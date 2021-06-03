Festival Season 2021: RUIDOFEST Makes Its Way to Union Park in August

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to coming in. With everything going on concerning the pandemic, it’s easy to forget that festival season is a thing. Especially since it’s been pushed further into fall territory than usual. It’s been a long journey and there is still a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve and this year’s festival season goes off with out a hitch! Remember to adhere to both the city’s and the festival’s COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience

Ruido Fest, which prides it’s on focusing all the diverse styles of Latin music including rock, ska, hip hop, hardcore, punk, and more being represented, is back! The eclectic festival will heading to Union Park on August 20-22, filling up the park with some exciting musicians from around the world.

Headliners include greats like Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Panteón Rococó, and Café Tacvba, giving the festival a strong lineup right from the get go! Add to that the rest of the lineup which included stellar local acts like Kaina, Rosalba Valdez, The Mini Projects, Evil Empire, Tone Zone Skam, Nahuales Underground, La Armada, and more to be announced!

Tickets for the Festival are available now! Three day pass start at $155 for GA and go up to $200 for VIP passes!

As with everything else this year, there will be plenty of COVID restrictions for the festival. Entry to the festival grounds for all event attendees, artists and staff MAY include being subject to provision of proof of vaccination, provision of proof of a recent negative test, masking requirements and TBD social distancing measures. If you don’t have a mask and one is required, a complimentary one will be provided for you. To be clear, the exact requirements will be dictated by the current State and City guidelines at the time of the festival.

Did you enjoy reading this festival announcement? Third Coast Review is one of 43 local independent media that are members of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance. You can help #savechicagomedia by donating to our 2021 campaign. Here’s our CIMA website where you can donate to all or select your favorites to receive donations.