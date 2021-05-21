Review: If Not a Deep Dive Into Her Life and Work, All I Know So Far Showcases P!nk’s Immense Talent and Parenting Skills

P!nk (real name: Alecia Moore) is an artist whose music I’ve always enjoyed, yet I’ve never purchased or streamed a single album or song by her because her work is always on the radio, her videos play frequently on channels that still play videos, and she seems to be a part of every music awards show in existence. I’ve read many an interview with her over the years, and always found her refreshingly outspoken and keenly aware of the dirty ways of the world and music industry. And while she’s released a handful of concert films straight to home video, I believe P!nk: All I Know So Far is the first full-fledged documentary that attempts to capture the “real” her, which is to say the wife, mother, acrobat, boss, as well as a performer.

Directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film follows P!nk as she begins her massive 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, the first leg of which ends with two nights at Wembley Stadium—shows that she is very nervous about, considering that a combined 140,000-plus fans will see her across the two shows. To make things just a bit more unusual, she has also decided that she does not want to leave her family (husband and former motocross competitor Carey Hart, and their two children) behind while she’s gone for months on end. So the film shows how this little nuclear family finds a way to make a global tour and parenting work side by side, which may not seem like the most rock ’n’ roll thing to do, but P!nk makes it look both good and exhausting.

A combination of extensive rehearsal footage, home movies, interviews with the entire crew, and a whole lot of musical performances, All I Know So Far is a fairly personal affair that manages to capture the unique struggle it is for a female artist who happens to want it all. P!nk has a sense of humor about how much she struggles but is fully aware that her struggle comes with a support team and the privilege that accompanies success and wealth. But that doesn’t mean her lack of sleep isn’t real. She’s running a mid-sized business every day she’s on tour.

She hints at a rough childhood and at troubles that she and Hart once had (for years, they were notorious for being an on-again/off-again couple), but very little of that is explored in detail. The film also doesn’t dig particularly deep into her creative process, but this isn’t really that kind of movie; it’s meant to be a document of a specific period of her life and career. Many people are aware that during her shows, P!nk often is propelled into the air over the audiences, either on wires or aerial silks, and there’s a great deal of that shown toward the end of the film that makes you realize those moments in the air are one of the few times when she is alone and can’t hear anyone else’s needs or demands. Sure, it’s part of a performance, but she’s by herself looking exceedingly happy. I’m not sure I learned much about P!nk the person, outside of her impressive skills as a parent (I already knew she could sing and spin in the air), and maybe one day she’ll do a far more open and expansive, career-spanning profile on film. But for a movie designed to capture a moment, All I Know So Far is a beautifully shot, emotionally honest work featuring a great selection of pop/rock tunes and live performance footage that rivals any Vegas show.

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Third Coast Review is one of 43 local independent media that are members of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance. You can help #savechicagomedia by donating to our 2021 campaign. Support every outlet or select your favorites to receive your support. Thank you!