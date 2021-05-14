Food

Chicago Farmers Market Season Hits Full Stride

By on

Andersonville Farmers Market in northeast Chicago opened for the season on Wednesday, May 12. Photo: Bob Benenson

 

The Chicago farmers market season opened on May 1 — a delightful and welcome return to normalcy. And with this weekend’s opening days, almost every high-profile market — and many of the cozier neighborhood markets — will be buzzing with activity.

The city-run Chicago City Markets kick off their season Saturday morning (May 15) with the year’s debut of the Division Street City Market, located at the north edge of downtown (link the addresses in the listings below for maps and directions). Daley Plaza Market, the flagship of Chicago City Markets, will be held on Thursdays starting May 27.

Also kicking off their selling seasons Saturday are 61st Street Farmers Market, located in the Hyde Park/Woodlawn area with a major social mission and Urban Growers Collective’s South Chicago Farmers Market. Sunday brings the opening of Wicker Park Farmers Market, just steps from the Damen Blue Line station.

Here’s the rundown of the region’s farmers markets through next Friday:

Green City Market, at the south end of Lincoln Park, helped kick off the season on Saturday, May 1. The market also holds a Wednesday session each week. Photo: Bob Benenson

Saturday, May 15

Division Street City Market100 W. Division St., Chicago

7 a.m. to noon

Downers Grove Farmers Market5001 Main St., Downers Grove

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Evanston Farmers Market1800 Maple Ave., Evanston

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grayslake Farmers Market201 Center St., Grayslake

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Green City Market Lincoln Park1817 N. Clark St., Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Homewood Farmers Market18020 Martin Ave., Homewood

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kankakee Farmers MarketS. Schuyler Ave. & Merchant St., Kankakee

8 a.m. to noon

Palatine Farmers MarketSmith and Wood Sts. (Train Station), Palatine

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Park Forest Farmers Market152 Main St., Park Forest

7 a.m to noon

61st Street Farmers Market6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Chicago

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Chicago Farmers Market9000 S. Mackinaw St., Chicago

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lincoln Park Farmers Market2001 N. Orchard St., Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodstock Farmers MarketHistoric Woodstock Square, Woodstock

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

Sunday, May 16

Logan Square Farmers Market3107 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

95th Street Farmers Market1835 W. 95th St., Chicago

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vegan Paradise1400 W. 46th St., Chicago

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wicker Park Farmers Market1425 N. Damen Ave.,Chicago

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Convenience is the word for Lincoln Square Farmers Market, just steps from the Western Brown line station on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons. Photo: Bob Benenson

Tuesday, May 18

Lincoln Square Tuesday MarketW. Leland & N. Lincoln Aves., Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

Andersonville Farmers Market1500 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Green City Wednesday Market1817 N. Clark St., Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Palos Heights Farmers Market12217 S. Harlem Ave., Palos Heights

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Uptown Farmers MarketW. Wilson Ave. & Broadway, Chicago

2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

 

Thursday, May 21

LaGrange Farmers Market53 S. LaGrange Rd., LaGrange

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lincoln Square Thursday MarketW. Leland & N. Lincoln Aves., Chicago

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Growing Home Wood Street Farm Stand5814 S. Wood, Chicago

Noon to 6 p.m.

