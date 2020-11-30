Thus Spake Utah

Towards the end of the plague year

we learned that someone somehow

transported a ten-foot high

silvery metal object

to a remote canyon in the Utah desert

drilling through layers and layers of red rock

there it stands, a silent sentinel

under a Western sky

and then, just as mysteriously, it disappeared.

But why build it at all?

As a joke? a homage? an example of environmental art?

or a riddle worthy of Nietzsche

on the nature of the universe

the meaning of life

how things can vanish without warning

this slim slab as

strange and wonderful

as Kubrick’s black monolith.