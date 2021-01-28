Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/28 and Beyond

Things still aren’t fully ok in the world, even with Trump officially out of office and Chicago getting closer moving to tier 1. Yeah, that’s a thing that really happening. Nonetheless, the continuing pandemic is still keeping certain establishments closed and that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don’t quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home), there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JANUARY 28th & 29th

Glass Hand & Live the Spirit residency presents The Young Masters directed by Ernest Dawkins @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A pair of amazing shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend will feature another couple of great shows.Friday will feature the original music and free improvisation of Glass Hand (Sarah Clausen on alto saxophone, Jakob Heinemann on bass, & Emerson Hunton on drums) . Then on Saturday Live the Spirit residency presents The Young Masters directed by Ernest Dawkins. The ensemble, formed by incredible highschool and college aged musicians led by Ernest Dawkins, will present a new set of their original compositions.

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! Both shows start at 8:00pm on their respective nights!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29th

Kid Koala presents: Music To Draw To @ The Art Institute of Chicago’s Zoom, the most art receptive room with a streaming device in your home, Noon, All Ages, Free

WHAT: A chance to hang with Kid Koala

SO WHAT: Kid Koala may not be able to present his soothing gathering of art and music in person, but his livestream will still fill that “music to draw to” void. The program will let you sketch artworks by Claude Monet, Georges Seurat, Georgia O’Keeffe, among others, while you enjoy a livestream video of Kid Koala’s studio performance.

NOW WHAT: It’s free but registration is required.

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30th

Virtual KOVAL Gin Tasting @ Zoom, on the device with the clearest internet connection, 21+

WHAT: Learn all about Koval’s interesting Gins!

SO WHAT: This in-depth gin tasting, led by Koval founder Sonat Birnecker Hart, will skillful guide you through these unique styles of gin in the best way possible. Plus you’ll be able to enjoy an interactive Q&A and receive insight into KOVAL’s innovative approach to craft spirits.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $10 and you can reserve your spot here! All reservation proceeds will go to My Block, My Hood, My City. The Gins that will be featured are available for instore pickup at the KOVAL retail shop, 4241 N Ravenswood, or you can find a store that carries KOVAL products with the KOVAL Availability Locator.

Brandi Carlil performs The Story @ Veeps Livestream platform, the most comfortable spot in your home, 8:00pm,

WHAT: An evening of beautiful Americana

SO WHAT: Brandi Carlile, whose distinct and graceful voice has been charming folk and Americana fans for over a decade, will be doing a special live stream playing the entirety of her second album, The Story! Check out our review of the last time she was in town at the Huntington Bank Pavilion.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for just the live stream or $38 for the livestream and a copy of Brandi Carlile’s book Broken Horses. The live stream will be available to purchase and watch until 11:59pm on February 14th. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Brandi Carlile band and crew fund.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so check out the wealth of previous events in their archives!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.