Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 11/19 and Beyond

Things still aren’t fully ok in the world and with Chicago tightening their rules more and more with travel restrictions, a stay-at-home advisory, and rolling back to tier 3 mitigations; that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.
While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don’t quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home), there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.
- Drive-In movies!
- Chicago Drive In Bridgeview will be showing The Goonies, Django Unchained, Harry Ptter and the Deathly Hallows pt 1 and pt 2
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend will include showings of Elf, Mean Girls, Scrooged, and Die Hard!
- In Person Outdoor Concerts and events!
- Evanston Space is closed for the season, but consider donating to help the venue during these weird times
- Art Galleries
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! Check out some of their prints from their Vertical Gallery collab including “THBBPTHBPT!” by Curtisy Readelat, “Free Range” by Cristi López, “Citadel” by Matthew Crumpton, “Midwest Totems” by Roco Drillo, “Floating Gardens” by CZR PRZ, “Skull, Snake & Eagle” by Adam Lundquist, “That’s all folks!” by Will Blood, “Sheet Happens” by Body Ruiner, Bear Bones by JC Riveria, Teen Wolf by Joey D, “Divine” (Ego) by Kawaii Suga and more! They also released some excellent JC Rivera hoodies! This week will feature the release of “Sucks Either Way” Original cut out by Skewville X R6D4! This week will feature“Medusa” by Jenny Frison!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more!
- Rotufugi will be showing Half Curtained and Breathless: New Works by Daniel Danger
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Artisan and Farmer’s markets!
And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!
Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!
Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.
Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19th
Authors Chat About the Loop and El Tracks @ City Lit Bookstore virtually, 6:30pm
WHAT: Author Patrick T. Reardon will talk about his new book, The Loop: The ‘L’ Tracks That Shaped and Saved Chicago, with novelist and Pulitzer Prize winner Julia Keller.
SO WHAT: Reardon, a Third Coast Review writer, has studied and written about Chicago for more than half a century, including a 32-year career as a Chicago Tribune reporter. One reviewer said Reardon’s “reporting reveals so much we didn’t know about the life (and near death) of those elevated tracks and the colorful cast of Chicagoans—from Pulitzer-winning reporters to corrupt politicians—who secured the Loop’s legacy.” Keller, also a former Tribune reporter, won the Pulitzer for feature writing in 2005 and has written eight novels and four e-novellas.
NOW WHAT: The event is free and will be conducted on Zoom. Find the link and more info here. Reardon’s book will be published November 26 by Southern Illinois University Press. CityLit is taking pre-orders now. Editor’s’ note: While the official CTA spelling of its train system is L, the El (or el) usage is a common literary spelling and El is Third Coast Review’s editorial style.
THURSDAY & BEYOND, NOVEMBER 19th – JANUARY 2nd
It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! @ Zoom, the most festive spot in your home
WHAT: The American Blues Theater continues to bring Chicago a live retelling of the Frank Capra classic
SO WHAT: Because of the issue caused by the pandemic, The American Blues Theater will be hosting an interactive Zoom version pf the George Bailey focused show! Since the whole thing will be on Zoom, each actor will perform the play live from their own home! Check out the Schedule below!
- Wednesdays: 7:00pm (except December 2, 9 and 16
- Thursdays: 7:00pm (except November 26)
- Fridays: 7:00pm (except December 25 and January 1)
- Saturdays: 4:00pm (except November 14 and 21) & 7:00pm
- Sundays: 3:00pm
- Additional performance on December 31 at 4:00pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets range from $25 – $55!
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20th & NOVEMBER 21th
FitzGerald’s Online Concerts and Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, truck concerts on Saturdays 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages
WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and livestreaming it for all!
SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood and beyond through their Stay at Home Concert Series and regular livestreaming shows on their Facebook page. Check out their lineup for this coming weekend and beyond!
- November 20 – Jenny Bienemann’s Haiku Milieu: Book Release Celebration Virtu-Concert – 7:30pm – Free
- November 21 – Beyond Hunger Virtual Benefit Concert with Nathaniel Rateliff and an opening set by Shemekia Copeland & Ronnie Baker Brooks – 7:00pm – $50-$100
- November 25 – LIVESTREAM with ROOKIE – 8:00pm –
NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook!
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20th
Staged – Live Concerts from Home @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 9:00pm
WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better
SO WHAT: The past few months, Audiotree has been putting up amazing live shows on the Lincoln Hall stage, with all the lights and stage presence you remember, for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live music. The series looks like it has winded down with only this week’s November 20 show with Local H on the calendar. Hopefully more shows show up on the docket soon!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $11 for these great shows and are only available a short time after airing
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
WHAT: The 26th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival gets sent right into your home!
SO WHAT: Gene Siskel Film Center will be presenting the first-ever all-virtual edition of the 26th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival. From November 6 through 30 you will have the opportunity to view most feature films and shorts programs on your favorite device and at your preferred times; find more personal encounters with filmmakers in online discussions, panels, and workshops; join into online viewing parties, networking opportunities, and other fun events! Head over to their website for a full list of films and programming!
NOW WHAT: Individual tickets are $10 for general admission ($7 for studnets and $5 for Gene Siskel Center Members) and passes are also available!
Virtual Christkindlmarket @ Your place, on the most shopping inclined, internet connected device you have!
WHAT: The traditional outdoor market goes virtual!
SO WHAT: Due to COVID, this year’s edition of Christkindlmarket trades its spots in Loop and Wrigleyville for an even more social distanced online marketplace. So don’t fret too much, you’ll still be ability to purchase ornaments, German treats, mugs, and more! The virtual market will also include a lineup of online events like a streaming Christkind Story Time every Saturday afternoon starting 11/20, DIY workshops, cooking demos, and more!!
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and check out all the fun! Some of their online events are free, while others are ticketed! Check out their calendar here!
Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie,
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre has closed it’s doors again due to Tier 3, but you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their Virtual Cinema with The Music Box series! Check out films like La Strada, Madre, Martin Eden, Frida Kahlo, White Riot, Smooth Talk, Monsoon, This is Not a Movie, Dreaming Grand Avenue, and Oliver Sacks: His Own Life this weekend!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Their doors are also open, so if you feel comfortable, put on your mask and go see a movie at the Music Box Theatre! Also Music Box To Go is back with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so be on the lookout for new talks and check out the wealth of previous events in their archives! Here’s a quick look at what they have lined up this week!
- Friday, November 20 – Visionary Voices Behind the American Songbook with Natalie Douglas – 5:00pm
- Wednesday, December 2 – Book Club with Jonathan Alter — His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life – 5:00pm
- Monday, December 14 – Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham on Black Futures – 7:00pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more details on upcoming events and take a look at their past events here! Register to receive a link to the event.
The Hideout Online @ Hideout’s current streaming Home: NoonChorus , on your favorite streaming device, usually in the evening
WHAT: Miss the good times spent at the Hideout? Well here’s the digital version!
SO WHAT: While we may not be able to properly hang at the Hideout just yet, we can still experience all the dancing, bingo, talk shows, music, comedy, and Robbie Fulks we can handle from home! You just jump on over to the brand new Hideout Online at NoonChorus to join in on the Hideout digital community. They are offering a monthly subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25! You can still check out individual shows with out the subscription, but that subscription is a fantastic deal! Check out their schedule below or at their website and get ready for some fun!
- Friday November 20 and every following Friday – LP’s Happy Hour – 5:00pm to 7:00pm – $5
Award-winning country singer, sought-after DJ, and long-time Hideout employee Lawrence Peters will be hosting a weekly happy hour on Hideout Online, from his home to yours. Maybe you’ll tune in for some deep cuts from his lauded collection of records, maybe some Hideout folks will drop in to swap stories about the bar, or maybe LP will even sing ya a tune. Join them with a drink in hand and enjoy a great night!
- Sunday November 22 – Robbie Fulks – 8:00pm – $15
Robbie Fulks is a Hideout staple and this online residency is sure to deliver the goods for the coming virtual months! This week will feature a special guest: Pete Thomas of The Attractions! Don’t miss out on this great show!
NOW WHAT: Head to Hideout Online, tip these fine folks accordingly, and enjoy the Hideout vibes at home! Also be aware: starting in September, Hideout online will be moving to NoonChorus and will be offering a subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25 a month! Check out the full details here!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Enjoy films like Born to Be (starting 11/20), Mama Gloria (starting 11/20), Divine Love, Bamako, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Seasons of Change on Henry’s Farm, Still Life, F11 and Be There, Aggie, Citizens of the World, City Hall, Fire Will Come, Francisca and more! Head over to their listings and start watching!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. It also notes which are closed for the season and how you can help support them during these times! Check out part one and part two of our roundup featuring tons of programming suggestions!
NOW WHAT: Check out our article and discover something new!
Music Friendly Distancing @ Empty Bottle’s Youtube channel, at your place,
WHAT: Bring a little bit of Empty Bottle into your home through YouTube!
SO WHAT: Empty Bottle will be practicing #MusicFriendlyDistancing during these stay-at-home days. It’s perfect for those of us needing a little bit of that fun the Bottle would provide. Jump over to YouTube and catch some excellent content! This Friday will feature the always incredible Miranda Winters of Melkbelly streaming from atop the Empty Bottle! You can check out the rest of the previous #MFD mixes here!
NOW WHAT: YouTube is the place to be! Log on and support the Empty Bottle. You can also send money to the storied venue here.
The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+
WHAT: Quick plays online!
SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!
Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts
SO WHAT: RaviniaTV was a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. Their first season of the series is over, but all their shows are achieved and ready to re-watch or experience forth e first time!
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show
Hannibal Buress’ Miami Nights @ Youtube, at the most inviting place in your home, any time you need a laugh
WHAT: Since his live and in person drive in special is sold out this weekend, why not watch this recently released hour of comedy
SO WHAT: Chicago-born Hannibal Buress dropped his new special Miami Nights over the Fourth of July weekend and it’s great! The special was filmed at the end of last year, with the centerpiece of the hour+ special being his arrest in Miami in 2017 (clowning on crummy cops is always funny). Everything about the special feels essential, from the always amazing delivery that comes from Buress’ comedic cadence to the prescient content to the overwhelming entertaining production of the whole affair. Seriously it goes beyond the usual comedian on stage format and does something more throughout!
NOW WHAT: Here’s the link to the special! Start it up whenever you feel the need for a good laugh and enjoy!
Grant Park Music Festival 2020 Virtual Season: Festival Remixed @ YouTube and WFMT, at home with your favorite streaming device, Fridays and Wednesday 6:30pm
WHAT: Live music for your free time
SO WHAT: This year the Grant Park Music Festival went virtual with plenty of great concerts and events being livestreamed online on YouTube and WFMT (both on their website and FM). You can check out our preview of the season here. While the season is officially over, you can still check out their archive of 2020 shows here!
NOW WHAT: Head over to the Festival Remixed website, catch some of the previous shows, and enjoy!!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they have released a few new FREE games for you to download including Elite dangerous, The World Next Door, Sludge Life, and Delores: A Thimble Weed Adventure! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental sound Studios, Your best sounding internet connected device, at various times
WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts
SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend includes Autistic Pride Day Concert, Concert for Chicago Freedom School, and tons more! You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.
NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.
Reading Events Online @ American Writers Museum, month of April
WHAT: The American Writers Museum is offering many programs online, including evening author talks and Saturday morning Little Squirrels Storytime.
SO WHAT: Kids can watch Little Squirrels Storytime at 10:30am on Saturdays, with three pre-recorded stories read each time. Watch it on Facebook but videos will also be posted to YouTube and IGTV if you can’t tune in live.
NOW WHAT: These events are free. Check the events calendar and register for author talks. Registration isn’t required for Little Squirrels Storytime.
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
