Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/8 and Beyond

It's another great weekend in Chicago with plenty of things to do at home! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn't mean you should take it lightly. If you're going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we'll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don't go out if you don't feel comfortable yet, there's still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we're all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312's running list of venues that could use some love!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th & 9th

Lit & Luz Fall 2020 @ Your Home!, the most lit focused are in your place, Various times

WHAT: Lit & Luz Festival is a one-of-a-kind series of events featuring renowned authors and visual artists from Chicago and Mexico City in cultural exchange and conversation.

SO WHAT: Deemed “Remix: Respond, Rebuild,” this year’s Lit & Luz goes online and is welcoming past participants along with new artists, writers, and musicians from Chicago, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and beyond! You’ll have a chance to experience some excellent storytelling, poetry, video art, and conversations that explore the relationship between the languages, art forms, and cultures of the United States and Mexico. Check out their event schedule here!

NOW WHAT: You can watch the incredible programming on their website or their YouTube page!

FRIDAY OCTOBER 9th

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10th



FitzGerald’s Online Concerts and Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, truck concerts on Saturdays 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages

WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and live-streaming it for all!

SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood and beyond through their Stay at Home Concert Series and regular live-streaming shows on their Facebook page. For the Stay at Home Concerts artists will be playing live from the back of a pickup truck somewhere in Berwyn, encouraging folks to stay home and watch from their porch or through their Facebook livestream. This weekend will feature a Community Truck Concert with Ian Leith

NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook! If you live on the lucky block where the performance is held, watch from your property and maintain quarantine! Fitzgerald’s has also opened their doors and will have live music on their patio. Check out their listings as well as a special pop up every Saturday in September

