Preview: Defend Your Home in AmbitiousAlmighty: Kill Your Gods

Seeing trailers for Almighty: Kill Your Gods gave me an initial impression of something like Monster Hunter, with home base customization. But that doesn’t justice to the amount of ambition developer Runwild Entertainment has for this title.

Almighty: Kill Your Gods is an action role-playing game where you play as an “almighty” Alpha Hunter—a being with the power to rival the gods. Reborn after your home island was decimated by an attack by a deity, you turn from a scared little Jawa-looking creature into a fierce, clawed fighter. The Alpha Hunters are the protectors and providers for your people, so your job is to gather resources and kill enemies to complete objectives across multiple islands. You can do this solo, or with friends—though for this article, I only had a chance to play solo. According to Almighty’s expansive lore, the Alpha Hunters must seek a balance between fierceness and kindness, lest they become monsters themselves. That fierceness comes in the form of combat, while the “kindness” is represented by the home island management.

Combat is one of the main aspects of Almighty: Kill Your Gods. By default, you’ll be slicing enemies with your clawed gauntlets, and flinging large fireballs to take out groups of enemies. Different gear loadouts enable different playstyles—and you can even create your own classes. If you want to heal your friends, you can equip items that allow you to shoot a healing beam. If you want to stand on the front lines and soak up damage, you can equip items that allow you to project an energy field to protect yourself from incoming damage. You’ll face some truly huge enemies in Almighty: Kill Your Gods—and if you’re not careful, you can literally be swallowed whole where you’ll be digested if you can’t fight your way out.

One of the things you’re responsible for as a “protector” is gathering resources, and repairing/upgrading your home island. Each player gets their own home island, so you can visit your other friends’ islands to see how they’re shaping up. Your home island isn’t exactly a sanctuary, however: there will be times where you have to defend it from invading forces.

I’d love to say that, even though it’s in Early Access, Almighty: Kill Your Gods is extremely polished, but it definitely still feels in-development—my first impressions weren’t great. In fact, when playing using my entire first character I couldn’t figure out what to do in the game, and that’s because it was bugged and neither quests nor enemies were populating whatsoever. I was extremely confused until I started an entirely new character, and realized there were actually quests and objectives to accomplish. I was looking at the Steam store and community pages for Almighty: Kill Your Gods to see if anyone else has had similar issues, and I’ve seen all sorts of complaints from mundane bugs to characters wipes. Needless to say, it hasn’t left the best first impression. Of course, Almighty: Kill Your Gods is still in Early Access, so such bugs might be squished come time for its full release.

Since Almighty: Kill Your Gods is an Early Access title, that means it’s still in development—and according to the Early Access section on its store page, developer Runwild Entertainment plans to keep the game in Early Access for the next 7 to 12 months. In that time the developers plan to add more home island customization, enemies, loot, powers, as well as expanded social features and whole new, yet to be announced features. I’m sure they’ll be using that time to be ridding the game of any bugs and adding general polish—but time will tell.

Almighty: Kill Your Gods is definitely an ambitious game, but with a little way to go before it feels ready for mass consumption. It is definitely one I’ll be keeping an eye on though: I really dig its Eastern theme and it has a surprisingly interesting, and well thought out lore. With its co-op capabilities, I’m guessing Almighty: Kill Your Gods is more fun with friends—something I haven’t had a chance to try out, yet.

Almighty: Kill Your Gods is available now in Early Access for Steam.

If you like the video game, tabletop, or other technology content that Third Coast Review has to offer, consider donating to our Patreon. We are the only publication in Chicago that regularly reviews video games, and we cover lots of local Chicago-based events and more. If you want to contribute to our coverage of Chicago’s video game scene (and more) please consider becoming a patron. Your support enables us to continue to provide this type of content and more. Patreon.com/3CR

You can also catch us streaming games we’re reviewing and staff favorites on our Twitch channel.