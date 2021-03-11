Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 3/11 and Beyond

Things are opening up more and more, but everthings still isn’t fully ok in the world just yet as the continuing pandemic is still keeping certain establishments closed and that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.
While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don’t quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home); there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.
- Drive-In movies!
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend will include showings of Sixteen Candles, Carrie, The Secret Life of Pets, and National Lampoon’s Vacation.
- Support Local Venues
- Evanston Space is streaming some great shows during the pandemic! Plus their shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times
- Head over to the Hideout ‘s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! While the annual Music Frozen Dancing may not be going on, celebrate with some special merch where a portion of the proceeds go to the Empty Bottle Staff! Plus they just added some new stuff that is sure to catch your eye!
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ll be starting a whole new year long series Naturally Beautiful with the first print “A Noble Stead, A Boy Asleep & A Box of Crayons” by Griffin Goodman coming out today! Check out some of their prints from their Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated.”
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more!
- Rotufugi will be showing Infestations & Splattered Mutations: New Works by Stephen Blickenstaff. It’s the final weekend of the show, so if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Nom Nom: 40 Years of Pac-Man Design and History @ Chicago Gamespace will give you a deep dive into the world of Pac-Man
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at The Museum of Science and Industry
- WNDR Museum is back
- Jeppson’s Pop Up Shop at Cobra Lounge!
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!
Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!
Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.
Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!
FRIDAY, MARCH 12th
Goose Island 312 Day Celebration @ Goose Island Brewery and your home, at the most hops accessible spot in your home, 7:00pm
WHAT: Music, talks, and delicious beer
SO WHAT: Like everything else, this year’s 312 Day is going mostly virtual as pandemic restrictions inch closer to their one year anniversary. Hosted Jaime Black of Dynasty Podcasts, the live stream will include a discussion about the future of live events post-COVID with Chicago music industry professionals: Dom Brown (Auris Presents / Activate Chi), Juan Teague (Juan And Only Events), Pepe Vargas (Latino Cultural Center), Adam Thurston (Lincoln Hall/Schubas/Audiotree), and Molly Mobley (Empty Bottle/16″ On Center)! There will also be live music with incredible sets from local musicians. With Ganser, Ohmme, Sen Morimoto, and Beach Bunny filling up the lineup, this one 312 you should not miss!
NOW WHAT: Head over to their event page to start watching the show at 7:00pm!
Mandala Makers Festival @ Your place, on your best sounding and most vivid streaming device, 7:00pm
WHAT: A dynamic range of voices and genres within the South Asian diaspora
SO WHAT: Every Friday in the month of March will see incredible performances featuring South Asian artists sharing their modern interpretations of traditional music. Check out this weekend’s lineup below!
- 7:00pm – Chethan Anant – Bansuri and Khayal music vocals with tabla accompaniment
- 7:30pm – Subhi – singer/songwriter performing recent original compositions that combine the world of Hindi and American pop to tell stories from her personal experiences and observations
NOW WHAT: The festival is free to the public, but donations will support the festival artists and Mandala’s operations. You can register and donate at their website to receive the newly released video performances directly to your email.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13th
The Jazz Institute of Chicago presents: Camila Mennitte Pereyra Quintet @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!
SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! This Saturday check out Argentina-born, Chicago based drummer, composer, and educator Camila Mennitte Pereyra and her quintet perform works by female composers and arrangers as well as some pieces by South-American composers.
NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend!
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, MARCH 12th & 13th
Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!
SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!.
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times
WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts
SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:
- 3/11 – Dark Matter Series presents – 7:00pm
- 3/12 – Center for Psychic Technology: Live From The Night Depository – 8:00pm
- 3/13 – Every house has a door — 2 short films from ‘Carnival of the Animals’ – 1:00pm
- 3/14 – Rhizome DC- 7:00pm
You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.
NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the cosiest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective:
NOW WHAT: The shows are free, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with movies like The Human Voice + Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out new films like 17 Blocks, Another Round, Blizzard of Souls, Dear Comrades!, Demonlover, A Glitch in the Matrix, Identifying Features, Keep an Eye Out, Lapsis, M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity, Mandabi, Mirror, My Little Sister, Night of the Kings, Notturno, The People vs. Agent Orange, Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period, Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words, Sin, Stray, Test Pattern, True Mothers, and Two of Us! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a tast of what is coming in the next few weeks
- Thursday March 11 – Walter Isaacson on Jennifer Doudna
- Wednesday March 27 – Yotam Ottolenghi with Claire Saffitz on Flavor
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.
The Hideout Online @ Hideout’s current streaming Home: NoonChorus , on your favorite streaming device, usually in the evening
WHAT: Miss the good times spent at the Hideout? Well here’s the digital version!
SO WHAT: While we may not be able to properly hang at the Hideout just yet, we can still experience all the dancing, bingo, talk shows, music, comedy, and Robbie Fulks we can handle from home! You just jump on over to the brand new Hideout Online at NoonChorus to join in on the Hideout digital community. They are offering a monthly subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25! You can still check out individual shows with out the subscription, but that subscription is a fantastic deal! Check out their schedule below or at their website and get ready for some fun!
- Friday March 12 and every following Friday – LP’s Happy Hour – 5:00pm to 7:00pm – $5
Award-winning country singer, sought-after DJ, and long-time Hideout employee Lawrence Peters will be hosting a weekly happy hour on Hideout Online, from his home to yours. Maybe you’ll tune in for some deep cuts from his lauded collection of records, maybe some Hideout folks will drop in to swap stories about the bar, or maybe LP will even sing ya a tune.
- Tuesday March 16 – Write Club Quarantine: Vaccination Vacation – 7:00pm – $10
This month WRITE CLUB QUARANTINE presents a three-bout ticket pitting their intrepid staff against the fiercest contenders they could find:
- CONSPIRACY (Bilal Dardai) VS COINCIDENCE (Nestor Gomez)
- CAREER (Corrbette Pasko) VS FAMILY (Jeremy Owens)
- CAUTIOUS (Josh Zagoren) VS CARELESS (Diana Slickman)
NOW WHAT: Head to Hideout Online, tip these fine folks accordingly, and enjoy the Hideout vibes at home! Also be aware: starting in September, Hideout online will be moving to NoonChorus and will be offering a subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25 a month! Check out the full details here!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Enjoy films like Stray (Starting 3/12); Martha : A Picture Story (Starting 3/12); The Inheritance (Starting 3/12); The Shape of Things to Come; Adam; Days of the Bagnold Summer; Leona; Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period; Our Right to Gaze: Black Film Identities; A Glitch in the Matrix; and more! Head over to their listings and start watching!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. It also notes which are closed for the season and how you can help support them during these times! Check out part one and part two of our roundup featuring tons of programming suggestions!
NOW WHAT: Check out our article and discover something new!
The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+
WHAT: Quick plays online!
SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download including Surviving Mars, Sludge Life, 3 out of 10, and Delores: A Thimble Weed Adventure! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
Music Friendly Distancing @ Empty Bottle’s Youtube channel, at your place,
WHAT: Bring a little bit of Empty Bottle into your home through YouTube!
SO WHAT: Empty Bottle will be practicing #MusicFriendlyDistancing during these stay-at-home days. It’s perfect for those of us needing a little bit of that fun the Bottle would provide. Jump over to YouTube and catch some excellent content! This Friday will feature the always incredible Miranda Winters of Melkbelly streaming from atop the Empty Bottle! You can check out the rest of the previous #MFD mixes here!
NOW WHAT: YouTube is the place to be! Log on and support the Empty Bottle. You can also send money to the storied venue here.
Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts
SO WHAT: RaviniaTV was a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. Their first season of the series is over, but all their shows are achieved and ready to re-watch or experience forth e first time!
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show
Grant Park Music Festival 2020 Virtual Season: Festival Remixed @ YouTube and WFMT, at home with your favorite streaming device, Fridays and Wednesday 6:30pm
WHAT: Live music for your free time
SO WHAT: This year the Grant Park Music Festival went virtual with plenty of great concerts and events being livestreamed online on YouTube and WFMT (both on their website and FM). You can check out our preview of the season here. While the season is officially over, you can still check out their archive of 2020 shows here!
NOW WHAT: Head over to the Festival Remixed website, catch some of the previous shows, and enjoy!!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
