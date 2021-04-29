Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 4/29 and Beyond

More venues are opening up now with limited capacity, shows scheduled for the near future, and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. We will continue posting mostly virtual events and listing in-person events, but in the coming weeks will be mixing the two a little more. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond!

So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance. Otherwise, let’s get on with your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY, APRIL 29th

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night

FRIDAY, APRIL 30th

Black Belt Eagle Scout @ Art Institute’s Zoom, the most calming and artsy spot in your home, 6:00pm

WHAT: Great music and beautiful art fro the Art Institute beamed straight into your home!

SO WHAT: Katherine Paul, who records and performs as Black Belt Eagle Scout, will be pairing her intimate indie rock with artworks from the Art Institute’s collection for a performance that reflects on all of our relationships to the natural world. Black Belt Eagle Scout always delivers with enthralling shows, so this combo with the Art Institute as the background is a perfect way to spend your Saturday evening

NOW WHAT: Show is free, just head over to the event page and register for the show!

1 Cancer Patient, a hybrid art exhibition Opening Reception @ DANK Haus German American Cultural Center, 4740 N. Western Ave., 6:00pm – 9:00pm

WHAT: 1 Cancer Patient is an exhibition of art created by cancer thriver Traci Asher, Chicago photographer Warren Perlstein and curator Rosa Gallagher. The intent of the show is to ease fears of the unknown often felt by women diagnosed with cancer.

SO WHAT: The exhibit will display works by Jane Michalski, Nancy Pirri, Sara Peak Convery, Kaitlyn Keely, and Warren Perlstein as well as Traci Asher in a variety of media including photography, painting, ceramic and encaustic.

NOW WHAT: The exhibit will run April 30 through June 25. Free registration is required to limit attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you plan to bring a guest, please include them when you register so they can be added to the guest list. DANK Haus German American Cultural Center is located at 4740 N. Western Ave. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

On the Greenbelt, a play reading by American Blues Theater @ theater on your sofa, 7:00pm

WHAT: American Blues Theater presents a one-night-only live reading of On the Greenbelt by Karissa Murrell Myers, directed by Andrew Coopman. The reading will run about 2 hours and 15 minutes with a 10-minute intermission. A discussion will follow.

SO WHAT: Try as she might, Jules can’t shake the memories of the past that haunt her like a gin-soaked hangover as the day unravels the unspoken events surrounding her mother’s death. This is a serio-comic play that jumps between past and present. On the Greenbelt explores family, love, memory, and the question of “how do we process grief?” For more information, read our Backstage Guide in your browser or download pdf.

NOW WHAT: Buy tickets here or call 773-654-3103 until Friday at 3pm Central. Suggested donation is $10 or pay-what-you-can. Your Zoom link will be sent the day before the reading and again 1 hour before the reading starts. For any questions or to get on a waitlist, send an email.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, APRIL 30th & MAY 1st

WHAT: Beautiful music for your weekend

SO WHAT: Chicago Jazz String Summit, founded by critically acclaimed cellist and composer, ​Tomeka Reid,​ is a two-day music festival that showcases jazz, classical & experimental music. The Chicago Jazz String Summit aims to bring recognition to contemporary string music and to foster a creative platform for talented improvising string musicians to convene and to experiment.This year’s online gathering will feature two nights of fantastic performances and Saturday will be filled with a full day of workshops! Friday 4/30, 8pm Leyla McCalla (Cello) Judith Insell (Viola) with Joe Fonda (Bass) Sam Bardfeld (Violin) with Ches Smith (Drums) Brandee Younger (Harp)

Saturday 5/1, 8pm Artyom Manukyan (Cello) with Arman Jalalyan (Drum) Biliana Voutchkova (Violin) Endris Hassen (Masinqo) with Misale Legesse (Percussion) Miguel Atwood Ferguson (Electric Violin) with Greg Spero (Keys)

NOW WHAT: Tune into ESS’s streaming platform and enjoy the shows!

Extraordinary Popular Delusions and Women Take The Floor : Stephanie Lamprea @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! First up on Friday: Extraordinary Popular Delusions, with Mars Williams, Brian Sandstrom, Steve Hunt and Jim Baker bring a wild menagerie of sounds! Then on Saturday it’s Women Take The Floor as Stephanie Lamprea will perform works for solo voice and electronics by female composers, as well as vocal improvisation.

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in person seating tickets available for these shows!

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $49 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, APRIL 30rd – MAY 2nd



Pandemic Stories: 7 Tales of Love, Life and Loss by 2nd Act Players @ your favorite comfy viewing location

WHAT: Pandemic Stories is the spring production by Evanston’s 2nd Act Players. Seven 10-minute plays, the winners of the company’s 2021 new script competition, examine the impact of Covid-19 on people’s lives.

SO WHAT: Pandemic Stories are full video productions, with actors “offbook,” in costume and using props. The company uses video editing to give the illusion actors are in the same space when they are actually recorded separately. The seven plays and their playwrights are: Lunch Lady by Donna Latham; Second Acts, Second Helpings by John Mabey; What Good Did We See Today? by Cathrine Goldstein; Love in the Time of Covid-19 by Germaine Shames; [Brackets] by Craig Gustafson; The Birds Are Feeding Me by Rex McGregor; and To the Zoom and Back by Cindi Sansone-Braff.

NOW WHAT: The production can be viewed online at 7pm Friday and Saturday and 2pm Sunday through May 2 and on the company’s YouTube channel for another month. Tickets are $20; buy them on the 2nd Act Players’ website. The seven plays run about 90 minutes.

SUNDAY, MAY 2nd

The Virginian: The Radio Presentation @ WCGO Radio, on your favorite audio device, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

WHAT: The Virginian, a newly adapted radio play, airs Sunday, April 25, and Sunday, May 2, from 1 to 3pm on the Playtime with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall radio show.

SO WHAT: The original 1902 play by Owen Wister and Kirke LeShelle has been adapted by W.C. Turck and George Manisco and produced and directed by Manisco. The Virginian is a timeless love story, set in the Old West. Molly and the Virginian are from different worlds. He’s a cowboy with a duty to carry out swift justice in the lawlessness of a frontier territory. Molly is a school teacher transplanted from her East Coast sensibilities. This adaptation features a new twist on the classic story. The radio presentation features a cast of 20 actors from across Chicagoland and around the nation.

NOW WHAT: Tune in to WCGO Radio online or at 1590am or 95.9fm or go head to their Facebook page from 1 to 3pm on Sunday, April 25, or Sunday, May 2, to hear the new radio play. It’s Playtime Radio with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the cosiest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective:

NOW WHAT: The shows are free unless noted, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Gunda! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out films like Oscar nominated Documentary and Live Action Shorts, Another Round, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, The Great Green Wall, Gunda, Hope, Looking For A Lady with Fangs and a Mustache, The Man Who Sold His Skin, My Wonderful Wanda, Quo Vadis, Aida?; Shiva Baby, Slalom, Eric Rohmer’s Tales of the Four Seasons and more! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!