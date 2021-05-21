Chicago Markets This Week: Desperately Seeking Strawberries

One of the best things about farmers markets at the peak of the season is the rainbow of colors in that beautiful, fresh, local produce. We aren’t quite there yet, even though healthy, sustainably produced local products are offered in the many markets that have opened across Chicagoland.

Thanks to seasonal products such as radishes and the growing supply of delicious hothouse heirloom tomatoes, there is some visual variety. But the color scheme is predominantly green: lettuces, greens, spring onions, green garlic, and more.

So while we always wait with bated breath this time of year for the arrival of strawberries — the first local fruit to hit the markets en masse — we also need that beautiful red to add to the variety of the living still life of the farmers market. If you spot strawberries at any of the farmers markets within our reach, please let us know!

Four markets are opening for the season this week, including the much-anticipated return of the Daley Plaza City Market, which went dark last year because of COVID-related restrictions.

In the meantime, hit these markets this week, and as we Michigan State alums like to say, Go Green!

Chicago Metro Farmers Market Schedule

Saturday, May 22

7 a.m. to noon

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to noon

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7 a.m to noon

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

7 a.m. to noon

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to noon

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7 a.m to noon

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click links below to find other regional markets at:

Illinois Farmers Market Association

Indiana Grown

Michigan Farmers Market Association

Wisconsin Farmers Market Association

