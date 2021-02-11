Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/11 and Beyond

Things aren’t fully ok in the world yet as the continuing pandemic is still keeping certain establishments closed and that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don’t quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home), there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12th & 13th

61st Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival @ UC Folk Fest Facebook and YouTube, the folkiest spot in your home, 7:00pm

WHAT: Livestreamed folk for you weekend

SO WHAT: Another festival goes digital, this time it’s University of Chicago Folk Festival giving everyone a chance to experience some fantastic folk music! Performers will include Brìghde Chaimbeul, Gorrión Serrano, Hubby Jenkins, Germaine, Kevin Henderson, Cedric Watson, David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, Dromeno, and Bruce Greene! There will also be workshops on Saturday which you can register for here.

NOW WHAT: Shows and workshops are free, just head to their streaming info page for links to register for workshops

The Jazz Institute of Chicago presents: Lenard Simpson Quartet & Bitchin Bajas @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A pair of amazing shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend will feature pair of great shows. Then on Saturday Bitchin Bajas will perform their meditative and textured songs that blend electronic and acoustic instruments.

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend!

Kurt Elling Quintet – special Valentine’s Day concert @ Mandolin, your favorite spot at your place, 7:00pm

WHAT: A jazz star streaming right into your living room.

SO WHAT: Grammy-winning vocalist Kurt Elling’s increibdle voice will be returing to your streaming devices for a special Valentines show this weekend at the Epiphany Center for the Arts. Check out our look at our review of his first show in his Green Mill series here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 for this special Valentine’s Weekend show! Go check it out!

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14th

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the cosiest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective:

NOW WHAT: The shows are free, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

Brandi Carlil performs The Story @ Veeps Livestream platform, the most comfortable spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: An evening of beautiful Americana

SO WHAT: Brandi Carlile, whose distinct and graceful voice has been charming folk and Americana fans for over a decade, will be doing a special live stream playing the entirety of her second album, The Story! Check out our review of the last time she was in town at the Huntington Bank Pavilion and of the The Story show here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for just the live stream or $38 for the livestream and a copy of Brandi Carlile’s book Broken Horses. The livestream will be available to purchase and watch until 11:59pm on February 14. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Brandi Carlile band and crew fund.

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is still closed to the public, but you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out new films like Another Round, Atlantis, Blizzard of Souls, Dear Comrades!, A Glitch in the Matrix, Identifying Features, My Little Sister, Notturno, Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period, True Mothers, and You Will Die at Twenty. There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is back with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so check out the wealth of previous events in their archives!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.