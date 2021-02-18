Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/18 and Beyond

Things aren’t fully ok in the world yet as the continuing pandemic is still keeping certain establishments closed and that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don't quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don't go out if you don't feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home), there's still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19th & 20th

Lia Kohl and Macie Stewart & Paul Bedal Quartet @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A pair of amazing shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend will feature pair of great shows. Friday will seethe duo behind Recipe for a Boiled Egg, Lia Kohl and Macie Stewart, come together for an incredibly and unique performance. Then on Saturday Chicago pianist Paul Bedal (along with Nick Mazzarella on alto saxophone, Matt Ulery on double bass, and drummer Charles Rumback) will perform new material off his latest release Cerulean Stars!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend!

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20th

Celebrating Black Cuisine Through Culinary Collaboration @ The Ivy Room, on your portable streaming device that you can take to your kitchen, 11:00am – 1:00pm

WHAT: A fantastic cooking demo and great conversation

SO WHAT: Chef Mychael Bonner (Saranello’s, Di Pescara, Petterino’s, and The Ivy Room) welcomes Chef Lucie “Lulu” Ugbebor, founder of A.O. Bistro for a celebration of Black and African-American cuisine in honor of Black History Month. Chef Lucie will discuss and teach participants about the flavors of West African cuisine and how to fuse them into Chef Mychael’s Classic Roasted Chicken. This will be a great opportunity to experience a live cooking dmeo as well as learn about the chefs’ culinary journeys and the influence of their families’ heritage on their cooking.

NOW WHAT: The virtual demo is free! For those that want to enjoy the meal from the chefs alongside the demo, there is an option to add on the chef-prepared meal kit that includes Kale Salad with roasted root vegetables and balsamic vinegar, Lulu’s Roasted Chicken, and a Brown Butter Pound Cake with salted caramel gelato for dessert. The meal kit is $34.95 per person, plus tax, and can be picked up at The Ivy Room (12 E. Ohio St., Chicago, IL) on Friday, February 19 at 5:00 PM or 6:00 PM. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Urban Juncture.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental sound Studios, Your best sounding internet connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the cosiest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective:

NOW WHAT: The shows are free, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is still closed to the public, but you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out new films like 76 Days, Another Round, Atlantis, Blizzard of Souls, Dear Comrades!, A Glitch in the Matrix, Identifying Features, Lapsis, M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity, Mandabi, Mirror, My Little Sister, Notturno, Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period, Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words, True Mothers, Two of Us, and You Will Die at Twenty! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is back with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Like next week’s event Bill Gates: How to Avoid a Climate Disaster. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so check out the wealth of previous events in their archives!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.