Festival Season 2021: Riot Fest Unveils Their First Look at This Year’s Festival!

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to coming in. With everything going on concerning the pandemic, it’s easy to forget that festival season is a thing. Especially since it’s been pushed further into fall territory than usual. It’s been a long journey and there is still a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve and this year’s festival season goes off with out a hitch! Remember to adhere to both the city’s and the festival’s COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience.

Last week, Riot Fest revealed a huge chunk of their 2021 lineup! As with many festivals, there is a lot of crossover from last year’s postponed show and a notable missing name. My Chemical Romance opted to move their Riot Fest date over to 2022, but that won’t stop the rest of the lineup from being pretty damn great.

Riot Fest will be returning to Douglass Park from September 17th to the 19th! Headliners announced so far include local legends The Smashing Pumpkins, the always fun rap duo Run the Jewels and the most recent addition to the lineup: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Nine Inch Nails,! The rest of the lineup stacks up to those names as well with Mike Patton pulling double duty with Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, the perfect weirdness of Devo, the ever present GWAR, and the Pixies. There’s also a fair amount of local acts like hip hop superstars Lupe Fiasco and Vic Mensa; indie rock favorites Ratboys, Beach Bunny, and Hospital Bracelet (although there is a bit of band turmoil going on with Hospital Bracelet right now); and the down right loud and incredible sounds of Melkbelly and Ganser, and so many more! You can check out the rest of the lineup at the Riot Fest website or on the lineup image below!

Since many of the 2020 ticket holders likely converted their passes for this year, the three day passes for the Riot Fest sold out very quickly (although for any high rollers, the Ultimate VIP $1600 passes are still available). Single day passes will be available later this week and even more bands will be announced! We will update this page once the prices and availability is announced. Safety measures regarding COVID-19, which are a top priority to the festival, will be frequently updated, as directed by local health and public safety officials.

