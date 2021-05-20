Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 5/20 and Beyond

It’s another week closer to a fuller reopening of the city! More venues are opening up now with limited capacity, shows scheduled for the near future, and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. We will continue posting mostly virtual events and listing in-person events, but in the coming weeks will be mixing the two a little more. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond! So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.

Before we jump into our event recommendations, we want to remind you that Third Coast Review is one of 43 local independent media that are members of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance. You can help #savechicagomedia by donating to our 2021 campaign. Here’s our CIMA website where you can donate to all or select your favorites to receive donations.

Now, let’s get on with your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend

FRIDAY, MAY 21st

Get Vaccinated @ Theater Wit, 1229 W Belmont, 2:00pm – 7:00pm,

WHAT: Let’s get back together and celebrate performance artists. The program will feature dance, magic, puppetry, stand-up comedy, performance art and more.

SO WHAT: Light bites, nonalcoholic beverages and shots of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine (the one-shot vaccine) are on the menu for all. Plus you can get your very own professional vaccination headshot, courtesy of Maia Rosenfeld Photography.

NOW WHAT: Pre-register or just drop in Friday, May 21, between 2pm and 7pm at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont.

STAGED – Live Shows from Home & Audiotree Live @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 8:00pm

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: Audiotree has been providing some quality live sessions to music fans for years, letting artists do their thing right from Audiotree’s studio. In addition to their live in-studio sessions, Audiotree added amazing live shows from the Lincoln Hall stage last year with tons of fan fare! These livestreams are filled with all the lights and stage presence you remember, but for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live shows. CHeck out this week’s lineup below

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 for Hey Riddle RiddleSTAGED show and are only available a short time after airing. Audiotree sessions are always free!

FRIDAY & BEYOND, MAY 21st – JUNE 6th



The 9th Annual Pivot Arts Festival: Reimagining Utopia @ Your favorite streaming device and Various locarions around Chicago, Various Times

WHAT: A celebration of contemporary performance

SO WHAT: This year’s Pivot Arts Festival presents 12 selected artists and artistic groups commissioned to create video installations or short, live works responding to the theme of a better world post-pandemic. The performances will take place either in person will safety precautions or virtually throughout the festival. You can check out the lineup of performances over on their website!

NOW WHAT: Head over to the Pivots Arts website and start scheduling your festival experience!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, MAY 21st – MAY 23rd

Ethan Philion Quartet / Keefe Jackson Trio with Tomeka Reid, Jason Roebke / Twin Talk @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 8:00pm & 10:00pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! First up on Friday The Ethan Philion Quartet will be presenting a set of music sponsored by the International Society of Bassists. ! Saturday will feature long-term collaborators Keefe Jackson Trio with Tomeka Reid, Jason Roebketrying to find the balance between improvising and composing! And then Sunday Twin Talk will perform their elastic, spontaneous, and open improvisational music. Be sure to look ahead at Constellation’s schedule because next week Wednesday will feature Nick Mazzarella / Hamid Drake, a show co-presented by Elastic Arts!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in-person seating tickets available for the weekend shows!

SATURDAY, MAY 22nd

ComEd’s 7th annual Switch on Summer @ ComEd’s Facebook, the most summery room in your home, 2:00pm

WHAT: Kick off summer from home!

SO WHAT: ComEd’s 7th annual Switch on Summer celebrates the start of season by turning on Chicago’s iconic Buckingham Fountain! ComEd will be bringing the summer tradition to the comfort of your home. This livestream event featuring special guest appearances, including WGN-TV Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez, and music by Papo Santiago y su Orquesta, curated by the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center.

NOW WHAT: Head over to ComEd’s Facebook to catch the show starting at 2:00pm

OTVLIVE Premieres @ OTVLIVE’s streaming platform, the most engaging place in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Open Television is a platform for intersectional pilots and series, supporting Chicago artists in producing and exhibiting indie series.

SO WHAT: Throughout May, OTVLIVE will be releasing a live to tape broadcast of new and exciting shows that show just how diverse and unique the world around us is. From experimaental content to educational and talks show fun, this series is a great chance to to discover something new! Checkout the lineup below!

May 22 – Sexuality Out Loud (Education) – A deep dive variety show that aims to let young people have deeper conversations about sex, sexuality, and reproductive justice.

May 29 – That Shit’s Trans (Talkshow) – Diva Latina Irregular Girl invites one trans guest to discuss a formative piece of media that was DEFINITELY trans – even if it isn’t!

NOW WHAT: The shows are free! Register for the ones you want and follow the links for a great show on Saturday!

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $49 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with The Perfect Candidate, Dazed and Confused, Don’t Panic, and Music Box Garden Movies like Candyman and Rush Hour! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! Check out films like About Endlessness, Berlin Alexanderplatz, The County, Los Hermanos – The Brothers, In Silico, Lust for Gold: A Race Against Time, My Wonderful Wanda, The Paper Tigers, Paris Calligrammes, Perfumes, Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement, Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm, The Room, Shiva Baby, There is No Evil, Wet Season, and more! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!