Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 3/11 and Beyond

Things are opening up more and more, but everthings still isn’t fully ok in the world just yet as the continuing pandemic is still keeping certain establishments closed and that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don’t quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home); there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

FRIDAY, MARCH 12th

Goose Island 312 Day Celebration @ Goose Island Brewery and your home, at the most hops accessible spot in your home, 7:00pm

WHAT: Music, talks, and delicious beer

SO WHAT: Like everything else, this year’s 312 Day is going mostly virtual as pandemic restrictions inch closer to their one year anniversary. Hosted Jaime Black of Dynasty Podcasts, the live stream will include a discussion about the future of live events post-COVID with Chicago music industry professionals: Dom Brown (Auris Presents / Activate Chi), Juan Teague (Juan And Only Events), Pepe Vargas (Latino Cultural Center), Adam Thurston (Lincoln Hall/Schubas/Audiotree), and Molly Mobley (Empty Bottle/16″ On Center)! There will also be live music with incredible sets from local musicians. With Ganser, Ohmme, Sen Morimoto, and Beach Bunny filling up the lineup, this one 312 you should not miss!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their event page to start watching the show at 7:00pm!

Mandala Makers Festival @ Your place, on your best sounding and most vivid streaming device, 7:00pm

WHAT: A dynamic range of voices and genres within the South Asian diaspora

SO WHAT: Every Friday in the month of March will see incredible performances featuring South Asian artists sharing their modern interpretations of traditional music. Check out this weekend’s lineup below!

7:00pm – Chethan Anant – Bansuri and Khayal music vocals with tabla accompaniment

7:30pm – Subhi – singer/songwriter performing recent original compositions that combine the world of Hindi and American pop to tell stories from her personal experiences and observations

NOW WHAT: The festival is free to the public, but donations will support the festival artists and Mandala’s operations. You can register and donate at their website to receive the newly released video performances directly to your email.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13th

The Jazz Institute of Chicago presents: Camila Mennitte Pereyra Quintet @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! This Saturday check out Argentina-born, Chicago based drummer, composer, and educator Camila Mennitte Pereyra and her quintet perform works by female composers and arrangers as well as some pieces by South-American composers.

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, MARCH 12th & 13th

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the cosiest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective:

NOW WHAT: The shows are free, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with movies like The Human Voice + Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out new films like 17 Blocks, Another Round, Blizzard of Souls, Dear Comrades!, Demonlover, A Glitch in the Matrix, Identifying Features, Keep an Eye Out, Lapsis, M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity, Mandabi, Mirror, My Little Sister, Night of the Kings, Notturno, The People vs. Agent Orange, Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period, Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words, Sin, Stray, Test Pattern, True Mothers, and Two of Us! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a tast of what is coming in the next few weeks

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.