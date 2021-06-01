Festival Season 2021: Out of Space Is Back at Canal Shores and Temperance Beer Co.

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to coming in. With everything going on concerning the pandemic, it’s easy to forget that festival season is a thing. Especially since it’s been pushed further into fall territory than usual. It’s been a long journey and there is still a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve and this year’s festival season goes off with out a hitch! Remember to adhere to both the city’s and the festival’s COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience

After having to bow out of the 2020 edition of the amazing outdoor fests, Evanston Space is back in full force. They recently announced three dates over at Sketchbook Brewing Co. and now they have reconfirmed that their amazing Out of Space series is back with much of it’s original lineup still intact! Canal Shores (August 5-8) and Temperance Beer Co. (September 2-5) will once again be hosting the stellar lineup of touring acts for an amazing time.

You can check out the full lineups below! Tickets go on-sale to the general public Friday, and they’ll be releasing a very limited number of additional tickets for previously sold out shows. Be sure to check their socials (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram), website and join their newsletter for special presale codes and more information about in-person box office hours! As with most events happening this year, Out of space will be requiring provide proof of COVID Vaccination (meaning they have received their second dose or single Johnson and Johnson shot no less than 14 days before the concert date) or a negative PCR test within 24 hours of each festival day.



August 5: Emmylou Harris & Los Lobos

Two legendary acts are coming to Canal Shores for a fantastic night of iconic music. Emmylou Harris will be gracing the stage with her beautiful voice and elegant songwriting that will sure be a highlight of the entire series. Los Lobos and their endlessly changing style the bridges genres as diverse as Tejano, folk, country, doo-wop, soul, R&B, rock ’n’ roll and punk will be joining in on the incredible show!

August 6: Patti Smith and Her Band (ticket link not available yet)

Patti Smith is a legendary performer. The way she inserts her incredibly poetry into punk rock jams and infuses her punk rock attitude into her poetry is unparalleled. From her undeniably influential 1975 debut album Horses to her beautiful memoir Just Kids, Smith’s talent knows no bounds.

August 7: Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals

Ben Harper will be stopping by Canal Shores with his eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae, and rock music and is known for his incredible guitar playing and social activism.

August 9: Caamp – CURRENTLY SOLD OUT

Canal Shores will be welcoming Caamp to cap of this part of amazing lineup of Out of Space acts. Caamp started off as the Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall, before expanding the band with Matt Venison to create the folk band they are today. making for an ideal way to finish off this years Out of Space series.

September 2 : Big Boi & Twista

Big Boi‘s impact on hip hop is undeniable. Whether it’s through his time with Andre 3000 as Outkast or his prolific solo career which has included a stint with Phantogram as Big Grams, Big Boi is an icon worthy of all the praise he’s received and more! His live shows are lively affairs so I can’t think of a better way to kick off Temperance Beer Co.’s slice of the Out of Space series! joining him will be Chicago legend Twista!

September 3: Drive-By Truckers and JD McPherson

This pairing of Drive-By Truckers and JD McPherson are a match made in heaven. Drive by Truckers’ have been stunning fans of true southern rock with their outspoken and distinctly American songwriting. JD McPherson’s retro menagerie of sound, from rock and roll to rockabilly to rhythm and blues, is a perfect tone setter for what is sure to be a riotously fun night at Temperance.

September 4: Neko Case w/Son Little – CURRENTLY SOLD OUT

Neko Case‘s music history is long and varied having performed excellent country rock for decades solo, joining her friends in The New Pornographers and Case/Lang/Liers, and contributions to tons of great songs. Her voice is as vibrant and commanding as ever, making all her shows a must-go-to event. Joining her will be Son Little and his mastery of rhythm and blues!

September 5: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic w/ Liquid Soul

These stalwarts of out of this world soulful funk are the perfect way to cap off this Out of Space weekend. George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have been dishing out their grooves for decades now and have apparently no signs of stopping. 2019 was meant to be the last year of Clinton’s magical touring antics, but luckily there’s another chance to catch these great musicians at work! Joining them will be the local jazz, hip-hop, funk, freestyle fusion ensemble Liquid Soul!

