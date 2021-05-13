Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 5/13 and Beyond

It’s another week closer to a fuller reopening of the city! More venues are opening up now with limited capacity, shows scheduled for the near future, and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. We will continue posting mostly virtual events and listing in-person events, but in the coming weeks will be mixing the two a little more. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond!

So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance. Otherwise, let’s get on with your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY, MAY 13th

CineYouth 2021 @ Chicago Film Festival’s streaming Platform, the most cinematic place in your home, Various times

WHAT: A chance to see the next generation of filmmakers at CineYouth 2021

SO WHAT: CineYouth 2021 presents 14 international short film programs as well as panel discussions, live filmmaker Q&As, and more! There is so much to discover from these young filmmakers in a wide variety of genres, themes, and styles, giving you a fresh perspective on the world around us. Check out their full lineup of showings and panels to schedule your perfect film festival experience!

NOW WHAT: The programs are free! Just head over to Chicago Film Festival for links to the free virtual tickets!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, MAY 14th – MAY 15th

Staged – Live Concerts from Home & Audiotree Live @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 8:00pm

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: Audio tree has been providing some quality live session to music fans for years, letting artist do their thing right from Audiotree’s studio. In addition to their live in studio sessions, Audiotree added amazing live shows from the Lincoln Hall stage last year with tons of fan fare! These livestreams are filled with all the lights and stage presence you remember, but for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live music. This week features some great acts from the hip hop bangers of Mother Nature on Friday (May 14), the genre bouncing master and energetic presence of NNAMDÏ on Saturday (May 15), and then Wednesday (May 19th) will see the fuzzy bedroom rock of Casters and special show with Jamie Lenman | Separation Event!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $14 for these great shows and are only available a short time after airing

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, MAY 14th – MAY 16th

Black Diamond/Beau O’Reilly Album Release/Josephine Foster@ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 8:00pm & 10:00pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! First up on Friday Black Diamond will be delivering their fantastic spontaneous sound from the Constellation crowd both in person and thos at home!! Saturday will feature Beau O’Reilly performing songs of his latest album Thrifty! And then Sunday sees Josephine Foster play some songs she composed when living in Chicago in the early aughts alongside track alongside track from Faithful Fairy Harmony (2018, Fire Records) and No Harm Done. Michael Zerang will join her for a couple songs in this set. Be sure to look ahead at Constellations’ schedule because next week Wednesday will feature Keisha Janae/Ben Lamar Gay & Ayako Kato/Jason Roebkein a show co-presented by Elastic Arts!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in person seating tickets available for the weekend shows!

SATURDAY, MAY 15th

FitzGerald’s Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages 2:00pm

WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and livestreaming it for all!

SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood at their patio and with their Stay at Home Concert Series! For the Stay at Home Concerts, artists will be playing live from the back of a pickup truck throughout that week’s chosen community, encouraging folks to stay home and watch from their porch or through their Facebook livestream. This weekend will feature a Fitzgerald’s Community Truck Concert with Ian Leith in the North Oak Park neighborhood!

NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook! If you live on the lucky block where the performance is held, watch from your property and maintain quarantine! Fitzgerald’s has also opened their doors and will have live music on their patio. Check out their listings.

OTVLIVE Premieres @ OTVLIVE’s streaming platform, the most engaging place in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Open Television is a platform for intersectional pilots and series, supporting Chicago artists in producing and exhibiting indie series.

SO WHAT: Throughout May, OTVLIVE will be releasing a live to tape broadcast of new and exciting shows that show just how diverse and unique the world around us is. From experimaental content to educational and talks show fun, this series is a great chance to to discover something new! Checkout the lineup below!

May 15 – Beyond the Bias (Experimental) – An experimental show exploring the interconnection of fashion art through the process of two Chicago-based creators.

May 22 – Sexuality Out Loud (Education) – A deep dive variety show that aims to let young people have deeper conversations about sex, sexuality, and reproductive justice.

May 29 – That Shit’s Trans (Talkshow) – Diva Latina Irregular Girl invites one trans guest to discuss a formative piece of media that was DEFINITELY trans – even if it isn’t!

NOW WHAT: The shows are free! Register for the ones you want and follow the links for a great show on Saturday!

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $49 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

SATURDAY, MAY 15th & 16th



Chicago Market for Makers @ Artifact Events, 4325 N Ravenswood Ave, 11:00am – 5:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: An in-person market for you to enjoy safely!

SO WHAT: Discover 50+ local and national makers/emerging brands while enjoying themed photo walls, a free DIY Bracelet Experience, a tote bag to place all your goodies!

NOW WHAT: Time Slot Tickets are $7 per person ($10 at the door) and $15 for a VIP ticket which included an upgraded tote, boxed water bottle, and a Preview hour on Saturday (10am – 11am)

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night