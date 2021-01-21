Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/21 and Beyond

Things still aren’t fully ok in the world, even with Trump officially out of office and Chicago moving back to tier 2. The continuing pandemic is causing things to remain closed and that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don’t quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home), there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JANUARY 22th & 23th

Four Letter Words & Isaiah Collier and the Chosen Few @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A pair of amazing shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend will feature another couple of great shows. First on Friday will be the Artifacts Trio of Nicole Mitchell, Tomeka Reid, and Mike Reed! The Trio’s sound celebrates African-American culture while reaching across genres and integrating new ideas into the legacy of jazz, experimentalism, and composition. Then Saturday will see Jeff Tweedy alongside Spencer and Sammy Tweedy, Liam Kazar, Sima Cunningham and James Elkington. Stay tuned after the show for a live Q&A!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! Both shows start at 8:00pm on their respective nights!

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

HotHouse Meets Havana @ Twitch, Facebook, Youtube and more!, you most danceable spot in your home,

WHAT: Five nights of special programming celebrating their 34th year

SO WHAT: HotHouse Meets Havana, will feature a nightly mix of the top Latin Jazz musicians based in Cuba, as well as critically acclaimed American jazz musicians, composers and scholars. Check out the linueps and links to the various streaming locations over on their respective event pages below!

NOW WHAT: While there is no pay wall for the streams, you should definitely help support these amazing musicians by buying a ticket here or donating via their PayPal link

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so check out the wealth of previous events in their archives!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.