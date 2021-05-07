It’s Possibly the Last Bandcamp Friday, So Let’s Make It a Big One

And we’re here. It’s been over a full year of Bandcamp Fridays and we’ve possibly hit the end of the road of this incredible day. What started as a one-off event to help artists out during what we imagined would be a small snag of no touring or live music has evolve into a music lover’s tradition. With vaccinations on the rise and venues slowly opening up and starting to book tours, it makes sense that Bandcamp Friday is winding down. Their most recent post on the matter alludes to a few more music buying sprees in our future, but as of this post going live, there are no more scheduled Bandcamp Fridays.

Bandcamp Friday will be happening all day until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

As with every edition of this feature, we’ve added a few more local acts that we highly suggest you check out. And don’t forget to head over to your favorite artists’ Bandcamp pages and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support quality music! And for those of you who have meticulously curated Spotify playlists, we suggest using Merch Table to see what artists are on Bandcamp so you can support directly.

Below is our running list of Chicago-based acts we definitely think you should check out if you haven’t already! We also recommend you check out some of the great compilations that help support various causes. Quiet Pterodactyl’s Situation Chicago compilation benefits 25 venues in the city and has tracks for the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Ric Wilson, Girl K, Rich Jones, Ovef Ow, The Curls, and tons more! Situation Chicago 2, the upcoming followup compilation which we recently previewed, brings together 10 local acts to benefit CIVL! Warm Violet is a 46 (!) song comp that benefits Chicago Community Jail Support and features a plethora of artists you should be listening to anyway!

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.