Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 4/1 and Beyond

Ah, it’s April Fools, Easter, and there’s so much happening this weekend. Things have been looking a little brighter as the vaccine rollout continues to help the new case numbers stay low (although fears of a 3rd wave haven’t been completely stifled). More venues are opening up now with limited capacity and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the last #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond!

So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance. Otherwise, let’s get on with your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd & 3rd



Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

Social Circus Day Celebration @ YouTube Live, on the biggest streaming device in the the liveliest place at your home, 5:00pm

WHAT: CircEsteem , Chicago’s social youth circus, is presenting its Social Circus Day Celebration

SO WHAT: The Social Circus is a culmination of the virtual Social Circus Festival; featuring sibling organizations from around the globe. See performers including Circus Harmony, Escuela Nacional Circo De Puerto Rico, Fern Street Circus, Red Nose Foundation, Trenton Circus Squad, and Zip Zap Circus!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are free or pay-what-you- can, check out more details at their event page!

SATURDAY, APRIL 3rd



Moontype @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! There’s only ones how this weekend and its’ a good one as the trio of Chicago’s Moontype perform songs off their debut album Bodies of Water (out on April 2) which documents travel, insecurity, friendship, and the band members’ strong connection to bodies of water (and the double meaning the album carries: to one another).

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home

WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home

SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).

NOW WHAT: It’s free!!



Steppenwolf NOW @ Your best streaming device, the most theatrical spot in your place, Any time through August 31, 2021

WHAT: The talented voices of Steppenwolf’s ensemble beamed straight into your home

SO WHAT: Steppenwolf NOW is a new virtual programming stream featuring a dynamic and innovative slate of immersive and visual experiences crafted and produced for the virtual platform. Membership will let you experience a one-time screening of the current lineup of six projects each until August 31, 2021. The newest production is Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!

NOW WHAT: The membership is $75 and a great way to experience six great shows and support a local institution.

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the cosiest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective:

NOW WHAT: The shows are free unless noted, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with the culmination of Kaiju movie series Godzilla Vs Music Box with Godzilla vs Kong. But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out new films like Another Round, Demonlover, Dreaming Grand Avenue, A Glitch in the Matrix, Holy Trinity, Identifying Features, Keep an Eye Out, Long Live Rock, M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity, Mercury in Retrograde, Quo Vadis, Aida?; Rogers Park, Signature Move, Still Life in Lodz, ‘Til Kingdom Come, and The Tunnel! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a tast of what is coming in the next few weeks

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.