Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/4 and Beyond

Things still aren’t fully ok in the world as the continuing pandemic is still keeping certain establishments closed and that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don’t quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home), there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the cosiest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent Jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago it;s much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective:

2/4 Micah Collier’s ALECTET

2/9 Randy Trubitt Quartet

2/10 HUB performs Heart’s DREAMBOAT ANNIE

2/11 Chris Greene Quartet

NOW WHAT: The shows are free, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by donating to each individual show here!

Claude: Audiotree Live @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 4:00pm

WHAT: Live music from Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: Audiotree has been putting up amazing live shows during the pandemic with stuff from Lincoln Hall to their own studios. This upcoming week features some fantastic artists that you need to see live, so don;t miss out on these great live streamed shows!

NOW WHAT: The streams are free so go check out these fun musicians!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5th

Glass Hand & Live the Spirit residency presents The Young Masters directed by Ernest Dawkins @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A pair of amazing shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend will feature another great one. Formed just months before the COVID-19 pandemic began changing the way live music is able to be in our lives, Course is a new and dreamy synth-pop band featuring a lineup of veteran Chicago musicians; Jess Robbins on vocals and guitar, Chris Dye on Drums, Dan Ingenthron on Piano and Keys, Mikey Russell on Guitars, and Brian Weekly on Bass.

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend!

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Brandi Carlil performs The Story @ Veeps Livestream platform, the most comfortable spot in your home, 8:00pm,

WHAT: An evening of beautiful Americana

SO WHAT: Brandi Carlile, whose distinct and graceful voice has been charming folk and Americana fans for over a decade, will be doing a special live stream playing the entirety of her second album, The Story! Check out our review of the last time she was in town at the Huntington Bank Pavilion and of the The Story show here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for just the live stream or $38 for the livestream and a copy of Brandi Carlile’s book Broken Horses. The live stream will be available to purchase and watch until 11:59pm on February 14th. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Brandi Carlile band and crew fund.

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie,

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is still closed to the public, but you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out new films like Another Round, Blizzard of Souls,My Little Sister, Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period, True Mothers, and You Will Die at Twenty. There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is back with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so check out the wealth of previous events in their archives!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.