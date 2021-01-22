“Oh Oh,” AWEFUL Is Back With A New Video!

It’s been a while since I last wrote about AWEFUL, but the Chicago power trio hasn’t been sitting idle. They may not be able to play live or tour right now, but that’s not gonna slow them down!

So while we were all finally starting to relax after four years of continuous nightmares, AWEFUL just dropped a video, animated and directed by Wendy Norton, for their brand new single “Oh Oh” and it turned this writer’s regular ol’ Friday into a an OUT OF THIS WORLD FRIDAY.

And while the video is a rollicking, inventive good time, the band is still trying to look out for others in the music scene. So if you buy the tune from AWEFUL’s Bandcamp page they’re donating half of all digital sales to NIVA.

Some might call that a wonderful move, but I think it’s just AWEFUL being their awesome selves. They wouldn’t have it any other way.

An earlier version of this post also appeared here.