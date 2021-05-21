Food

Chicago Markets This Week: Desperately Seeking Strawberries

One of the best things about farmers markets at the peak of the season is the rainbow of colors in that beautiful, fresh, local produce. We aren’t quite there yet, even though healthy, sustainably produced local products are offered in the many markets that have opened across Chicagoland.

Thanks to seasonal products such as radishes and the growing supply of delicious hothouse heirloom tomatoes, there is some visual variety. But the color scheme is predominantly green: lettuces, greens, spring onions, green garlic, and more.

So while we always wait with bated breath this time of year for the arrival of strawberries — the first local fruit to hit the markets en masse — we also need that beautiful red to add to the variety of the living still life of the farmers market. If you spot strawberries at any of the farmers markets within our reach, please let us know!

Four markets are opening for the season this week, including the much-anticipated return of the Daley Plaza City Market, which went dark last year because of COVID-related restrictions.

In the meantime, hit these markets this week, and as we Michigan State alums like to say, Go Green!

 

Chicago Metro Farmers Market Schedule

Saturday, May 22

Division Street City Market100 W. Division St., Chicago

7 a.m. to noon

Downers Grove Farmers Market5001 Main St., Downers Grove

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Evanston Farmers Market1800 Maple Ave., Evanston

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grayslake Farmers Market201 Center St., Grayslake

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Green City Market Lincoln Park1817 N. Clark St., Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Homewood Farmers Market18020 Martin Ave., Homewood

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kankakee Farmers MarketS. Schuyler Ave. & Merchant St., Kankakee

8 a.m. to noon

Oak Park Farmers Market460 Lake St., Oak Park

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Palatine Farmers MarketSmith and Wood Sts. (Train Station), Palatine

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Park Forest Farmers Market152 Main St., Park Forest

7 a.m to noon

61st Street Farmers Market6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Chicago

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Chicago Farmers Market9000 S. Mackinaw St., Chicago

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lincoln Park Farmers Market2001 N. Orchard St., Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodstock Farmers MarketHistoric Woodstock Square, Woodstock

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Logan Square Farmers Market3107 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

95th Street Farmers Market1835 W. 95th St., Chicago

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vegan Paradise1400 W. 46th St., Chicago

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wicker Park Farmers Market1425 N. Damen Ave.,Chicago

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You just don’t see things like this at your supermarket.

 

Tuesday, May 25

Lincoln Square Tuesday MarketW. Leland & N. Lincoln Aves., Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Andersonville Farmers Market1500 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Green City Wednesday Market1817 N. Clark St., Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Palos Heights Farmers Market12217 S. Harlem Ave., Palos Heights

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Uptown Farmers MarketW. Wilson Ave. & Broadway, Chicago

2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Daley Plaza City Market, 55 W. Washington St., Chicago

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LaGrange Farmers Market53 S. LaGrange Rd., LaGrange

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lincoln Square Thursday MarketW. Leland & N. Lincoln Aves., Chicago

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Growing Home Wood Street Farm Stand5814 S. Wood, Chicago

Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Division Street City Market100 W. Division St., Chicago

7 a.m. to noon

Downers Grove Farmers Market5001 Main St., Downers Grove

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Evanston Farmers Market1800 Maple Ave., Evanston

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grayslake Farmers Market201 Center St., Grayslake

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Green City Market Lincoln Park1817 N. Clark St., Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Homewood Farmers Market18020 Martin Ave., Homewood

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Huntley Farmers Market, 11704 Coral St., Huntley

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kankakee Farmers MarketS. Schuyler Ave. & Merchant St., Kankakee

8 a.m. to noon

Oak Park Farmers Market460 Lake St., Oak Park

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Palatine Farmers MarketSmith and Wood Sts. (Train Station), Palatine

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Park Forest Farmers Market152 Main St., Park Forest

7 a.m to noon

61st Street Farmers Market6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Chicago

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Chicago Farmers Market9000 S. Mackinaw St., Chicago

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lincoln Park Farmers Market2001 N. Orchard St., Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodstock Farmers MarketHistoric Woodstock Square, Woodstock

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

Logan Square Farmers Market3107 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

95th Street Farmers Market1835 W. 95th St., Chicago

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vegan Paradise1400 W. 46th St., Chicago

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wicker Park Farmers Market1425 N. Damen Ave.,Chicago

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click links below to find other regional markets at:

Illinois Farmers Market Association

Indiana Grown

Michigan Farmers Market Association

Wisconsin Farmers Market Association

