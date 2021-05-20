Can You Spare a Few Bucks? Time to Chip in to Support Local Media

We’re in the second week of our second annual fundraiser to #SaveChicagoMedia. You can read all about it and make a donation right now at the website for the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA).

Third Coast Review is one of 43 independent Chicago-area media outlets that are joining forces to raise funds in a month-long campaign that runs until June 11. The for-profit and nonprofit organizations represent a wide cross-section of community media in the city and nearby suburbs. You may follow Chicago Music Guide or listen to queer and independent music on e3 Radio—or cheer on the investigations of Injustice Watch and Invisible Institute—or you may look forward to reading about your own community in Skyline, Inside Booster or other Inside Publications. We hope you look forward to movie and video game reviews in Third Coast Review. Whatever your taste, Chicago’s indie media are feeding your needs for news and commentary. And all 43 of us need your help. You can find info about all 43 on our website.

Many local media suffered severe losses during the pandemic and the need is even greater than it was last year, when we held our first fundraising campaign. Last year, more than 1,000 individuals donated, with two-thirds opting to support all outlets. media voices.

You can give to one of us or all of us at savechicagomedia.org. The website offers the option to donate one amount to be split evenly among all of the outlets, or you can select one or more outlets to give a specific amount. For instance, you can give $43 and we’d each get $1. Or you can donate $43 to your favorite four and we’d each get $10.75. Give a few bucks or give a chunk of bucks—whatever works for you.

The campaign was organized and is coordinated by CIMA, a project launched in 2019 by the Chicago Reader. Our 68 partners in the alliance include traditional print newspapers, independently produced podcasts, dynamic video production studios, and nonprofit newsrooms focusing on key issues that affect the fabric of the city. CIMA coordinates revenue projects to assist in strengthening the local media landscape.

Check out our one-minute animated campaign video below, also available in Spanish, Polish, and Arabic by multiple members of the alliance. The video was produced by Emma Kumer and Haley Tweedell created other designs for the campaign; Doejo donated the website design, and Amber Huff created the digital and print advertising campaigns. The campaign hashtag is #SaveChicagoMedia.