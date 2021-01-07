Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/7 and Beyond

Things still aren’t fully ok in the world especially with the incredibly idiotic display at the Capitol building by Trump supporters. Add to that the continuing pandemic causing things to remain closed and that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don’t quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home), there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY & BEYOND, JANUARY 7th – JANUARY 14th

Midwest Films Festival Presents Best of the Midwest Awards @ Your home theater, anytime your feeling like watching a great movie, award show on 1/14 at 7:00pm

WHAT: A chance to stream the entire MFF 2020 program!

NOW WHAT: The Midwest Film Festival Best of The Midwest Awards has a special program planned for this year. Your ticket includes admission to the virtual awards show taking place on 1/14 at 7pm of streaming of their 2020 program til January 14th. Additionally, this year they are putting the voting into the hands of the ticket holders. It’s up to you to decide who wins each category.

SO WHAT: Tickets to watch all these amazing movies start a $80 and include a one year membership to the Midwest Film Festival!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9th

Carroll/Artry/Ward @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home,

WHAT: An amazing show to start off your year!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend will feature the trio of bassist Dennis Carroll, drummer Greg Artry, and saxophonist Greg Ward. This ensemble formed organically in 2016, while performing at the Tuesday Night Fellowship at Hungry Brain, a jam session hosted by Ward. An instant-rapport began to develop and has enabled the trio to present exciting interpretations of classics from the American Songbook seamlessly interwoven into their own spontaneous compositions.

NOW WHAT: Steam tickets are $15, so sit it back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, but they’re currently done with the year, so check out the wealth of previous events in their archives!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.