – 17 East Van Buren St, Suite 17E, Joliet – 815-319-2143 – @AudiophilS

Audiophil will be open from Noon to 2pm for RSD Releases! Only one person will be allowed in the store during this time to pick their RSD goodies and checkout. They will be open with limited capacity from 2pm – 7pm. Please wear a mask! Check out their video for full details for more details!

Blue Village Vinyl – 309 W. Ogden Ave. Westmont – 630-963-1957

No official word yet on Drop 2, but you can see what they had in store for Drop 1 below:

Blue Village Vinyl will be open Saturday for the first Record Store Day “Drop” from 10am-5pm. They will have a limit 3 titles per customer, first come first serve, no holds. They may likely have to limit customers due to Corona guidelines. Also enjoy a 10% discount on their massive used inventory.

Cheap Kiss Records – 22 S. Villa Ave. Villa Park – 847-414-9765

Cheap Kiss Records will be handling RSD as safely as possible, asking customers to park in designated numbered spots and open at 8am, then the first five spots will get to choose their records! Check out the full details here!

Culture Shock – 2239 Charles St. Rockford – 815-229-2997 – @cultureshock_

Culture Shock will be opening their doors at 8:00am with tons of RSD goodies and sales! Like every responsible shop in this day and age, they’ll be taking extra precautions!

Green Tangerine Records – 838 W. Lincoln Hwy. DeKalb – 608-751-8386

Green Tangerine Records will be following COVID guidelines (limited people allowed inside store, wear a mask, and social distance!) when they open their doors for RSD at 8am – 4pm!

Mile Long Records– 350 W. Front Street, Wheaton – 630-474-4954 – @mile_long

Mile Long Records will be having RSD titles in their store and will be following Covid guidelines. Their numbered wristband system will be in place and their will be timed entry depending on your number. Check out their post for full details!

The Old School Record Store– 7446 Madison St, Forest Park – 708-366-7588

The Old School Record Store opens at 10am for all your RSD needs! Remember to shop safely with a mask and practice social distancing!

Record Wonderland – 737 E. Nerge Road, Roselle – 847-306-1290 – @recordwonder

Record Wonderland will open at 10am will their RSD exclusives set up outside the shop in the morning, so morning shoppers can look without entering the store. Entry to the actual shop will be limited to 6 customers at a time. Face masks will be required both inside the store and for those waiting to see RSD items outside and hand sanitizer will be required before touching merchandise. They will be handing out numbers at 8 a.m. to discourage a long line in front of the store.

Rediscover Records – 9 S. Spring Street, Elgin – 847-961-8445

Rediscover Records will open at 8am and they’ll be practice safety protocols of social distancing and a face covering will be required to enter the shop. That means 6 people in the shop at a time, at 6 feet increments with just one person at a time at the RSD rack to select their records. Sanitizer and/or gloves will be available.

Rolling Stones Music – 7300 W Irving Park Rd, Norridge – 708-456-0861

Rolling Stones Music will not have RSD items for sale on Saturday. Instead, beginning Monday, September 28th Rolling Stones Music will be accepting contact through Facebook, Instagram, or phone to check on the availability of the item(s) you are interested in purchasing. If they have them in have stock, they will respond with price & make arrangements for pick-up!

Scratched Vinyl – 119 Barrington Commons Court, Barrington – 847-809-5820

Scratched Vinyl will be opening their doors for some RSD goodies at 9 am. If you head there earlier, please keep an appropriate distance from each other in line. Customers will be let in one at a time and masks are required in the store, covering chin to nose, as is using hand sanitizer on the way in. Shop safely and respectfully!

Siren Records – 3902 Main St., McHenry – 815-347-8363

Siren Records will open their doors to the RSD on Saturday! Remember to be safe and wear a mask! They’ll also be handing out drink coupons for Ye Old Corner Tap!

Squeezebox Books and Music – 1235 Chicago Ave., Evanston – 847-943-9309

Squeezebox will be opening at 10am with clear markings for social distancing and hand sanitizer available. Masks are a must!



Toad Hall Books and Records – 2106 Broadway, Rockford – 815-226-1259

Toad Hall Books and Records will be following Covid guidelines (limited people allowed inside store, wear a mask, and social distance!) when they open their doors for RSD at 8am!

Val’s Halla Records – 239 Harrison St, Oak Park – 708-524-1004 – @ValshallaRecord

Val’s Halla Records will be doing RSD a little differently. Unfortunately their signup period has passed but you should still support this great shop! Plus, this is fair warning for the next RSD Drop in October!

Vintage Vinyl – 925 Davis St., Evanston – 847-328-2899 – @VVMOEvanston

Vintage Vinyl will be handling it much like the first time and they will have plenty of releases and be urging social distancing and mask wearing!

Windy City Records – 5224 Main St. Downer Grove – 630-534-2794

Windy City Records will be open at 10am for all your RSD needs! Remember to be safe and wear a mask!

This list will be updated throughout the day as stores post their RSD news. If they are any stores missing or that should be noted, leave a comment and we’ll add them to the list! And remember, you don’t have to go out to support these stores if you don’t feel comfortable. but if you do, wear a mask, social distance, and be a responsible shopper in these COVID-19 times.