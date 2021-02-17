Review: Titan Quest Legendary Edition Packs All That Hack and Slash onto Android

Titan Quest has always had a special place in my heart. It came at the exact perfect moment that I was craving more Diablo II style action roleplaying, and it was the perfect excuse to take a break from World of Warcraft. I was surprised when Titan Quest was given new life during its tenth anniversary with the aptly named Titan Quest Anniversary Edition, which even included the release of a brand new DLC, and around the same time it enjoyed a mobile port to iOS and Android. Now Android users can buy all of the DLC in one package with the Legendary Edition. This is my first time playing Titan Quest on mobile, and sadly, this classic game struggles a bit in its transition from large screen to small.

Titan Quest is a hack and slash style action role-playing game. While it does have in-app purchases for a specific skill tree (essentially a character class) if you buy the Legendary Edition, you get the whole rest of the game. That alone is a refreshing change of pace from mobile style games that like to inundate players with microtransactions. As a game in 2021, Titan Quest holds up in a lot of ways, but as it made its way to mobile, it had some struggles—namely in framerates and UI. None of these issues have been addressed in any significant way with this newest version. But still, it’s mobile Titan Quest, and with all of the DLC released over the years, that’s a lot of game.

In Titan Quest Legendary Edition you’re getting the original Titan Quest, plus all of its DLCs: Immortal Throne, Ragnarök, and the most recent DLC Atlantis. Titan Quest has you play as an unnamed Greek adventurer fighting through multiple lands against hordes of mythological beasts. There aren’t really character classes–rather, you can choose up to two different professions. This gives you a lot of choice for character progress, as you can mix and match between the two chosen skill trees, or just focus on a single tree. There are multiple tiers of loot, and you can further upgrade your weapons with enchantments and runes. It’s a classic example of the hack and slash action role-playing genre, and its gameplay holds up on mobile.

While Titan Quest has solid hack and slash gameplay, I have a major gripe, and it permeates everything from interacting with NPCs, to combat, to collecting loot: the all-encompassing context specific button is one of the worst design decisions the mobile version of Titan Quest suffers from.. This button works as your talk, collect, and attack key, and it never seems to want to perform the action I would prefer it to. Imagine a scenario where you’re surrounded by loot and enemies—you try to pick up a health potion, but the context menu defaults to attack instead. Talking to specific NPCs in town can be nearly impossible, and I have to sometimes move my character far away from the character I want to talk to before I’m given the option to talk to the person I wanted. This isn’t game breaking, but it’s pretty damn close to it. If you want to loot a specific item, you can select it with your finger—but even doing that isn’t the easiest.

Not only is looting annoying—which is egregious in itself for a game based on loot—but managing that loot is just as annoying. Items in your inventory are extremely tiny, and I constantly struggled to even know how good items were. I’d have to meticulously tap every item I wanted more information for. Even equipping items can be annoying, especially rings and amulets—since the items and the slots they go into are so small. It feels like developer Handy Games took little consideration when they ported the game to mobile—a complaint I saw for the original mobile version, which is almost five years old at this point. A long way could go towards fixing these issues with updated UI, but that doesn’t seem likely. Controller support could help, but while it’s not currently implemented, using a controller should be possible in a future update.

Even though I played Titan Quest Legendary Edition on my aging phone, it had mostly stable framerates. I wasn’t sure if my Pixel 2 XL would be up to snuff, but it runs fine save for the time I had to redownload the game data inexplicably. Other than that, no hiccups besides my constant struggle with the game’s UI. But all of the classic Titan Quest gameplay, including the new DLCs released from 2016 is included in the Legendary Edition mobile version—even though it has a hefty price tag.

Titan Quest Legendary Edition is a great game marred by some UI issues. I would have loved to see the Legendary Edition actually address these issues, but instead you get a version with all of the DLC included. If you like action role-playing games, or just want a way to take Titan Quest around with you on your phone, Titan Quest Legendary Edition is the definitive way to do it.

Titan Quest Legendary Edition is available now on the Google Play Store.

