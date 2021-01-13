Preview: Music Institute of Chicago to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Music Institute of Chicago will be streaming free events this weekend to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On the following Sunday the MIC will be hosting a virtual open house to allow members of the public to learn about the educational and other programs it offers to children and adults. These events are part of the MIC’s 90th Anniversary celebration.

This weekend’s MLK festivities open on Saturday with a lecture entitled Race and Identity in American Music Culture by Stephanie Shonekan from the University of Missouri. Shonekan will then participate in a panel discussion with composers Carlos Simon and Daniel Bernard Roumain, and Alyce Claerbaut, President, Billy Strayhorn Songs, Inc. follows. Saturday, January 16, 2021, 3:00 pm.

On Sunday, the MLK celebration will continue with prerecorded performances by several MIC alumnae, faculty, and invited guests. Performers include students from the Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative, which caters to student musicians from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds.

Two works by African American Composer William Grant Still are on the program. Oboist Zachary Allen will be performing Still’s Incantation, and piano duo Sung Hoon Mo and Inah Chiu will be offering an adaptation of Still’s Symphony No. 1 in A-flat, Afro-American. Other performers include Jazz saxophonist and clarinetist and Victor Goines and Friends, who will be playing Goines’ own work, MLK Suite. Violinist and MIC Alum Rachel Barton Pine will perform Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson’s Louisiana Blues and Roumain’s Hip-Hop Prayer No. 3. The program will end with a performance by the Brotherhood Chorale of the Apostolic Church of God, directed by Brother Brian Rice. Sunday, January 17, 2021, 3:00 pm.

On the following Sunday, MIC will have a virtual open house to allow the public to learn about the educational programs it is offering to children and adults. As every other cultural institution, it has had to adapt to the world of pandemic. It has continued its music educational programs, including private lessons and classes in virtual settings. The public will have an opportunity to meet faculty and staff to learn about these programs. Sunday, January 24, 2021, 2-3:00 pm.

Links to this Saturday’s free lecture and this Sunday’s free concert can be found at https://www.musicinst.org/nch. The virtual open house requires an RSVP. It can be provided at https://www.musicinst.org/news-events/event/2021/1/virtual-open-house.