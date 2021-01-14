Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/14 and Beyond

Things still aren’t fully ok in the world, even with the current administration on its way out with another impeachment under its belt. Add to that the continuing pandemic causing things to remain closed and that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don’t quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home), there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14th

Midwest Films Festival Presents Best of the Midwest Awards @ Your home theater, any time you’re feeling like watching a great movie, award show on 1/14 at 7:00pm

WHAT: A chance to stream the entire MFF 2020 program!

NOW WHAT: The Midwest Film Festival Best of the Midwest Awards has a special program planned for this year. Your ticket includes admission to the virtual awards show taking place on January 14 at 7pm and streaming of their 2020 program through that date. Additionally, this year they are putting the voting into the hands of the ticket holders. It’s up to you to decide who wins each category.

SO WHAT: Tickets to watch all these amazing movies start at $80 and include a one-year membership to the Midwest Film Festival!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JANUARY 15th & 16th



Four Letter Words & Isaiah Collier and the Chosen Few @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A pair of amazing shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend will feature another couple of great shows. First on Friday will be the trio of Four Letter Words composed of Jake Wark (tenor saxophone); Matt Piet (piano); and Bill Harris (drums). Then Saturday will see Isaiah Collier and the Chosen Few performing music from Collier’s “3-6-9” project, a sonic experiment that will show the result of three corresponding trios (Isaiah Collier, Brent Griffin and JD Allen on saxes; Junius Paul, Jeremiah Hunt and Micah Collier on basses; Vincent Davis, Greg Artry, and Jeremiah Collier on drums)

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! Both shows start at 8:00pm on their respective nights!

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16th

The Dreamscape @ MCA Chicago, on the best looking streaming device in the most artistically pleasing area in your home,

WHAT: An extension of the The Long Dream exhibition into the digital world

SO WHAT: Bringing together the time-based and live performances of artists featured in The Long Dream, The Dreamscape brings them together to evoke new connections between them. The event will allow you to experience some livestreamed music, video art, meditative performances, and intimate conversations with artists throughout the day.

NOW WHAT: It’s a free day of much needed fun! You can RSVP here and it’s pay what you can ticketing, so if you can, support this great museum!

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17th

The Promontory presents a Martin Luther King Day Concert w/ Sweet Honey in the Rock @ Third Row Live, at the most musically sound streaming device you have!

WHAT: An MLK Day Celebration,

SO WHAT: Sweet Honey in the Rock will share messages of hope, resilience, and new beginnings for this MLK celebration! Broadcast live from the Lincoln Theater, the show will feature an exciting lineup of remote guests sharing musical performances—celebrating the life of Reverend King and offering words of inspiration for the future.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for the live show and an extra $5 to watch on demand for 1 week!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, but they’re currently done with the season, so check out the wealth of previous events in their archives!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.