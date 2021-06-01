Preview: Survive, Build and Fight in Going Medieval

I haven’t really been a fan of city builders or management games when they have combat added in. But I haven’t really played a city builder like Going Medieval before. I don’t think I’ve had quite the same amount of culture shock regarding genres mashing up since I played Warcraft: Orcs Versus Humans after only knowing Sim City 2000. It’s not like Going Medieval is the first game to mash together city builder with combat elements–with its closest comparison in recent memory being Rimworld–it’s just my favorite version of it so far.

Going Medieval is a city builder where you take control of a group of settlers reclaiming Europe after it was ravaged by the Black Death. There’s plenty of land to go around, but life won’t be easy for your settlers, especially with those who would try to take what you have by force. But before you can start waging all-out war with your neighbors and storming their castles, you’ll have to start with a modest little farmstead and the goal of keeping your people alive. As with any city builder, your goal is to feed and shelter your people while keeping them happy and healthy.

But there’s a lot of emergent story telling that happens in Going Medieval. Your villagers start with their own story, but as you add more to your population, the story of your town grows. You might, for instance, get a criminal fleeing from an angry posse. If you accept them as a refugee into your village, they will be safe, but you might invoke the ire of a neighboring village. And when the inevitable conflict comes to your city walls, either through war or bandit incursion, you’ll want to make sure your fortifications are build strong and tall.

Building in Going Medieval is robust, and an integral part of defense and keeping your settlers happy. Currently, in its Early Access state you’re only limited to being able to build one village—you can’t expand out spontaneously, but you can build your base pretty large. Notably, you can build it upwards, unrestricted by some 2D colony sims, such as Rimworld. If you have archers and want them to attack from a higher vantage point like a wall or a tower, that is possible in Going Medieval. You can even dig into the ground or hills to create earthwork additions to your fortifications.

Going Medieval is in Early Access, and even though it feels solid for an Early Access title, there is an entire roadmap of planned features that developer Fox Voxel has planned. Some highlights include the ability to burn buildings, trading and merchants, the ability to raid other settlements, animal husbandry, and more. According to the Steam store page, the developers are planning on keeping Going Medieval in Early Access for about a year.

There’s a definite possibility that Going Medieval could be a cult hit à la Rimworld. In fact, these two games have a lot in common, but instead of a 2D space, Going Medieval has a 3D world with lots of potential. I’m definitely going to keep an eye on Going Medieval’s ongoing development.

Going Medieval is available now in Steam Early Access.

Independent media like Third Coast Review depends on your support to survive. If you’re able, please consider donating to the Chicago Independent Media Alliance’s annual fundraiser to support Third Coast Review and other important independent media in Chicago.

If you like the video game, tabletop, or other technology content that Third Coast Review has to offer, consider donating to our Patreon. We are the only publication in Chicago that regularly reviews video games, and we cover lots of local Chicago-based events and more. If you want to contribute to our coverage of Chicago’s video game scene (and more) please consider becoming a patron. Your support enables us to continue to provide this type of content and more. Patreon.com/3CR

You can also catch us streaming games we’re reviewing and staff favorites on our Twitch channel.