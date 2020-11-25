3CR’s Guide to Record Store Day Black Friday 2020 in Chicago and Beyond

Hey folks, before we jump into the Record Store Day Black Friday details, I should warn you that there are an annoying amount of COVID-19 reminders throughout the post. We here at Third Coast Review are committed to keeping our readers as safe as possible during the pandemic and urge you to stay home if you don’t feel comfortable going out. But if you do plan on going out to any of these stores, we want to make sure you remember to adhere to COVID-19 precautions: wear a mask, social distance, use hand sanitizer, and stay safe. And if you really don’t feel comfortable going out, there are a few online and curbside options available to partake in the event!

We might have just past the final RSD Drop of the year but their is still the Record Store Day Black Friday! As with the previous Drops, RSD Black Friday will be different this year with COVID restrictions. If you don’t feel comfortable going out, don’t fret! There are plenty of stores offering curbside purchasing, online ordering, and more. You can still enjoy the event even if you don’t feel comfortable going out.

You can check out the list of releases at the RSD website! Below is a list of stores taking part in RSD as well as stores that are not. Saturday is a day to support all record stores, and if you don’t feel comfortable going out, most have an online store to purchase regular releases. You can see the almost fuller list of Illinois stores at the RSD website.

RSD ADJACENT: Chicago & Beyond!

Bob’s Blues & Jazz Mart– 3419 W. Irving Park Road – 773-539-5002

No details on their RSD plans yet, so keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.

Gramaphone Records – 2843 N. Clark St. – 773-472-3683 @gramaphonechi

Groovin’ High – 1047 W. Belmont Ave. – 773-476-6846

Groovin’ High doesn’t have the most consistent schedule throughout the year (read: they’re almost always closed), and with COVID going on we’re not sure if they’ll open their doors.

Oak Park Records– 179 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park – 708-524-2880

While Oak Park Records will not have the RSD records and will announce exactly what they be doing this Saturday soon! Keep an eye on their Facebook for details!

Purple Dog Records – 329 N. Center St., Naperville – @PurpleDogRecord

Shady Rest Vintage & Vinyl – 1659 S. Throop – 872-444-6488

Wild Praire Vinyl & Vintage– 1109 N. Western Ave. – 773-580-7946

RSD PLEDGED STORES : Chicago

606 Records – 1808 S. Allport – 312-585-6108 – @606records

606 Records will be open to 5 guests at a time from 12-6PM, with their stock RSD titles ready to go! Remember to shop safely with a mask and maintain social distancing!

Bric-A-Brac Records & Collectibles – 3156 W. Diversey Ave. – 773-654-3915 – @bricabracrcords

Bric-A-Brac will definitely have RSD Black Friday titles, but they will announce their full plans for the last RSD event in their newsletter. Sign up to stay updated with all their plans! In the mean time, check out how they handled RSD Drop 3:

With positive Covid tests on the rise, Bric-A-Brac has opted to move their RSD online! Titles will be available at 10am on their website for local customers only (they’ll ship local as well). If you aren’t local and purchase something Saturday, your order will be canceled.They will also be donatiing 10% of all sales to the Defund CPD Campaign (sign on to their demands here).

Beverly Records – 11612 S. Western Ave. – 773-779-0066 – @BeverlyRecords

Beverly Records will have RSD Black Friday releases ! Doors open at 8 am with COVID restrictions in place. Masks are required and they will only have 10 people in the store at a time. They’ll also have a 20% off used vinyl promotion through the weekend. Check out more details on their website!

Bucket O’ Blood Books and Records – 3182 N. Elston Ave. – 312.890.3860 – @bucketoblood

Bucket O’ Blood will have RSD releases and will be following a similar protocol to the last RSD Drop by taking order via text. So, if you live within 10 miles of the shop, you can text them you desired titles and pay $5 for delivery! Noon -5:00pm Keep an eye on their event page for updates!

Dave’s Records – 2604 N. Clark St. – 773-929-6325 – @davesrecordschi

Looks like Dave’s WILL have RSD releases on Friday for the record fans! Store opens at 10am for the RSD goodies and only 6 people will be allowed in the shop at a time.

Dusty Groove Records – 1120 N. Ashland Ave. – 773-342-5800 – @DustyGroove

Dusty Groove‘s Record Store Day will run from 7am to 9pm. Check out their guidelines on how to pick up your RSD goodies here! They won’t be letting anyone in the store, instead you’ll fill out a form of what records you’d like (72 hours before the opening they will post an order form here) and they’ll pull them out and service you through their side pickup window. Titles that do not sell out on-site between 7am and Noon will be available online, limit 1 copy per title, same for local customers in the morning. .

The Exchange

1524 N. Milwaukee Ave. – 773-252-9570

935 W. Belmont Ave. – 773-883-8908

The Exchange is an RSD-pledged store and they usually have a few releases in store! If you do go, remember to have your mask and social distance!



Laurie’s Planet of Sound – 4639 N. Lincoln Ave. – 773-271-3569 – @lauriespos

Last time Laurie’s released RSD details in the afternoon before, but you can expect a similair situation for the Black Friday edition! Check out the details below

Laurie’s Planet of Sound will have tons of RSD releases waiting for you at the shop when they open at 9am! For COVID-19 precautions, they ask for you not to start lining up before 8am and to maintain social distancing, Laurie’s will have markers six feet apart for those in line. They are only allowing 10 people in the store at a time and you must wear a mask/hand sanitize before you enter the store. Laurie’s will provide hand sanitizer and extra masks for those in need.

Pinwheel Records – 1722 W. 18th St. – 312-888-9629 – @PinwheelRecords

Pinwheel Records will not be opening their doors to the public on Friday. All RSD releases will be available for purchase on their website beginning at 12pm CST. They will be limiting all RSD purchases to local customers, and orders must be picked up from Pinwheel on Friday 11/27 between 1-6pm. They will contact you when your order is ready for you. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing when picking up your order. They will open orders to be shipped at 2pm!

Rattleback Records – 5405 N. Clark St. – 773-944-0188 –

Rattleback Records will open at 9am for all your RSD needs! You can check out their list here! Just remember to wear a mask and social distance!

Reckless Records

Reckless will have RSD releases at their store, so keep an eye on their social media (Twitter, Facebook, and especially Instagram) as they finalize the details! Considering how safe they have been during these time, expect social distancing, masks, and more COVID guidelines to participate in their RSD!

Record Breakers – 2935 N. Milwaukee Ave. – (773) 698-8387 – @recordbrckrsCHI

No official word yet on their plans for RSD Black Friday, but you can check out what they did for Drop 2 below:

RSD at Record Breakers will be begin at 9am, selling RSD releases through the front door until noon. Noon-6pm they’ll have the doors open for limited capacity in-store shopping. Face masks are required for purchase (outside and inside) and please follow social distancing guidelines. They will also be giving 15% off online purchases Sept 20-25. (Perfect for picking up on RSD) Use promo code RSDROP2 at checkout. Plus save 10% on your entire purchase at Wolfbait when you show your Record Breakers RSD receipt!

Shuga Records – 1272 N. Milwaukee Ave. – @Shuga_Records

They haven’t announced their full details yet, but they will surely have RSD Black Friday titles! Check out what they did for the last RSD Drop:

Shuga will be opening at 9am for RSD with COVID guidelines in place! They will be allowing 7 people inside the store at the time and they must be wearing masks and maintain social distancing. You’ll have a 20 minute time limit inside the store and they will have gloves and masks to supply if needed.

Tone Deaf Records – 4356 N. Milwaukee Ave. – 773-372-6643 – @tonedeafrecs

Full details aren’t up yet, but you can see what they did last time below!

Tone Deaf Records will be opening at 9:00am and will be setting up a number of tables in the shop with the RSD goods on it. They will be respecting the order that people line up in to allow them inside, one person per table. You will not be allowed to browse the regular parts of the shop until the initial rush dies down. Everyone must wear a mask while in line out front and in the shop, and you must sanitize your hands before browsing (we will provide the sanitizer).

RSD PLEDGED STORES: Beyond Chicago

Algonquin Records – 532 E. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines – (847) 827-0673

Algonquin Records are definitely tackling RSD Black Friday, so keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.

Audiophil – 17 E. Van Buren St., Suite 17E, Joliet – 815-319-2143 – @AudiophilS

Audiophil will be open from Noon for RSD Releases! They will also have live music at 11ish. Just remember to social distance and please wear a mask! Check out their event page for full details for more details!

Blue Village Vinyl – 309 W. Ogden Ave. Westmont – 630-963-1957

Blue Village Vinyl will be open for Record Store Day Black Friday starting at 10am They will have exclusives and a store wide discount on their massive used inventory.

Cheap Kiss Records – 22 S. Villa Ave. Villa Park – 847-414-9765

Cheap Kiss Records will be handling RSD as safely as possible, asking customers to park in designated numbered spots and open at 8am, then the first five spots will get to choose their records! Check out the full details here!

Culture Shock – 2239 Charles St. Rockford – 815-229-2997 – @cultureshock_

Culture Shock will be opening their doors at 8:00am with tons of RSD goodies and sales! Like every responsible shop in this day and age, they’ll be taking extra precautions!

Green Tangerine Records – 838 W. Lincoln Hwy. DeKalb – 608-751-8386

Green Tangerine Records will be following COVID guidelines (limited people allowed inside store, wear a mask, and social distance!) when they open their doors for RSD at 8am!

Mile Long Records– 350 W. Front St., Wheaton – 630-474-4954 – @mile_long

Mile Long Records will have RSD Black Friday titles in their store and will be following Covid guidelines. Their numbered wristband system will be in place and there will be timed entry depending on your number. It’ll be similar to their previous RSD events so check out their post for full details!

The Old School Record Store– 7446 Madison St., Forest Park – 708-366-7588

The Old School Record Store opens at 10am for all your RSD needs! Remember to shop safely with a mask and practice social distancing!

Record Wonderland – 737 E. Nerge Road, Roselle – 847-306-1290 – @recordwonder

Record Wonderland will open at 10am will their RSD exclusives set up outside the shop (weather permitting), so morning shoppers can look without entering the store. Entry to the actual shop will be limited to 6 customers at a time. Face masks will be required both inside the store and for those waiting to see RSD items outside and hand sanitizer will be required before touching merchandise. They will be handing out numbers at 8 a.m. to discourage a long line in front of the store.

Rediscover Records – 9 S. Spring Street, Elgin – 847-961-8445

Rediscover Records will open at 8am and they’ll be practice safety protocols of social distancing and a face covering will be required to enter the shop. That means there will be a limited people in the shop at a time, at 6 feet increments. Sanitizer and/or gloves will be available.

Rolling Stones Music – 7300 W. Irving Park Rd, Norridge – 708-456-0861

Rolling Stones Music will have RSD Black Friday items for sale! The store will be opening at 9am and closing 8pm. Check out their post for full details on on their COVID safety precautions and rules!

Scratched Vinyl – 119 Barrington Commons Court, Barrington – 847-809-5820

Scratched Vinyl will be opening their doors for some RSD goodies at 9 am. If you head there earlier, please keep an appropriate distance from each other in line. Customers will be let in one at a time and masks are required in the store, covering chin to nose, as is using hand sanitizer on the way in. Shop safely and respectfully!

Siren Records – 3902 Main St., McHenry – 815-347-8363

Siren Records will open their doors at 8am for RSD Black Friday! Remember to be safe and wear a mask!

Squeezebox Books and Music – 1235 Chicago Ave., Evanston – 847-943-9309

Squeezebox will be opening at 10am for social distanced RSD shopping. Masks are a must!



Toad Hall Books and Records – 2106 Broadway, Rockford – 815-226-1259

Toad Hall Books and Records will have RSD records and will be following Covid guidelines (limited people allowed inside store, wear a mask, and social distance!) when they open their doors for RSD at 8am! RSD Inventory available for online purchase at Noon

Val’s Halla Records – 239 Harrison St, Oak Park – 708-524-1004 – @ValshallaRecord

Val’s Halla Records will be doing RSD a little differently. Sign up for their lottery system which lets 8 people come into the store for 25mins and shop to their heart’s content. It closes tonight so act fast!

Vintage Vinyl – 925 Davis St., Evanston – 847-328-2899 – @VVMOEvanston

Vintage Vinyl will have RSD Black Friday titles but not much more details are up. Check put what they did for the previous Drops this year below!

Vintage Vinyl will be handling it much like the first time and they will have plenty of releases and be urging social distancing and mask wearing! The record table will be outside for a little browsing, and the take-out window will be ready for payment.



Windy City Records – 5224 Main St. Downer Grove – 630-534-2794

Windy City Records will be open at 10am for all your RSD needs! Check out what they’ll have this Friday! Remember to be safe and wear a mask!

This list will be updated throughout the day as stores post their RSD news. If they are any stores missing or that should be noted, leave a comment and we’ll add them to the list! And remember, you don’t have to go out to support these stores if you don’t feel comfortable. but if you do, wear a mask, social distance, and be a responsible shopper in these COVID-19 times.