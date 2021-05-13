GALLERY: Spring Fling–The Chicago Botanic Garden is in Full Bloom–Get Out and See It!

Spring is in the air–even if there’s sometimes a pretty stiff breeze coming with it lately. It’s beyond time to fling open the windows and start to get moving again, and Mid-May offers some pretty excellent blooms, even if we didn’t have to endure too many April showers. And if you want to stuff your eyes full of beautiful blossoms, we suggest a trip out to the Chicago Botanic Gardens.

We were able to get a sneak peek at what’s in bloom and what’s to come at the garden recently, but there’s more to explore every day, with fruit trees blossoming, tulips in every color of the rainbow, meadows full of daffodils and amazing collections of flowers and plants everywhere you turn, with the rose garden on deck to stun in just a few weeks.

Spring 2021 @ Chicago Botanic Gardens. Photos: Marielle Bokor

As of today, you’ll still need to pre-register to visit the Gardens and have a timed entry set. You must also wear masks in the public buildings at Chicago Botanic Garden which are currently open. In light of COVID-19 updates, we advise checking the Garden’s social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook or their website for the most up to date COVID-19 prevention measures being taken and what you need to know before you go, but we guarantee you there’s hardly a nicer, more colorful relaxing day in the sun you can have than when you’re touring the gardens, from the tranquility of the Malott Japanese Garden to the beautiful purples in the Circle Garden.

We couldn’t recommend a trip to the Chicago Botanic Garden more, especially now that we’re seeing warmer, sunnier weekends in our future!