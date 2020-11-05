Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 11/5 and Beyond

It’s the scariest week in Chicago as we still wait to see the final results of the Presidential election! While that will likely continue on for while, so will these unfortunate COVID related closings. Chicago has been tightening their rules more and more, so that means you should taking precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th



Staged – Live Concerts from Home @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 9:00pm

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: The past few weeks, Audiotree has been putting up amazing live shows on the Lincoln Hall stage, with all the lights and stage presence you remember, for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live music. Check out their August lineup below and get ready for a fantastic concert streaming experience.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $11 for these great shows and are only available a short time after airing

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th & NOVEMBER 7th



Mako Sica and Black Diamond @ Constellation, that most musically inclined room in your home,

WHAT: Three amazing shows beamed straight into your home!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows recently and this weekend is keep the great shows going! Mako Sica with Joshua Abrams, Thymme Jones, and Jacob Fawcett will bring an incredible mixture of post-rock, prog, and avant jazz to Constellation on Friday for a in person and streaming show! Then treat yourself on Saturday to Black Damond’s minimaist melodies.

NOW WHAT: Sit back and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend!

FRIDAY & BEYOND, NOVEMBER 6th – 12th



Intersect Chicago @ SOFA Expo, on the best looking screen at your home

WHAT: Sculptures, objects and functional art (that kind of SOFA) online for your social distancing pleasure!

SO WHAT:SOFA is one of Chicago’s longest continually running art fairs. While it won’t be returning to Navy Pier. You can discover the work of more than 100 exhibitors with art that will dazzle and delight. You’ll also be able to enjoy free SOFA salon talks about a range of art and design-related themes.

NOW WHAT: It’s free this time around! Head over to there website and explore the art!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6th

Virtual KOVAL Cocktail Class series @ Zoom, onthe device with the clearest interent connection, 21+

WHAT: A chance to learn some new fancy cocktails for these days where we’re all staying at home!

SO WHAT: The Virtual KOVAL Cocktail Class series will leave you with a new set of techniques and knowledge to enhance your cocktail prowess. Whether an uncertain beginner or scholar of the craft, we’ll get you on your way to a better drink. All classes are taught through Zoom, by KOVAL staff or featured guest instructors.Check out the themes below and at their website!

Friday, 11/6 @ 7pm – KOVAL & Situation Chicago Virtual Cocktail Class $10

Thursday, 11/12 @ 6:30pm – Prohibition Era Virtual Cocktail Class $10

Friday, 11/13 @ 7pm – Global Virtual Cocktails Class – New York Edition $15

NOW WHAT: You can reserve yous spots here! Cocktails will feature selections of KOVAL’s organic spirits and participants will have the opportunity to purchase spirits prior to class via our online store. Contactless pick up is available at the KOVAL retail shop, 5121 N Ravenswood, or you can find a store that carries KOVAL products with the KOVAL Availability Locator. Spirit substitutes will always be offered as well.

The Stoop Comedy Show @ Their Twitch Channel, a comfy spot in your place or live if you feel comfortable with it,

WHAT: Jokes on a stoop (or rooftop)

SO WHAT: In these less-than-funny times, we all need a little levity. The Stoop Comedy Show has been putting on small, socially distanced, outdoor comedy shows to help and they’ve been streaming them online!

NOW WHAT: You can catch the show on Twitch SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7th FitzGerald’s Online Concerts and Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, truck concerts on Saturdays 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages 3:00pm

WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and livestreaming it for all!

SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood and beyond through their Stay at Home Concert Series and regular livestreaming shows on their Facebook page. For the Stay at Home Concerts, artists will be playing live from the back of a pickup truck somewhere in Berwyn, encouraging folks to stay home and watch from their porch or through their Facebook livestream. This weekend will feature a Fitzgerald’s Community Truck Concert with Ian Leith!

NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook! If you live on the lucky block where the performance is held, watch from your property and maintain quarantine! Fitzgerald’s has also opened their doors and will have live music on their patio. Check out their listings.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Virtual Christkindlmarket @ You place, on the most shopping inclined, internet connected device you have!

WHAT: The traditional outdoor market goes virtual!

SO WHAT: Due to COVID, this year’s edition of Christkindlmarket trades it’s spots in Loop and Wrigleyville for a even more social distanced online marketplace. So don’t fret too much, you’ll still be ability to purchase ornaments, German treats, mugs, and more! The virtual market will also include a lineup of online events like a streaming Christkind Story Time every Saturday afternoon starting 11/20, DIY workshops, Cooking Demos, and more!!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and check out all the fun! Some of their online events are free, while others are ticketed! Check out their calendar here!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so be on the lookout for new talks and check out the wealth of previous events in their archives! Here’s a quick look at what they have lined up this week!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more details on upcoming events and take a look at their past events here! Register to receive a link to the event.

The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+

WHAT: Quick plays online!

SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!