Preview: New Music Chicago to Celebrate 15 Years with Virtual, Live Concerts

New Music Chicago will be celebrating their 15th anniversary with Anniversary Bash, including two live, virtual concerts broadcast from the new Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago this Saturday night. A membership organization, NMC has been supporting the local contemporary art music scene since 2005. Bringing together composers, ensembles, and supporters, NMC has been a big contributor to the vibrancy of Chicago’s new music scene.

Saturday’s concert will be broadcast from the Epiphany Center, which was designed to address the special needs that caused by a pandemic. To minimize social interaction, all performances will be by soloists or duos. The handful of audience members will largely be composers of the works, performers, and their families.

Two different programs will be broadcast on Saturday at 7:30 and 9:00 pm. Performers in the opening concert include Lisa Kaplan, pianist for Eighth Blackbird, and Janice Misurell-Mitchell, who uses a fascinating mixture of flute and vocals. The second concert opens with members of the Fulcrum Point New Music Project playing Clarice Assad’s Pendulum, with Assad at the piano. Pianists and Amy Wurtz and Marianne will play works for solo and duet.

Saturday, October 10, 7:30 pm and 9:00 pm. Livestream access is $10.00. For more information and access, click here.