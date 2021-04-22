Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 4/22 and Beyond

Things have been looking a little brighter as the vaccine rollout continues to help the new case numbers stay low (although fears of a 3rd wave haven’t been completely stifled). More venues are opening up now with limited capacity, shows scheduled for the near future, and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond!
So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance. Otherwise, let’s get on with your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend!
- Drive-In movies!
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend will include showings of Ferris Bueller’s Day off, Friday the 13th, Puttin On The Hits, and Us
- The Davis Theater’s Lincoln Yards Drive In is hosting Asian Pop Up Cinema for the last part of their 12 season! Check out the showtimes for these one night only screenings!
- 4/15 – One Second Champion
- 4/16 – Dear Tenant
- 4/17 – I Still Remember
- 4/18 – One Summer Story
- 4/22 – Black Light
- 4/23 – Moving On
- 4/24 – My Missing Valentine
- 4/29 – Minari
- 4/30 – Fanfare
- 5/1 – Minari
- 5/2 – Ready O/R Knot
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Sleeping Village is opening up Patio Reservations this weekend!
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tins of artists playing throughout the week
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times
- Head over to the Hideout ‘s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! This is also the last weekend to purchase their collab collection with Mac Blackout! Don’t miss out!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! While the annual Music Frozen Dancing may not be going on, celebrate with some special merch where a portion of the proceeds go to the Empty Bottle Staff! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye!
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! This weekend is the opening of Liz Flores’ solo exhibit In Between! They’ve started a whole new year long series Naturally Beautiful! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” ,his latest print “Puertorican Flavor”, and a new enamel pin!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more! The Mac Blackout pop ends on April 24th and you need to check it out!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Talking Toys & Plastic Grapes A Mini Soft Vinyl Exhibit by Phobia Toys. So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Nom Nom: 40 Years of Pac-Man Design and History @ Chicago Gamespace will give you a deep dive into the world of Pac-Man
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at The Museum of Science and Industry
- WNDR Museum is back
- Jump into a world of reflections with ArtSpace8’s “Quantum Mirror”
- The ‘Friends’ Experience Chicago
- Jeppson’s Pop Up Shop at Cobra Lounge!
- Art on theMART will be projecting the spacey visuals of Astrographics alongside a soundtrack assembled out of by Experimental Sound Studio’s Sun Ra Arkestra archives
- Garfield Park Conservatory Spring Flower Show: Saturation is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory Spring Flower Show: Pretty in Pink! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!
Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!
Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.
Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!
FRIDAY, APRIL 23rd
She Writes the Songs by Liz Chidester @ American Blues Theater Zoom room, on your best virtual concert device, 7:00pm
WHAT: American Blues Theater presents a Garage Concert at 7pm
SO WHAT: Singer/songwriter/actor Chidester will highlight her favorite female singer/songwriters including Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, Norah Jones, Tracy Chapman, Alanis Morrissette and more. Chidester won two Equity Jeff Awards for her role as Vi Petty in American Blues Theater’s Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story in 2018.
NOW WHAT: Buy tickets now; they’re pay-what-you-can with $25 as the suggested price.
Island Song @ 4 Chairs’s streaming on demand service, the most musically inclined spot in your home, 7:00pm on Friday and pretty much any time after that until May 2nd!
WHAT: Suburban 4 Chairs Theatre will stream a virtual Midwest premiere of the musical Island Song, opening on Friday, April 23.
SO WHAT: Island Song is a poignant, off-beat dramedy with a kinetic pop-rock score (featuring seven MAC-nominated songs). The play takes us through a year in the lives of five 20-somethings sharing a city and the chain of surprising and partially random connections that bring them into each other’s spheres. Words by Sam Carner, music by Derek Gregor, story by Carner, Gregor and Marlo Hunter. Lauren Berman (of Buffalo Grove) is producer and director.
NOW WHAT: Buy tickets for $15. Island Song will run on demand through Sunday, May 2.
To be April 23 @ Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s online platform, the comfiest theater seat on your sofa, 7:00pm – 7:45pm
WHAT: To Be April 23 is a special evening of performances by Chicago Shakespeare Theater to celebrate the birthday of William Shakespeare
SO WHAT: This special event will be broadcast from the theater’s rooftop to celebrate the power of the arts to inspire, heal and unite us. The program will be from 7pm to 7:45pm and will feature song, poetry, dance and spoken word.
NOW WHAT: The event at 7pm is free to view; click on the viewing link just before showtime on Friday, April 23.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, APRIL 23rd & 24th
Greg Ward’s Rogue Parade and Ernest Dawkins Trio and Quartet @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!
SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! First up on Friday: Greg Ward, know for his work with the likes of Prefuse 73, Lupe Fiasco, Tortoise, William Parker, Andrew D’Angelo, and Mike Reed, sets off with his own group Rogue Parade! Then on Saturday it’s two sets! Check out Ernest Dawkins, Junius Paul, and Hamid Drake as they gather their talents and sounds together to create a musical landscape like no other. They will be joined by master pianist Justin Dillard for the second set!
NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in person seating tickets available for these shows!
Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!
SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!
SUNDAY, APRIL 25th
The Virginian: The Radio Presentation @ WCGO Radio, on your favorite audio device, 1:00pm – 3:00pm
WHAT: The Virginian, a newly adapted radio play, airs Sunday, April 25, and Sunday, May 2, from 1 to 3pm on the Playtime with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall radio show.
SO WHAT: The original 1902 play by Owen Wister and Kirke LeShelle has been adapted by W.C. Turck and George Manisco and produced and directed by Manisco. The Virginian is a timeless love story, set in the Old West. Molly and the Virginian are from different worlds. He’s a cowboy with a duty to carry out swift justice in the lawlessness of a frontier territory. Molly is a school teacher transplanted from her East Coast sensibilities. This adaptation features a new twist on the classic story. The radio presentation features a cast of 20 actors from across Chicagoland and around the nation.
NOW WHAT: Tune in to WCGO Radio online or at 1590am or 95.9fm or go head to their Facebook page from 1 to 3pm on Sunday, April 25, or Sunday, May 2, to hear the new radio play. It’s Playtime Radio with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall.
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the cosiest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective:
- 4/22 Chris Greene Quartet
- 4/26 Little Rootie Tootie MONK TRIBUTE
- 4/27 De’Sean Jones Trio w/Midtown Strings
- 4/28 Matthew Davis Sextet
- 4/29 Amos Gillespie’s “Unstructured Time”
- 4/30 Life in Time Collective Quartet
NOW WHAT: The shows are free unless noted, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times
WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts
SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:
- 4/22 – TQC: Homeroom & Comfort Station present Comfort Music – 7:00pm
- 4/23 – TQC: Parlour Tapes+ Presents Four Tapes – 7:00pm
- 4/24 – Workshop: Footwork & Production with RP Boo – 3:00pm ($15, Live on Zoom)
- 4/24 – TQC: In the middle of The Bridge – 3:00pm
- 4/26 – OPTION: Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center + Tyondai Braxton and Grace Villamil – 7:00pm (Live on YouTube)
- 4/26 – Place of Assembly: Art, Organizing, + Culture in China Pt. 3 – Chengdu – 8:30pm
You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.
NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night
Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Gunda! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out films like Oscar nominated Documentary and Live Action Shorts, Another Round, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, The Great Green Wall, Hope, Looking For A Lady with Fangs and a Mustache, The Man Who Sold His Skin, Quo Vadis, Aida?; Shiva Baby, Slalom, Eric Rohmer’s Tales of the Four Seasons and more! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!
The Hideout Online @ Hideout’s current streaming Home: NoonChorus , on your favorite streaming device, usually in the evening
WHAT: Miss the good times spent at the Hideout? Well here’s the digital version!
SO WHAT: While we may not be able to properly hang at the Hideout just yet, we can still experience all the dancing, bingo, talk shows, music, comedy, and Robbie Fulks we can handle from home! You just jump on over to the brand new Hideout Online at NoonChorus to join in on the Hideout digital community. They are offering a monthly subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25! You can still check out individual shows with out the subscription, but that subscription is a fantastic deal! Check out their schedule below or at their website and get ready for some fun!
- Friday April 23 and every following Friday – LP’s Happy Hour – 5:00pm to 7:00pm – $5
Award-winning country singer, sought-after DJ, and long-time Hideout employee Lawrence Peters will be hosting a weekly happy hour on Hideout Online, from his home to yours. Maybe you’ll tune in for some deep cuts from his lauded collection of records, maybesome Hideout folks will drop in to swap stories about the bar, or maybe LP will even sing ya a tune. This week will feature Jess McIntosh & Aaron Smith at 5:15 then J.B. Duckett and Caitlin Rafferty at 6:15!
- Saturday April 24 – Songs of Solidarity for Warehouse Workers – 8:00pm – $10 – $20 sliding scale
Join the Hideout fam for a livestream benefit concert in support of warehouse workers organizing and fighting for a safer workplace featuring Ohmme, Loona Dae, Jon Langford, Tenci, Kara Jackson, Joshua Virtue and more!
- Wednesday April 28 – CFA + the Hideout: Ringside Wrestling with Russ Davis – 8:00pm – $10
Take a trip back to the 50s as Hideout teams up with CFA for a virtual program of 1950s wrestling matches from their Russ and Sylvia Davis Collection. “Wrestling from Chicago” was a syndicated wrestling show shot at Chicago’s International Amphitheatre, featuring droll and entertaining narration from announcer Russ Davis. Tassels and sequins abound!
NOW WHAT: Head to Hideout Online, tip these fine folks accordingly, and enjoy the Hideout vibes at home! Also be aware: starting in September, Hideout online will be moving to NoonChorus and will be offering a subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25 a month! Check out the full details here!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Enjoy films like My Wonderful Wanda; Hope; Beast Beast; The Man Who Sold His Skin; Better Days; Shiva Baby; This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection; Downstream to Kinshasa; małni – towards the ocean, towards the shore; Stray; and Oscar nominated Documentary, Live Action, and Animated Shorts! Head over to their listings and start watching!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a taste of what is coming in the next few weeks
- April 27 – Social Media and Democracy – 7:00pm
- April 28 – Jhumpa Lahiri: Whereabouts – 7:00pm
- April 29 – Michio Kaku on the Theory of Everything with LeVar Burton -7:00pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
Steppenwolf NOW @ Your best streaming device, the most theatrical spot in your place, Any time through August 31, 2021
WHAT: The talented voices of Steppenwolf’s ensemble beamed straight into your home
SO WHAT: Steppenwolf NOW is a new virtual programming stream featuring a dynamic and innovative slate of immersive and visual experiences crafted and produced for the virtual platform. Membership will let you experience a one-time screening of the current lineup of six projects each until August 31, 2021. The newest production is Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!
NOW WHAT: The membership is $75 and a great way to experience six great shows and support a local institution.
The Great Grow Along @ Your home, next to your soon-to-be-thriving home garden, Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm – 3:45pm
WHAT: A chance to make your thumb a little greener
SO WHAT: The Great Grow Along was a three-day virtual garden festival that will provide gardeners with 40+ hours of sessions with plant pros to help up everyone’s growing game! There will be learning tracks to guide you through the talks and they have made the festival’s content available on demand to watch at your own pace over the next six months!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $29.95 for this great collection of gardening talks talks!
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. It also notes which are closed for the season and how you can help support them during these times!
NOW WHAT: Check out our most recent update on what museums are doing as they reopen and continue their online presence!
The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+
WHAT: Quick plays online!
SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download including Deponia: The Complete Journey, Ken Follet’s The Pillars of the Earth, and The First Tree! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
Music Friendly Distancing @ Empty Bottle’s Youtube channel, at your place,
WHAT: Bring a little bit of Empty Bottle into your home through YouTube!
SO WHAT: Empty Bottle will be practicing #MusicFriendlyDistancing during these stay-at-home days. It’s perfect for those of us needing a little bit of that fun the Bottle would provide. Jump over to YouTube and catch some excellent content! This Friday will feature the always incredible Miranda Winters of Melkbelly streaming from atop the Empty Bottle! You can check out the rest of the previous #MFD mixes here!
NOW WHAT: YouTube is the place to be! Log on and support the Empty Bottle. You can also send money to the storied venue here.
Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts
SO WHAT: RaviniaTV was a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. Their first season of the series is over, but all their shows are achieved and ready to re-watch or experience forth e first time!
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show
Grant Park Music Festival 2020 Virtual Season: Festival Remixed @ YouTube and WFMT, at home with your favorite streaming device, Fridays and Wednesday 6:30pm
WHAT: Live music for your free time
SO WHAT: This year the Grant Park Music Festival went virtual with plenty of great concerts and events being livestreamed online on YouTube and WFMT (both on their website and FM). You can check out our preview of the season here. While the season is officially over, you can still check out their archive of 2020 shows here!
NOW WHAT: Head over to the Festival Remixed website, catch some of the previous shows, and enjoy!!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
Categories: Front page
Leave a Reply