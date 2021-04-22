Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 4/22 and Beyond

Things have been looking a little brighter as the vaccine rollout continues to help the new case numbers stay low (although fears of a 3rd wave haven’t been completely stifled). More venues are opening up now with limited capacity, shows scheduled for the near future, and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond!

So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance. Otherwise, let’s get on with your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

FRIDAY, APRIL 23rd

She Writes the Songs by Liz Chidester @ American Blues Theater Zoom room, on your best virtual concert device, 7:00pm

WHAT: American Blues Theater presents a Garage Concert at 7pm

SO WHAT: Singer/songwriter/actor Chidester will highlight her favorite female singer/songwriters including Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, Norah Jones, Tracy Chapman, Alanis Morrissette and more. Chidester won two Equity Jeff Awards for her role as Vi Petty in American Blues Theater’s Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story in 2018.

NOW WHAT: Buy tickets now; they’re pay-what-you-can with $25 as the suggested price.

Island Song @ 4 Chairs’s streaming on demand service, the most musically inclined spot in your home, 7:00pm on Friday and pretty much any time after that until May 2nd!

WHAT: Suburban 4 Chairs Theatre will stream a virtual Midwest premiere of the musical Island Song, opening on Friday, April 23.

SO WHAT: Island Song is a poignant, off-beat dramedy with a kinetic pop-rock score (featuring seven MAC-nominated songs). The play takes us through a year in the lives of five 20-somethings sharing a city and the chain of surprising and partially random connections that bring them into each other’s spheres. Words by Sam Carner, music by Derek Gregor, story by Carner, Gregor and Marlo Hunter. Lauren Berman (of Buffalo Grove) is producer and director.

NOW WHAT: Buy tickets for $15. Island Song will run on demand through Sunday, May 2.

To be April 23 @ Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s online platform, the comfiest theater seat on your sofa, 7:00pm – 7:45pm

WHAT: To Be April 23 is a special evening of performances by Chicago Shakespeare Theater to celebrate the birthday of William Shakespeare

SO WHAT: This special event will be broadcast from the theater’s rooftop to celebrate the power of the arts to inspire, heal and unite us. The program will be from 7pm to 7:45pm and will feature song, poetry, dance and spoken word.

NOW WHAT: The event at 7pm is free to view; click on the viewing link just before showtime on Friday, April 23.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, APRIL 23rd & 24th

Greg Ward’s Rogue Parade and Ernest Dawkins Trio and Quartet @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! First up on Friday: Greg Ward, know for his work with the likes of Prefuse 73, Lupe Fiasco, Tortoise, William Parker, Andrew D’Angelo, and Mike Reed, sets off with his own group Rogue Parade! Then on Saturday it’s two sets! Check out Ernest Dawkins, Junius Paul, and Hamid Drake as they gather their talents and sounds together to create a musical landscape like no other. They will be joined by master pianist Justin Dillard for the second set!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in person seating tickets available for these shows!

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

SUNDAY, APRIL 25th

The Virginian: The Radio Presentation @ WCGO Radio, on your favorite audio device, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

WHAT: The Virginian, a newly adapted radio play, airs Sunday, April 25, and Sunday, May 2, from 1 to 3pm on the Playtime with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall radio show.

SO WHAT: The original 1902 play by Owen Wister and Kirke LeShelle has been adapted by W.C. Turck and George Manisco and produced and directed by Manisco. The Virginian is a timeless love story, set in the Old West. Molly and the Virginian are from different worlds. He’s a cowboy with a duty to carry out swift justice in the lawlessness of a frontier territory. Molly is a school teacher transplanted from her East Coast sensibilities. This adaptation features a new twist on the classic story. The radio presentation features a cast of 20 actors from across Chicagoland and around the nation.

NOW WHAT: Tune in to WCGO Radio online or at 1590am or 95.9fm or go head to their Facebook page from 1 to 3pm on Sunday, April 25, or Sunday, May 2, to hear the new radio play. It’s Playtime Radio with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the cosiest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective:

NOW WHAT: The shows are free unless noted, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Gunda! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out films like Oscar nominated Documentary and Live Action Shorts, Another Round, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, The Great Green Wall, Hope, Looking For A Lady with Fangs and a Mustache, The Man Who Sold His Skin, Quo Vadis, Aida?; Shiva Baby, Slalom, Eric Rohmer’s Tales of the Four Seasons and more! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!