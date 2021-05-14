Chicago Farmers Market Season Hits Full Stride

The Chicago farmers market season opened on May 1 — a delightful and welcome return to normalcy. And with this weekend’s opening days, almost every high-profile market — and many of the cozier neighborhood markets — will be buzzing with activity.

The city-run Chicago City Markets kick off their season Saturday morning (May 15) with the year’s debut of the Division Street City Market, located at the north edge of downtown (link the addresses in the listings below for maps and directions). Daley Plaza Market, the flagship of Chicago City Markets, will be held on Thursdays starting May 27.

Also kicking off their selling seasons Saturday are 61st Street Farmers Market, located in the Hyde Park/Woodlawn area with a major social mission and Urban Growers Collective’s South Chicago Farmers Market. Sunday brings the opening of Wicker Park Farmers Market, just steps from the Damen Blue Line station.

Here’s the rundown of the region’s farmers markets through next Friday:

Saturday, May 15

7 a.m. to noon

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to noon

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7 a.m to noon

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 6 p.m.

