Preview: An Enigmatic Package Might be a Hint to Dying Light 2’s Release Date









The original Dead Island and Dying Light devs, Techland, have been rekindling the hype for their delayed first person zombie-meets-parkour sequel, Dying Light 2. If you’re dying to get more information on this zombie romp, you won’t have to wait much longer.

Expect a major announcement on Thursday. How do we know this? We got a little parcel from a runner with a thematically appropriate hidden message which can only be viewed under UV light. The message doesn’t make clear what will be happening, but gives away a time and a (virtual) place: May 27th 9 PM CEST, Twitch.tv/techland, which is May 27th, 2pm CST for those who don’t want to deal with the time zone conversion.

My guess is that it will be release date information for the highly anticipated sequel, which has had its share of troubled development. Revealed in 2018, there have been rumors and delays putting the development of the sequel in question. Chris Avellone, known for his work on Planestcape Torment and Divinity Original Sin 2 (among many others) had to leave his work on Dying Light 2 due to sexual misconduct allegations. Shortly afterwards, Dying Light 2 was “delayed indefinitely.” Recently, the Twitter account for Dying Light 2 has been dropping some cryptic hints, and members of the media were sent these black light activated posters to help drum up the hype. I have to admit: it’s working.

I’m a sucker for Dying Light, and it was one of my favorite co-op experiences. Dying Light 2 promises more of the same, but with an emphasis on story that deals with societal strife in a world where humans have to live side-by-side with ravenous zombies. Techland promises over 100 hours of content, with the main campaign taking about 15-20 hours to complete. Like its predecessor, it promises a large open world to explore where you and up to three of your friends can face the zombie apocalypse. Based on what we’ve seen so far, I can’t wait to get started.

Grab your modified machetes, a few of your closest zombie killing allies, and tune into Twitch.tv/techland on May 27th, 2pm CST to get the latest information on Dying Light 2.

