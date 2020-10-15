Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/15 and Beyond

It’s another great weekend in Chicago with plenty of things to do at home! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th & 17th

Staged – Live Concerts from Home @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 9:00pm

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: The past few weeks, Audiotree has been putting up amazing live shows on the Lincoln Hall stage, with all the lights and stage presence you remember, for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live music. Check out their August lineup below and get ready for a fantastic concert streaming experience.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $11 for these great shows and are only available a short time after airing

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16th



Kurt Elling Cocktail Hour – 25th Anniversary Virtual Concert Tour, your favorite spot at you place, Matinee 3:00pm, Evening 8:00pm

WHAT: A jazz star streaming right into your living room.

SO WHAT: Grammy-winning vocalist Kurt Elling returns to the iconic Green Mill for his 25th Anniversary Concert Tour, a series of live stream performances! Celebrating the silver anniversary of Elling’s Blue Note debut, the series will feature five themed concerts on Friday nights in October and November via Mandolin. Check out our look at our review of his fist show in the series here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 per show and there are bundles options featuring shirts and multiple show! Go check it out!

FRIDAY & BEYOND, OCTOBER 16th – 25th



Open House Chicago @ Various Locations in Chicago

WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful building Chicago has to offer.

SO WHAT: The Chicago Architectural Foundation usually lets people in to explore iconic locations and under the radar architectural gems alike for Open House Chicago. However, due to COVID restrications, the event has been reformatted for outdoor and online participation to accommodate for social distancing and ensure the safety of all participants. The Open House itineraries will focus on on larger themes—forgotten or under-celebrated architects, how community areas develop specific architecture styles, and important places for understanding the city’s history (with an emphasis on the South and West sides).

NOW WHAT: It’s all free, just download their app and start exploring our wonderful city safely (wear a mask folks!)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17th

The Stoop Comedy Show @ Their Twitch Channel, a comfy spot in your place or live if you feel comfortable with it,

WHAT: Jokes on a stoop (or rooftop)

SO WHAT: In these less-than-funny times, we all need a little levity. The Stoop Comedy Show has been putting on small, socially distanced, outdoor comedy shows to help and they’ve been streaming them online!

NOW WHAT: You can catch the show on Twitch or if you feel comfortable, you can purchase a ticket to watch the show in person here.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The 56th Chicago International Film Festival @ Streaming straight to you home & at the Chi-Town Movies Drive-In, various times

WHAT: An annual filom traditon changes things up a bit

SO WHAT: The 56th Chicago International Film Festival is a bit different than past years. They will be combining streaming on-demand and appointment screenings and an in-person drive-in theatre experience along with virtual filmmaker Q&As and a completely online Industry Days. In these times were we should try as hard as we can to stay safe, CIFF is doing everything they can to help! Check out our first dispatch of films that will be appearing at CIFF!

NOW WHAT: You can check out how to catch some films from home, in person, and at the drive in here!