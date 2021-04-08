Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 4/8 and Beyond

Ah, it’s April Fools, Easter, and there’s so much happening this weekend. Things have been looking a little brighter as the vaccine rollout continues to help the new case numbers stay low (although fears of a 3rd wave haven’t been completely stifled). More venues are opening up now with limited capacity and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the last #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond!

So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance. Otherwise, let’s get on with your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

SATURDAY, APRIL 10th

Proletarian Pledge Drive: a Virtual Fundraiser by CDSA & the Hideout @ CDSA & the Hideout‘s Facebook Pages, the most socially conscious area in your home, 3:00pm

WHAT: Fun virtual socialist times at the Hideout!

SO WHAT: The Hideout is partnering with the Chicago DSA for a spring fundraiser, the Proletarian Pledge Drive, hosted by Billie Bullock. The show will be styled like the radio or television pledge drives of yesteryear, so prepare for a day of fun, music, and socialism! There will be plenty of special guests, including their socialist aldermen, their comrade organizers, musical acts, and more. CDSA will also be hosting a raffle as part of the event! Buy raffle tickets for a chance to win socialist swag and some very proletarian prizes! 1 ticket for $5 and 5 tickets for $20. Buy some for yourself, buy some for a friend, buy some for socialism! Purchase your raffle tickets here. 1 ticket for $5. 5 for $20.

NOW WHAT: Head over to CDSA’s Facebook and Hideout’s Facebook to watch the pledge drive! All funds raised will go to support Chicago DSA and our work across Chicago and Cook County. If you would like to provide additional support by donating directly to the chapter, please consider doing so here!

Staged – Live Concerts from Home @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 9:00pm

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: In addition to their live in studio sessions, Audiotree added amazing live shows from the Lincoln Hall stage last year with tons of fan fare! These livestreams are filled with all the lights and stage presence you remember, but for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live music. It looks like they’re about to start ramping up again with the always fantastic OHMME taking the stag this Saturday! Ohmme is utterly fantastic live so this show is a must see!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 for these great shows and are only available a short time after airing

Berman/Reid/Abrams/Reed @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! There’s only one show this weekend and it’s going to be a night of free wheeling improvised music by Josh Berman, Tomeka Reid, Joshua Abrams, and Mike Reed!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in person seating tickets available for this show!

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

EXPO CHGO ONLINE @ Their Website/YouTube Channel, the most artistic room in your home, various times

WHAT: A curated digital exposition of contemporary and modern art

SO WHAT: EXPO CHGO ONLINE will be online this year as they continue their commitment to wonderful programming highlighting artist exhibitions, screenings, and performances in partnership with their network of local, national and international institutions, museums, and non-profits.

NOW WHAT: Check out their programming lineup at their website and get ready for a fantastic weekend!

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the cosiest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective:

NOW WHAT: The shows are free unless noted, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with the culmination of Kaiju movie series Godzilla Vs Music Box with Godzilla vs Kong and a special double feature of Wolf’s Calling and The Day of Destruction! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out new films like Oscar nominated Documentary and Live Action Shorts, Another Round, Dreaming Grand Avenue, Francesco, Holy Trinity, Keep an Eye Out, Mercury in Retrograde, Quo Vadis, Aida?; Rogers Park, Shiva Baby, Signature Move, Still Life in Lodz, and ‘Til Kingdom Come! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a taste of what is coming in the next few weeks

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.