It’s the Penultimate Edition of Bandcamp Friday, So Let’s Get Some More Local Music

Maybe it’s because we’re past the one-year mark since the pandemic started, but March seemed to fly by. We’re in April and it’s time for another Bandcamp Friday! What started as a one-off event to help artists out during what we hoped would be a month or so of no touring or live music has transformed into this monthly behemoth of music buying. Bandcamp Friday has been helping musicians during the pandemic by waiving their usual fees so more money reaches the artists and their labels, especially since tons of fans have flooded the website to support their favorites and keep great music going during these hard times.

We’re kinda in the middle of the anniversary of when all this started, from that one-time fee waiving on March 20, 2020, and the first official Bandcamp Friday on May 1, 2020. It’s been an undeniably rough year; enthusiasm for pretty much anything has been a struggle. Thankfully this tradition of purchasing music has allowed music to thrive and as of now will be coming to an end on May 7. So let’s get our fill of music this month with some great local artists!

Bandcamp Friday will be happening all day until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

As with every edition of this feature, we’ve added a few more local acts that we highly suggest you check out. And don’t forget to head over to your favorite artists’ Bandcamp pages and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support quality music! And for those of you who have meticulously curated Spotify playlists, we suggest using Merch Table to see what artists are on Bandcamp so you can support directly.

Below is our running list of Chicago-based acts we definitely think you should check out if you haven’t already! We also recommend you check out some of the great compilations that help support various causes. The SituationChicago compilation benefits 25 venues in the city and has tracks for the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Ric Wilson, Girl K, Rich Jones, Ovef Ow, The Curls, and tons more! Warm Violet is a 46 (!) song comp that benefits Chicago Community Jail Support and features a plethora of artists you should be listening to anyway!

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.