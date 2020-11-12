Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 11/12 and Beyond

Things still aren’t fully ok in the world and with Chicago tightening their rules more and more with travel restrictions and with a suggested stay-at-home request, that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

Intersect Chicago @ SOFA Expo, on the best looking screen at your home

WHAT: Sculptures, objects and functional art (that kind of SOFA) online for your social distancing pleasure!

SO WHAT:SOFA is one of Chicago’s longest continually running art fairs. While it won’t be returning to Navy Pier, you can discover the work of more than 100 exhibitors with art that will dazzle and delight. You’ll also be able to enjoy free SOFA salon talks about a range of art and design-related themes.

NOW WHAT: It’s free this time around! Head over to their website and explore the art!

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th & NOVEMBER 13th

Virtual KOVAL Cocktail Class series @ Zoom, on the device with the clearest internet connection, 21+

WHAT: A chance to learn some new fancy cocktails for these days where we’re all staying at home!

SO WHAT: The Virtual KOVAL Cocktail Class series will leave you with a new set of techniques and knowledge to enhance your cocktail prowess. Whether an uncertain beginner or scholar of the craft, we’ll get you on your way to a better drink. All classes are taught through Zoom, by KOVAL staff or featured guest instructors. Check out the themes below and at their website!

Thursday, 11/12 @ 6:30pm – Prohibition Era Virtual Cocktail Class $10

Friday, 11/13 @ 7pm – Global Virtual Cocktails Class – New York Edition $15

NOW WHAT: You can reserve yous spots here! Cocktails will feature selections of KOVAL’s organic spirits and participants will have the opportunity to purchase spirits prior to class via their online store. Contactless pick up is available at the KOVAL retail shop, 5121 N Ravenswood, or you can find a store that carries KOVAL products with the KOVAL Availability Locator. Spirit substitutes will always be offered as well.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th & NOVEMBER 14th



Brokeback Trio and The MIYUMI Project @ Constellation, that most musically inclined room in your home,

WHAT: Three amazing shows beamed straight into your home!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows recently and this weekend is keeping the great shows going! Check out the virtual debut of Brokeback Trio featuring Douglas McCombs, James Elkington, and Areif Sless-Kitain alongside a special video accompaniment from Kim Alpert on Friday for a in person and streaming show! Then treat yourself on Saturday to The MIYUMI Project’s blending of Japanese traditional music and Chicago’s creative jazz and experimental music scene.

NOW WHAT: Sit back and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

WHAT: The 26th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival gets sent right into your home!

SO WHAT: Gene Siskel Film Center will be presenting the first-ever all-virtual edition of the 26th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival. From November 6 through 30 you will have the opportunity to view most feature films and shorts programs on your favorite device and at your preferred times; find more personal encounters with filmmakers in online discussions, panels, and workshops; join into online viewing parties, networking opportunities, and other fun events! Head over to their website for a full list of films and programming!

NOW WHAT: Individual tickets are $10 for general admission ($7 for studnets and $5 for Gene Siskel Center Members) and passes are also available!

Virtual Christkindlmarket @ Your place, on the most shopping inclined, internet connected device you have!

WHAT: The traditional outdoor market goes virtual!

SO WHAT: Due to COVID, this year’s edition of Christkindlmarket trades its spots in Loop and Wrigleyville for an even more social distanced online marketplace. So don’t fret too much, you’ll still be ability to purchase ornaments, German treats, mugs, and more! The virtual market will also include a lineup of online events like a streaming Christkind Story Time every Saturday afternoon starting 11/20, DIY workshops, cooking demos, and more!!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and check out all the fun! Some of their online events are free, while others are ticketed! Check out their calendar here!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so be on the lookout for new talks and check out the wealth of previous events in their archives! Here’s a quick look at what they have lined up this week!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more details on upcoming events and take a look at their past events here! Register to receive a link to the event.

The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+

WHAT: Quick plays online!

SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!