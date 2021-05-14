Chicago Farmers Market Season Hits Full Stride

The Chicago farmers market season opened on May 1 — a delightful and welcome return to normalcy. And with this weekend’s opening days, almost every high-profile market — and many of the cozier neighborhood markets — will be buzzing with activity.
The city-run Chicago City Markets kick off their season Saturday morning (May 15) with the year’s debut of the Division Street City Market, located at the north edge of downtown (link the addresses in the listings below for maps and directions). Daley Plaza Market, the flagship of Chicago City Markets, will be held on Thursdays starting May 27.
Also kicking off their selling seasons Saturday are 61st Street Farmers Market, located in the Hyde Park/Woodlawn area with a major social mission and Urban Growers Collective’s South Chicago Farmers Market. Sunday brings the opening of Wicker Park Farmers Market, just steps from the Damen Blue Line station.
Here’s the rundown of the region’s farmers markets through next Friday:
Saturday, May 15
Division Street City Market, 100 W. Division St., Chicago
7 a.m. to noon
Downers Grove Farmers Market, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove
7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Downtown Evanston Farmers Market, 1800 Maple Ave., Evanston
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grayslake Farmers Market, 201 Center St., Grayslake
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Green City Market Lincoln Park, 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Homewood Farmers Market, 18020 Martin Ave., Homewood
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kankakee Farmers Market, S. Schuyler Ave. & Merchant St., Kankakee
8 a.m. to noon
Palatine Farmers Market, Smith and Wood Sts. (Train Station), Palatine
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Park Forest Farmers Market, 152 Main St., Park Forest
7 a.m to noon
61st Street Farmers Market, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Chicago
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
South Chicago Farmers Market, 9000 S. Mackinaw St., Chicago
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Lincoln Park Farmers Market, 2001 N. Orchard St., Chicago
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Woodstock Farmers Market, Historic Woodstock Square, Woodstock
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 16
Logan Square Farmers Market, 3107 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
95th Street Farmers Market, 1835 W. 95th St., Chicago
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vegan Paradise, 1400 W. 46th St., Chicago
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wicker Park Farmers Market, 1425 N. Damen Ave.,Chicago
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
Lincoln Square Tuesday Market, W. Leland & N. Lincoln Aves., Chicago
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
Andersonville Farmers Market, 1500 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Green City Wednesday Market, 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Palos Heights Farmers Market, 12217 S. Harlem Ave., Palos Heights
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Uptown Farmers Market, W. Wilson Ave. & Broadway, Chicago
2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
LaGrange Farmers Market, 53 S. LaGrange Rd., LaGrange
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lincoln Square Thursday Market, W. Leland & N. Lincoln Aves., Chicago
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Growing Home Wood Street Farm Stand, 5814 S. Wood, Chicago
Noon to 6 p.m.
Check out my newsletter, Local Food Forum, for news about Chicago’s food community.
Leave a Reply