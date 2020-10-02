Let’s Support Some Local Acts on Another Bandcamp Friday!

It’s another Bandcamp Friday! Bandcamp has been waiving their fees on the site on the very first Friday of the month for months now, giving the music community a much need boost in these COVID affected times. This fantastic monthly event has allowed more money to reach the artists and their labels, especially since tons of fans have flooded the website to support their favorites and keep great music going during these hard times. This new tradition of waived fees and supporting artists when they need it most is continuing to the end of the year!

Bandcamp Friday will be happening all day until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

We highly suggest you check out your favorite artists and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support quality music! Below is our running list of Chicago based acts we definitely think you should check out if you haven’t already! We also recommend you check out the SituationChicago compilation, which benefits 25 venues in the city and has tracks for the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Ric Wilson, Girl K, Rich Jones, Ovef Ow, The Curls, and tons more!

Sen Morimoto not only makes incredibly catchy tunes and is about to release what’s sure to be another banger of an album, he also has strong convictions and an unwavering sense of what is right. Sen was taken off the Millennium Park at Home virtual music series earlier this year for choosing not to alter his criticism against Lori Lightfoot and her response to protests happening in Chicago. Seriously support this fantastic musician and don’t let DCASE’s action silence his voice any more than it already tried.

Serengeti is technically on the list twice, but with good reason. The man makes some of the weirdest hip hop and is prolific. Last month he dropped a new album, the gentle fall, so what better time to pick it up than on a Bandcamp Friday!

Spun Out was birthed from the ashes of NE-HI. Members of that incredible band found renewed interest in other projects (we’ve already mentioned DEHD) but also gave birth to Spun Out’s alluring synths and undeniable grooves. Their debut album is a must listen affair that will help pass the nights away in the best way possible.

Tasha’s incredible voice is unparalleled, making her already ethereal tracks all the more alluring and enjoyable. After Sen Morimoto was taken off the Millennium Park at Home virtual music series earlier this year, Tasha decided to pull her performance in support of Sen. in these hard and troubling times, we have to stick together and fight for what’s right, and Tasha has showed that in full effect.

Tenci just released My Heart is an Open Field and it’s a wonderful album that really emphasizes Tenci’s minilamist style, letting her voice and lyrics capture you in ways few albums can.

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.