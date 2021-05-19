Festival Season 2021: Lollapalooza Confirms Return and Announces Their Lineup

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to coming in. With everything going on concerning the pandemic, it’s easy to forget that festival season is a thing. Especially since it’s been pushed further into fall territory than usual. It’s been a long journey and there is still a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve and this year’s festival season goes off with out a hitch! Remember to adhere to both the city’s and the festival’s COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience!

Ah Lollapalooza. After months of speculation of what the behemoth of a music festival would do this year it’s finally official. Lollapalooza will be returning to Grant Park on July 29th thru August 1st (yup it’s still four days) and will be running at full capacity.

There are definitely a lot of pros and cons concerning a full capacity Lolla this year. First is obviously the concerns with the ongoing pandemic. Lollapalooza has stated that it will be adhering to strict COVID guidelines including requiring attendees to present proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests within 24 of each festival day. It still feels like a daunting task to stay on top of its 100,000+ per day attendees and we all know how impossible social distancing is when you’re in the thick of it. But there is a lot to be said of the positives that come with a festival of this size to local businesses that has been pretty much shut down during the pandemic. It’s incredibly tricky ground and to be fully on one side or the other would be disingenuous. Check out the slightly awkward announcement video below (and by slightly I mean incredibly)

It’s happening. @Lollapalooza returns. In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities. Get vaxxed. #OpenChicago pic.twitter.com/yQCSyYJQiz — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 18, 2021

The lineup this year includes headliners Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator, and Miley Cyrus. As always the undercard has some fantastic acts including Jpegmafia, Orville Peck, Princess Nokia, and tons more. And while the local acts aren’t as high as we would like, there are few sprinkled in including Drama, Whitney, Mick Jenkins, Tobi Lou, and Rookie.

Tickets are $350 for the four day (seriously, it too many days) general admission pass, $650 for the GA+, $1500 for VIP, and $4200 for Platinum. You can check out the rest of the linuo in the image below.