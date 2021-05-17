Festival Season 2021: Pitchfork Music Festival Announces Dates and Lineup!

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to coming in. With everything going on concerning the pandemic, it’s easy to forget that festival season is a thing. Especially since it’s been pushed further into fall territory than usual. It’s been a long journey and there is still a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve and this year’s festival season goes off with out a hitch! Remember to adhere to both the city’s and the festival’s COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience

Today Pitchfork Music Festival revealed the lineup for this year’s festival! After the unfortunate need to cancel last year’s 15th anniversary due to the pandemic, the fest is back and will take over Union Park from September 10th to the 12th for a full weekend of stellar performances. This year’s headliners include the guitar smashing Phoebe Bridgers, rock queen St. Vincent, and R&B/hip hop/soul legend Erykh Badu.

This year’s fest keeps quite a few of last year’s cancelled lineup. It’s unfortunate that the anniversary branding is completely gone, but the lineup maintains the quality you’d expect from Pitchfork Music Festival. As always there’s tons of local acts (including DEHD, Divino Niño,DJ Nate, Jamila Woods, Horsegirl, KeiyaA, and while they started the band in New York, you can toss in Oak Park natives The Fiery Furnaces) and incredible touring bands (including Angel Olsen, Big Thief, Animal Collective, Kim Gordon, Thundercat, Erykah Badu,Flying Lotus and many more!) that make Pitchfork Music Festival one of the most interesting fests in town.

Check out their full lineup below and snag you tickets now! Single day passes are $90 ($160 for plus) and 3-day passes for $195 ($385 for Plus)! Pitchfork Music Festival will be requiring that festival-goers 12 years old and older provide proof of COVID Vaccination or a negative PCR test within 24 hours of each festival day. The fest will also be requiring masks be worn on all festival grounds and can only be removed when eating or drinking.

Friday, September 10 Phoebe Bridgers Big Thief Animal Collective The Fiery Furnaces Yaeji black midi Hop Along Kelly Lee Owens Ela Minus DEHD The Soft Pink Truth DJ Nate Dogleg Armand Hammer

Saturday, September 11

St. Vincent Angel Olsen Kim Gordon Ty Segall & Freedom Band Waxahatchee Jay Electronica Jamila Woods Georgia Anne Muldrow Faye Webster Amaarae Maxo Kream Divino Niño Bartees Strange Horsegirl

Sunday, July 19 Erykah Badu Flying Lotus Thundercat Danny Brown Cat Power Andy Shauf Caroline Polachek Yves Tumor The Weather Station Mariah the Scientist oso oso KeiyaA Special Interest Cassandra Jenkins



Did you enjoy reading this festival announcement? Third Coast Review is one of 43 local independent media that are members of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance. You can help #savechicagomedia by donating to our 2021 campaign. Here’s our CIMA website where you can donate to all or select your favorites to receive donations.