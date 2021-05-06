Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 5/6 and Beyond

It’s Mother’s Day weekend and things are looking up! More venues are opening up now with limited capacity, shows scheduled for the near future, and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. We will continue posting mostly virtual events and listing in-person events, but in the coming weeks will be mixing the two a little more. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond!

So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance. Otherwise, let’s get on with your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands.

THURSDAY, MAY 6th

Hollyy @ Sleeping Village via Noon Chorus, the most chill spot in your place, 8:00pm and for the following 24hours

WHAT: Excellent show raising money for CIVL and Skatistan

SO WHAT: Hollyy is putting on some of the smooth jams that will grace your ears and while we can’t get together and listen to them live and in person just yet, this fundraiser is a great substitute. Raising money for CIVL (which supports local musicians and venues) and Skateistan (who is teaching children how to skateboard and leading youth outreach projects in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and South Africa), Holly will be dishing out a full hour of songs livestreamed from Sleeping Village!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 and go toward a great cause!! You have a full 24 hours to watch the broadcast so enjoy Holly throughout the next day

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, MAY 7th & MAY 8th

Kimmel/Ali/Harris and Artifacts @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 8:00pm & 10:00pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! First up on Friday Kimmel/Ali/Harris will be performing songs off their latest album Vivary ! Then on Saturday it’s Artifacts,the trio of Cellist Tomeka Reid, flutist Nicole Mitchell, and drummer Mike Reed performing two shows of their incredible jazz compositions! Be sure to look ahead at Constellations’ schedule because next week Wednesday will feature Angel Bat Dawid/Charles Joseph Smith & Marvin Tate/Johanna Brock in a show co-presented by Elastic Arts!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in person seating tickets available for these shows!

SATURDAY, MAY 8th

FitzGerald’s Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, 2pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages 2:00pm

WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and livestreaming it for all!

SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood at their patio and with their Stay at Home Concert Series! For the Stay at Home Concerts, artists will be playing live from the back of a pickup truck throughout that week’s chosen community, encouraging folks to stay home and watch from their porch or through their Facebook livestream. This weekend will feature a Fitzgerald’s Community Truck Concert with Jenny & Robin Bienemann in the Soputh Oak Park neighborhood!

NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook! If you live on the lucky block where the performance is held, watch from your property and maintain quarantine! Fitzgerald’s has also opened their doors and will have live music on their patio. Check out their listings.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

CineYouth 2021 @ Chicago Film Festival’s streaming Platform, the most cinematic place in your home, Various times

WHAT: A chance to see the next generation of filmmakers at CineYouth 2021

SO WHAT: CineYouth 2021 presents 14 international short film programs as well as panel discussions, live filmmaker Q&As, and more! There is so much to discover from these young filmmakers in a wide variety of genres, themes, and styles, giving you a fresh perspective on the world around us. Check out their full lineup of showings and panels to schedule your perfect film festival experience!

NOW WHAT: The programs are free! Just head over to Chicago Film Festival for links to the free virtual tickets!

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night