Chicago Markets This Week: Desperately Seeking Strawberries

One of the best things about farmers markets at the peak of the season is the rainbow of colors in that beautiful, fresh, local produce. We aren’t quite there yet, even though healthy, sustainably produced local products are offered in the many markets that have opened across Chicagoland.
Thanks to seasonal products such as radishes and the growing supply of delicious hothouse heirloom tomatoes, there is some visual variety. But the color scheme is predominantly green: lettuces, greens, spring onions, green garlic, and more.
So while we always wait with bated breath this time of year for the arrival of strawberries — the first local fruit to hit the markets en masse — we also need that beautiful red to add to the variety of the living still life of the farmers market. If you spot strawberries at any of the farmers markets within our reach, please let us know!
Four markets are opening for the season this week, including the much-anticipated return of the Daley Plaza City Market, which went dark last year because of COVID-related restrictions.
In the meantime, hit these markets this week, and as we Michigan State alums like to say, Go Green!
Chicago Metro Farmers Market Schedule
Saturday, May 22
Division Street City Market, 100 W. Division St., Chicago
7 a.m. to noon
Downers Grove Farmers Market, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove
7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Downtown Evanston Farmers Market, 1800 Maple Ave., Evanston
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grayslake Farmers Market, 201 Center St., Grayslake
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Green City Market Lincoln Park, 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Homewood Farmers Market, 18020 Martin Ave., Homewood
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kankakee Farmers Market, S. Schuyler Ave. & Merchant St., Kankakee
8 a.m. to noon
Oak Park Farmers Market, 460 Lake St., Oak Park
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Palatine Farmers Market, Smith and Wood Sts. (Train Station), Palatine
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Park Forest Farmers Market, 152 Main St., Park Forest
7 a.m to noon
61st Street Farmers Market, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Chicago
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
South Chicago Farmers Market, 9000 S. Mackinaw St., Chicago
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Lincoln Park Farmers Market, 2001 N. Orchard St., Chicago
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Woodstock Farmers Market, Historic Woodstock Square, Woodstock
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Logan Square Farmers Market, 3107 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
95th Street Farmers Market, 1835 W. 95th St., Chicago
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vegan Paradise, 1400 W. 46th St., Chicago
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wicker Park Farmers Market, 1425 N. Damen Ave.,Chicago
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Lincoln Square Tuesday Market, W. Leland & N. Lincoln Aves., Chicago
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Andersonville Farmers Market, 1500 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Green City Wednesday Market, 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Palos Heights Farmers Market, 12217 S. Harlem Ave., Palos Heights
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Uptown Farmers Market, W. Wilson Ave. & Broadway, Chicago
2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Daley Plaza City Market, 55 W. Washington St., Chicago
7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LaGrange Farmers Market, 53 S. LaGrange Rd., LaGrange
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lincoln Square Thursday Market, W. Leland & N. Lincoln Aves., Chicago
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Growing Home Wood Street Farm Stand, 5814 S. Wood, Chicago
Noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Division Street City Market, 100 W. Division St., Chicago
7 a.m. to noon
Downers Grove Farmers Market, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove
7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Downtown Evanston Farmers Market, 1800 Maple Ave., Evanston
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grayslake Farmers Market, 201 Center St., Grayslake
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Green City Market Lincoln Park, 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Homewood Farmers Market, 18020 Martin Ave., Homewood
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Huntley Farmers Market, 11704 Coral St., Huntley
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kankakee Farmers Market, S. Schuyler Ave. & Merchant St., Kankakee
8 a.m. to noon
Oak Park Farmers Market, 460 Lake St., Oak Park
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Palatine Farmers Market, Smith and Wood Sts. (Train Station), Palatine
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Park Forest Farmers Market, 152 Main St., Park Forest
7 a.m to noon
61st Street Farmers Market, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Chicago
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
South Chicago Farmers Market, 9000 S. Mackinaw St., Chicago
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Lincoln Park Farmers Market, 2001 N. Orchard St., Chicago
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Woodstock Farmers Market, Historic Woodstock Square, Woodstock
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
Logan Square Farmers Market, 3107 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
95th Street Farmers Market, 1835 W. 95th St., Chicago
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vegan Paradise, 1400 W. 46th St., Chicago
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wicker Park Farmers Market, 1425 N. Damen Ave.,Chicago
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click links below to find other regional markets at:
Illinois Farmers Market Association
Michigan Farmers Market Association
Wisconsin Farmers Market Association
